In Pics | Nawazuddin, Ram Madhvani, Vir Das in line for International Emmys
The International Emmy Awards 2021 will be held in New York City on Tuesday (November 23) much to the delight of fans. Some of the biggest names from the entertainment fraternity are set to vie for top honours at the star-studded ceremony, which suggests that a keen contest is on the part. The Indian audience has plenty to look forward to this time around, something that has become possible because of the rise of OTT platforms. Here is a look at the Indian nominees.
- 1 /6
In Pics | Nawazuddin, Ram Madhvani, Vir Das in line for International Emmys
- 2 /6
Nawazuddin Siddiqui | The versatile actor has been nominated in the 'best actor' section for his performance in the critically-acclaimed movie 'Serious Men'. The comedy drama features him in the role of Ayyan Mani, a frustrated middle-aged man who finds himself in an awkward situation because of a lie. The Sudhir Mishra-helmed movie received praise for its effective execution and performances. 'Serious Men' had an impressive cast that included Nassar and Sanjay Narvekar. Credit: PTI Photo
- 3 /6
Vir Das | The ace comedian has been nominated in the comedy segment for his well-received special ' Vir Das: For India'. He considers his show to be an underdog as it has no glamour and isn't backed by Bollywood biggies. He told Hindustan Times that being nominated for an Emmy is a big deal for him as he doesn't get such recognition too frequently. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /6
Aarya | The series has earned a nomination in the 'best drama' segment. It featured Sushmita Sen in the lead and was her OTT debut. The show released rave reviews from fans and critics alike when it premiered last year. The series revolved around the circumstances that force a naive mother to join hands with the mafia. Its cast includes Chandrachur Singh, Sikander Kher and Alexx O'Nell. Credit: IMDb
- 5 /6
In the past | Indian OTT content has garnered a fair deal of international attention over the last few years. 'Sacred Games 2, 'Four More Shots', 'Delhi Crime' and 'Lust Stories' are some of the shows that were previously nominated for Emmy Awards. Arjun Mathur was nominated in the 'best actor;' category last year for his work in 'Made in Heaven'.Credit: IMDb
- 6 /6
The way ahead | There's a perception that OTT may face competition from cinemas in the coming days as the entertainment industry is set to return to normal after the Covid-19 lockdown. The reality, however, is different. OTT has emerged as the hub for bold/ hard-hitting content. Shows such as 'Four More Shots 3' and 'Aarya 2' have already been announced, which suggests that the future is bright. Credit: IMDb
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
News in Pics, Nov 23: Best pics from around the world
- 1 /6
US President Joe Biden speaks during a Thanksgiving event with US service members and military families at Fort Bragg. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 2 /6
Migrants, mostly Haitians, queue outside a stadium to apply for humanitarian visas to be able to cross through Mexican territory to reach the US border. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 3 /6
An anti-government protester dances during a parade to mark the 78th anniversary of Lebanon's independence from France. Credit: AP Photo
- 4 /6
Hindu devotees light lamps during the ground breaking ceremony for Vishwa Umiya Dham temple on the outskirts of Ahmedabad. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 5 /6
A fruit vendor speaks with a customer while selling pomegranates from Afghanistan. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 6 /6
Women line up to receive cash at a money distribution point organized by the World Food Program, in Kabul, Afghanistan. Credit: AP Photo
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - November 23, 2021
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - November 23, 2021
- 2 /13
Aries | Your friendship circle seems to be splitting and it is hard for you to know which side you should take. Today's events offer you the chance to remain neutral. | Lucky Colour: Lavender | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
- 3 /13
Taurus | You might make a surprise discovery about something from your past. Avoid confrontations at work. You can learn valuable information if you listen and observe what others are doing and saying. | Lucky Colour: Ginger | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
- 4 /13
Gemini | A casual new relationship could evolve into something more. Don't push the pace, but let things unfold gradually as you get to know each other better. You feel more at ease with the difficult decisions you have made and no longer feel the need to be judged. | Lucky Colour: Saffron | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
- 5 /13
Cancer | If you are very practical in your approach, things ought to go well for you. There could be ups and downs with losses and gains. Be aware of relationship issues and take time to reassess your priorities. | Lucky Colour: Grey | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
