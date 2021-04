To curb the spread of coronavirus, the Karnataka government has ordered night curfew in select cities of the state from April 10, and ending on April 20. The curfew order calls for a halt of public movement between 10 pm and 5 am.

The 'Corona Curfew' was announced by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday in seven cities — Bengaluru, Tumakuru, Mangaluru, Mysuru, Udupi, Kalaburagi and Bidar — and Manipal town.