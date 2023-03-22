In Pics | Opposition MPs protest in Parliament over Adani issue
Leaders of several Opposition parties held a protest in the corridors of the Parliament House and raised slogans demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Adani issue. While staging protests, they also hung a banner that read 'We want JPC' from the first floor of the Parliament building.
- 1 /9
In Pics | Opposition MPs stage protest in Parliament House complex over Adani issue
- 2 /9
AAP MP Sanjay Singh and other Opposition MPs stage a protest demanding a JPC probe into the Adani Group issue during Budget Session, at Parliament House in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 3 /9
Opposition MPs protest on the first floor of the Parliament demanding a JPC probe into the Adani Group issue during the Budget Session. Credit: PTI Photo
- 4 /9
The protesting MPs also hung a banner that read 'We want JPC' from the first floor of the Parliament building. Credit: PTI Photo
- 5 /9
The MPs accused the government of helping businessman Gautam Adani by not ordering a probe into allegations of fraud levelled against the billionaire's firms. Credit: PTI Photo
- 6 /9
Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge with DMK MP T R Baalu and other Opposition MPs during a protest demanding a JPC probe into the Adani Group issue during Budget Session, at Parliament House in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 7 /9
Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Sushmita Dev during a protest against the central govt demanding JPC (Joint Parliamentary Committee) probe into the Adani row, at Parliament House in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 8 /9
MP Priyanka Chaturvedi with other Opposition MPs during a protest demanding a JPC probe into the Adani Group issue during Budget Session, at Parliament House in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 9 /9
Opposition parties have been demanding a JPC probe into the Adani Group issue, saying only a JPC can bring out the truth in the matter, after US-based Hindenburg Research's report made allegations of financial irregularities and stock manipulation by the Adani Group. Credit: PTI Photo
