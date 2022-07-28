In Pics | Most successful Indian athletes in CWG history
UPDATED : Jul 29 2022, 21:10 IST
Gagan Narang | Abhinav Bindra | Jaspal Rana
Here we take a look at the most successful Indian athletes in the Commonweath Games history
In Pics | Most successful Indian athletes in CWG history
Jaspal Rana: Jaspal, a Commonwealth Games giant, has won 15 medals from 1994 to 2006 in his illustrious CWG career. His most successful outing was in Manchester in 2002, where he won six medals. Credit: SAI
Samresh Jung: Samresh has won 14 medals for India in his CWG career. These include seven gold, five silver and two bronze medals. Credit: Special Arrangement
Gagan Narang: Gagan Narang, who made his CWG debut at Melbourne in 2006 has four gold medals. He continued his impressive performance at the 2010 games winning four more golds. In total, he has ten medals, out of them eight are gold. Credit: PTI Photo
Abhinav Bindra: Abhinav Bindra scripted history by bagging India first individual gold at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. In total, he has nine medals including five gold, three silver and one bronze medal. Credit: PTI Photo
Sharath Kamal Achanta: Tamil Nadu's star table tennis player has brought home nine medals in his illustrious CWG career. His best performance was in 2018 in Australia where he won four medals. Credit: PTI Photo
International Tiger Day | Top 5 places in India for tiger sighting
UPDATED : Jul 29 2022, 16:46 IST
tiger bandipur | Tiger Conservation | Tiger capture | National Park | tourist attractions | tourist spot | safari | safari zones
On International Tiger Day 2022, here we list the top five places in India for tiger sightings.
In Pics | Top 5 places in India for Tiger sighting
Bandipur Tiger Reserve: Spread across an area of 870 sq km, Bandipur Tiger Reserve is one of the premier and oldest Tiger reserves in the country. Located in the tri-junction area of Karnataka, the park protects several endangered wildlife species of India and is popular for spotting tigers and elephants. Credit: Joshua Raj
Ranthambore National Park: Ranthambore National Park is a vast wildlife reserve near the town of Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan. Most of the tiger photos in India that you come across are most likely taken at Ranthambore National Park. Spread across 1,334 square kilometres, this national park is a favourite amongst wildlife photographers and sees visitors throughout the year. Credit: PTI Photo
Bandhavgarh National Park: A wildlife sanctuary in Madhya Pradesh, Bandhavgarh National Park is spread over 100 square kilometres and has the greatest chance of spotting a big cat. This national park is home to more than 50 tigers and it was once famous for the white tigers. Reportedly, the last white tiger spotted in the wild was captured by Maharaja Martand Singh of Rewa in 1951. Credit: Paul Goldstein/SWNS
Kanha National Park: Kanha National Park, also known as Kanha Tiger Reserve, is a vast expanse of grassland and forest in Madhya Pradesh and is famous for spotting wildlife, including tigers. With around 120 tigers in the reserve, Kanha National Park is listed among the top five National Parks for tiger safaris in India. The best time to spot tigers at this reserve is during the summer months from April to June. Credit: Abhay Raj Shrivastava
Jim Corbett National Park: Established in 1936 as the Hailey National Park, this park is one of the oldest parks in India. In mid-1950, this park was renamed after the legendary hunter-turned-conservationist Corbett. Nestled in the foothills of the Himalayas, this park is one of the best places in India to spot endangered species. Credit: Instagram/Alpana Ghone
In Pics | India's top medal contenders at CWG 2022
UPDATED : Jul 29 2022, 14:41 IST
Birmingham | CWG | CWG games
Here we take a look at some of the top medal contenders for the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games.
