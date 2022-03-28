In pics | Oscars 2022: A look at the best dressed celebrities
The Oscars returned to Hollywood on Monday with the biggest stars hitting the red carpet in Los Angeles. Here we take a look at the some of the best-dressed celebrities from the gala.
- 1 /13
In pics | Oscars 2022: A look at the best dressed celebrities Credit: Reuters Photo
- 2 /13
Vanessa Hudgens turned up the heat in a black dress. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /13
Lily James looked stunning in pink Versace on the red carpet at the Oscars. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 4 /13
Tracee Ellis Ross looked radiant in a red strapless gown. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 5 /13
Swedish make-up artist Eva von Bahr made heads turn with a dress featuring a renaissance painting from Raphael. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 6 /13
Saniyya Sidney looked right out of a fairytale in a dreamy strapless gown embroidered with floral prints. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 7 /13
Jessica Betts upped her fashion game with a pink Monsoori dress and a dramatic, thigh-high slit. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 8 /13
Wearing a black Giambattista Valli, Sofia Carson was the cynosure of all eyes on the red carpet. Credit: AFP Photo
- 9 /13
Tati Gabrielle kept her Oscars debut classy with a Hellessy dress. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 10 /13
Jasmine Simpkins was a vision in white on the Oscars red carpet. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 11 /13
Maria Menounos looked stunning in a green outfit. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 12 /13
Nischelle Turner looked radiant and sported a hot pink dress. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 13 /13
Rachel Lindsay looked gorgeous in a blue gown. Credit: Reuters Photo