- 6 /13
Leo | You seem to be buoyant and rightly so. The current problems will disappear soon. Exchange thoughts with your special one. Don't take offence at comments made by co-workers. | Lucky Colour: Mint-Green | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
- 7 /13
Virgo | Keep plans simple today since energy levels deplete quickly. A day for introspection and meditation. Mars makes you aggressive today, but the moon counteracts its effect, making you charming and pensive. | Lucky Colour: Saffron | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
- 8 /13
Libra | Children are demanding but need a firm touch. Talking with your teens will prove helpful. Do not attach much importance to what you are being told. | Lucky Colour: Ivory | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
- 9 /13
Scorpio | Lack of communication causes angry family discussions. Emphasis on home - repairs, purchase, renovation. Mars adds an edge to your talk. It is very important for you to stay focused today. | Lucky Colour: Mustard | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
- 10 /13
Sagittarius | You may spend too much on entertainment today. You can find solutions if you are willing to communicate. Your keen intelligence will make your colleagues feel threatened. | Lucky Colour: Maroon | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
- 11 /13
Capricorn | You're in the mood to experiment and to learn something new. Your mind is on bigger issues and long-range plans. Your high energy, original ideas, and excellent memory will aid your accomplishments. | Lucky Colour: Indigo | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
- 12 /13
Aquarius |Any action you take could be far-reaching - especially with regard to domestic arrangements and long-term partnerships. Try not to judge new faces harshly . Let down your defences, as romance beckons. | Lucky Colour: Aquamarine | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
- 13 /13
Pisces | Avoid public displays of luxury and wealth. Don't leave things to the last minute, but work on tying up all loose ends, as it will lessen the stress on you. It will help you make better working routine. | Lucky Colour: Brown | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
In Pics | American Music Awards 2021: Here are the winners in key categories
The fan-voted American Music Awards were handed out at a ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday. Following is a list of winners in key categories;
- 1 /12
In Pics | American Music Awards 2021: Here are the winners in key categories. Credit: AP Photo/Instagram
- 2 /12
Artist of the Year | BTS. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 3 /12
New Artist of the Year | Olivia Rodrigo. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 4 /12
Favorite Music Video | Lil Nas X, for 'Montero (Call Me By Your Name)'. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /12
Favorite Male Artist, Pop | Ed Sheeran. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /12
Favorite Female Artist, Taylor Swift | Ed Sheeran. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 7 /12
Favorite Duo or Group | BTS. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 8 /12
Favorite Album, Pop | Taylor Swift for 'Evermore'. Credit: Instagram
- 9 /12
Favorite Song, Pop | BTS for 'Butter'. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 10 /12
Favorite Male Artist, Hip-Hop | Drake. Credit: Getty Images
- 11 /12
Favorite Female Artist, Hip-Hop | Megan Thee Stallion. Credit: AFP Photo
- 12 /12
Favorite Male Artist, R&B | The Weeknd. Credit: Wikimedia Commons/Nicolas Padovani
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
American Music Awards 2021: The best dressed celebs
Here we take a look at the Hollywood celebrities who raised the glam quotient with their amazing looks on the 2021 American Music Awards red carpet.
- 1 /11
American Music Awards 2021: The best dressed celebs
- 2 /11
Chloe wowed all in a black cut-out dress. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /11
Country singer Mickey Guyton arrived in style in a shimmery dress with an iridescent fringed skirt. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /11
Canadian supermodel Winnie Harlow turned heads with a bejewelled mini dress. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 5 /11
Michelle Young raised many eyebrows in a neon plunge dress. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 6 /11
YouTube comedian Koshy stunned all in strapless dress. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 7 /11
Billy Porter arrived head-to-toe in Tiffany blue, styling his suit with an umbrella hat. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 8 /11
YouTuber Niki DeMar rocked her orange and pink look. Credit: AFP Photo
- 9 /11
Dressed in all black, Cardi B opted for maximum safety and wore a golden mask that covered her entire face. Credit: AFP Photo
- 10 /11
Pop star JoJo stood out from the crowd in a shimmery ensemble. Credit: AFP Photo
- 11 /11
Becky G was seen in a semi-eighties frilled purple mini dress. Credit: AFP Photo