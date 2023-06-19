In Pics | Movies accused of distorting historical facts
Prabhas and Kriti Sanon's recently released film Adipurush has become part of the list of movies to irk the audience with its alleged historical facts distortion. While it is not new in showbiz for a film to face the heat for its tweaking the historical facts. Here we list a few Indian movies which came under the radar and faced petitions and audience uproar for altering the meddling with historical facts.
Adipurush is facing criticism for its pedestrian language and depiction of Sita in the mythological epic. Many Hindu outfits also believed that the movie has 'distorted facts'. Bowing to the pressure, the makers of the movie have decided to 'revise some of the dialogues' and said the amended lines will be added to the film by this week. Earlier, the movie ran into trouble its poor visual effects forcing the makers to re-release the trailer with VFX enhancement. Credit: IANS Photo
SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' (2022) might have set several records at the box office. But the film faced backlash after its release. The audience accused the makers of distorting historical facts. Several PILs were filed against Rajamouli for portraying the 'false' friendship between Alluri Sitarama Raju & Komaram Bheem. Rajamouli, on his part, has clarified many times that film is entirely fictional and is based on two of his favourite warriors who never met each other in real life. Credit: Special Arrangement
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Padmaavat' (2018) was embroiled in controversy for several reasons. From its title to its storyline, the movie irked historians, Rajputs and Muslims over misrepresentation of the period. The film faced severe backlash and was released after obliging to the needs of the right-wing outfit. The movie was released after the change in the title and a few modifications. Credit: Special Arrangement
Hrithik Roshan starrer 'Mohenjo Daro' (2016) ran into trouble for historical inaccuracies and portrayal of the ancient Indus Valley Civilization in the movie. Facing the heat filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker decided on releasing a director's cut version of the film abiding to some of the concerns raised by the audience. Credit: Special Arrangement
Bollywood's 'Mr Perfectionist' Aamir Khan stirred storm after the release of Mangal Pandey (2005) as many indian historians, Ballia residents and British scholars complained about the distortion of history in the biographical drama. Credit: Special Arrangement
In Pics | Heavy rains lash Chennai, disrupts normal life
With parts of Tamil Nadu witnessing heavy downpours since Sunday evening, authorities declared a holiday for schools and colleges in Chennai, Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu districts. Meanwhile, the India Meteorology Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Chennai and three neighbouring districts.
In Pics | Heavy rains lash Chennai, disrupt normal life
Heavy rains lashed Chennai on Monday bringing relief from the scorching heat. Credit: PTI Photo
Several places in the city were inundated leading to water-logging and heavy traffic on Monday morning due to the incessant rains. Credit: PTI Photo
Vehicles drove through several waterlogged roads, including the Rajiv Gandhi IT Expressway, after the rainfall in Chennai. Credit: PTI Photo
With the city witnessing heavy downpours, authorities decided to declare a holiday for schools and colleges. Credit: PTI Photo
So far, a holiday has been declared for schools in six districts—Ranipet, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Chengalpet and Vellore. Credit: PTI Photo
The weather office forecast more spells of rain for the city and its suburbs today. Credit: PTI Photo
News In Pics, June 19, 2023: Best photos from the world
People attend a march as part of the LGBT+ pride celebrations, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico June 18, 2023. Credit: Reuters Photo
Chennai: Fishermen return after catching fishes in the Bay of Bengal following the end of the fishing ban, at the Kasimedu fishing harbour, in Chennai, Sunday, June 18, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo)
Hyderabad: IIT entrance exam JEE-Advanced 2023 topper Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy with his parents , who scored 341 out of 360 marks and secured all-India rank 1, in Hyderabad. Credit: PTI Photo
Nadia: A labourer with his children on Father’s Day while working at a brick kiln, in Nadia, Sunday, June 18, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo
Spain's Jordi Alba lifts the trophy with teammates after winning the UEFA Nations League final. Credit: Reuters Photo
Today's Horoscope – June 19, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Today's Horoscope - June 19, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries | You have to be more vocal when you make suggestions at a family get-together. Your relatives do pay heed to your words. However, don’t take sides, and try to be objective when offering advice. You will be able to work with fine detail today. Colour: Ochre | Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
Taurus | Trust your gut-feeling and avoid being overly rational. You may be involved in a deceptive situation and all may not be as it seems. You might be on a difficult or worrisome course, but trust your feelings and success is eventually yours. | Colour: Red | Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Gemini | A relationship seems unmanageable. But you need to be more vocal in your feelings and put your concerns across. A new phase in career begins today. Not a time to rely on old successes and stale tricks. Colour: Magenta | Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Cancer | Your energy level is at an all-time high, so take advantage of every opportunity to be active. Don't push yourself or be too hard on yourself, as you tend to at times. Sometimes you raise the bar too high for yourself. You need to chill a lot more with a loved one. Colour: Jade Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Leo | Try not to let small distractions get in the way of the important task ahead of you at work, if someone tries to side-track you from being objective and attentive. It could be a colleague who may not have your best interest at heart. It's in your best interests to stay as focused as possible. Colour: Claret-red | Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Virgo | Trust your gut-feeling and avoid being overly rational. You may be involved in a deceptive situation and all may not be as it seems. You might be on a difficult or worrisome course, but trust your feelings and success is eventually yours. Colour: Indigo | Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
Libra | The stars stir up your sociable side today. You're in the mood for excitement and change as you mix with creative friends and hip colleagues. You will need to be extra patient with stressed family members, as dramas increase and domestic harmony is hard to find. Colour: Saffron | Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Scorpio | Don’t be too dogmatic with your ideas. If you close your mind, you will inevitably shut out some people who could enrich your life in ways you don't yet understand. You need balance in your life. Colour: Emerald | Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Sagittarius | Your confidence is strong and love is favoured. This is a great day to right any wrongs and to say how you really feel about all that has transpired. You may be tempted to reveal secrets which are not yours to give away. Colour: Olive-green | Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Capricorn | Relationships come under the spotlight and you should not worry so much about what others might think. Don't leave things to the last minute, but work on tying up all loose ends, as it will lessen the stress on you. It will help you make a better working routine. Colour: Orange | Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Aquarius | Events today will give reason to smile. You feel more confident now about where you are heading. Accept invites to parties and gatherings, as they will put you in the path of important people and help you network. Colour: Cerise | Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Pisces | A new avenue is opening up at work which will provide the base for much pleasure in the future. Trips and new places you may visit now will open new doors for you. No longer is your life predictable. Look out for exciting new things in romance and love. Colour: Crimson | Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Biparjoy Aftermath: Amit Shah visits cyclone-affected areas of Gujarat
Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited regions of Gujarat to assess the damage caused by the recent cyclone Biparjpoy in the state. His visit came two days after the severe cyclonic storm 'Biparjoy' made landfall in the coastal districts of the state.
Biparjoy Aftermath: Amit Shah visits cyclone-affected areas of Gujarat. Credit: IANS Photo
Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in his home state to survey the trail of devastation left in the wake of Cyclone 'Biparjoy'. Credit: IANS Photo
He also met the people of Kathda village in Mandvi while also interacting with personnel of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in Kachchh district. Credit: IANS Photo
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel visit a government hospital to meet Cyclone Biparjoy-affected people, in Mandvi. Credit: Twitter/@HMOIndia
Shah said that it was a major achievement of the Gujarat government that nobody died on account of cyclone Biparjoy which made landfall on the Kutch coast with a wind speed of 140 kmph. Credit: Twitter/@HMOIndia