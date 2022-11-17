The Golden Boot is the most coveted award by every goalscorer, and a chance to carve their name in international footballing history. The award was introduced in 1982 when it was called the Golden Shoe but later got a more football-leaning rebrand. A minimum of 4 goals in the competition is needed to be in contention for the award and over the years many known names like Gerd Muller and Brazil's Ronaldo have won the award.

If there is a tie in any year, then as per rules introduced in 1994, the one with the fewer number of penalties is considered. Assists and minutes played are further considered if the tie is still not resolved.

Apart from the names on the list, Lautaro Martinez, Robert Lewandowski, and Cristiano Ronaldo would also be players to keep an eye on this season, though it remains to be seen how far Poland progresses, which will ultimately impact Barcelona's star signing's scoring abilities.