In Pics | India's top medal contenders at CWG 2022
All eyes will be on India's ace badminton player P V Sindhu as she is expected to bring laurels at the CWG 2022. Credit: AP Photo
Manika Batra will fight tough to defend her Commonwealth Gold medal this year after being on top in the 2018 CWG at Gold Coast. Credit: PTI Photo
Ravi Kumar Dahiya, who won a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020, is expected to return home with a gold medal at CWG 2022. Credit: PTI Photo
Lakshya Sen, the superstar of India in the men’s singles Badminton, has a lot on his young shoulders and is expected to settle for nothing less than a gold medal at the CWG 2022. Credit: Reuters Photo
Olympic Bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain is another strong contender from India. Credit: AP Photo
Bajrang Punia, a star wrestler from the Jhajjar district in Haryana, has everyone's hopes and is expected to bring gold at the CWG 2022. Credit: PTI Photo
Indian Hockey Team will leave no stone unturned in their bid for a gold medal at the CWG 2022. Credit: AP Photo
Vinesh Phogat is expected to continue her dream performance by making a hat-trick of gold at the CWG. Credit: AP Photo
Anshu Malik is having a great run at the international wrestling competitions and we just hope she continues her form and adds another feather to her hat. Credit: DH Photo
It will be great to see if wrestler Deepak Punia continues his winning streak and adds more medals to his tally. Credit: PTI Photo
In Pics | Birmingham Commonwealth Games opening ceremony
UPDATED : Jul 29 2022, 13:23 IST
Birmingham | CWG | CWG games | Common Wealth Games | Opening ceremony
The region's rich musical heritage and inclusivity were at the heart of the 22nd Birmingham Commonwealth Games opening ceremony here as a joyful evening offered a stupendous cornucopia of colour, light and dance. The city of Birmingham welcomed 6,500 sportspersons from across 72 nations and territories for the 22nd edition of the Commonwealth Games at a gala opening ceremony.
In Pics | Birmingham Commonwealth Games opening ceremony
Artists perform during the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, England. AP Photo
Athletes gather around the Raging Bull during the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games at the Alexander Stadium. Credit: AP Photo
Britain's Prince Charles delivers his speech during the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony. Credit: AP Photo
Fireworks go off as the athletes enter the stadium. Credit: AP Photo
Artists perform during the CGW opening ceremony. Credit: PTI Photo
Fireworks go off during the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games. Credit: AP Photo
Team Pakistan parade during the opening ceremony. Credit: AP Photo
Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai addresses the crowd during the opening ceremony of Commonwealth Games 2022. Credit: PTI Photo
The athletes of England enter the stadium during the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony. Credit: AP Photo
Team India parade during the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham. India is represented by 215 athletes who are taking part in 141 events across 19 sporting disciplines. Credit: AP Photo
Fireworks explode during the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, England. Credit: AP Photo
Northern Ireland boxer Carly McNaul is carried by a teammate in the athletes' Parade of Nations during the opening ceremony for the Commonwealth Games at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, central England. Credit: AFP Photo
Indian team's supporters watch the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, England. Credit: AP Photo
Athletes of Sri Lanka enter the stadium during the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, England. Credit: AP Photo
Artists perform during the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, England. Credit: AP Photo
News in Pics, July 29, 2022: Best photos from the world
UPDATED : Jul 29 2022, 05:45 IST
France | China | Pope Francis | Afghanistan | Tour De France
Jumbo-Visma team's Danish rider Jonas Vingegaard, winner of the 2022 Tour de France, is celebrated by fans in his hometown of Glyngore on July 28, 2022, a few days after the finish of the Tour de France cycling race in Paris. Credit: AFP Photo
A police officer looks on as protesters block roads and hurl rocks in Conakry on July 28, 2022, after authorities prevented supporters of the opposition party, National Front for the Defence of the Constitution (FNDC), from gathering in the streets for a peaceful march. Credit: AFP Photo
Afghan internally displaced refugee women stand in a queue to identify themselves and get cash as they return home to the east, at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) camp in the outskirts of Kabul. Credit: AFP Photo
This long exposure photo shows lightning over the Koto district of Tokyo. Credit: AFP Photo
Pope Francis participates in an open-air mass at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton, Canada, on July 26, 2022. - The Pope will be celebrating the feast of St. Anne, grandmother of Jesus, a day of particular reverence for Indigenous Catholics. Credit: AFP Photo
A boy uses an umbrella in Nanlouguxiang Alley during a rainfall in Beijing. Credit: AFP Photo
Young supporters wave French and Spanish flags as the pack rides during the 4th stage of the new edition of the Women's Tour de France cycling race, 126,8 km between Troyes and Bar-sur-Aube, eastern France. Credit: AFP Photo