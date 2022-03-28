Medi facials are the booming trend in the world of beauty and have seen acceptance from people across all ages as many are now gradually switching to these tech-based skincare treatments by ditching their regular salon facial. Medi-facials need no downtime, work on deeper skin layers and are end-to-end tailored and supervised by dermatologists for maximum safety value. These facials give a long-lasting effect and are performed under the guidance of skilled professionals.