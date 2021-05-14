In Pics | Palestinians flee Gaza as Israeli airstrikes continue
Palestinians grabbed their children and belongings and fled neighbourhoods on the outskirts of Gaza City as Israel unleashed heavy artillery fire and airstrikes. Families were seen arriving at UN-run schools in the city in pick-up trucks, on donkeys and by foot, hauling pillows and pans, blankets and bread in hopes to be safe. (Image Credit: AFP)
In Pics | Palestinians flee Gaza as Israeli airstrikes continue
Palestinians grabbed their children and belongings and fled neighbourhoods on the outskirts of Gaza City as Israel unleashed heavy artillery fire and airstrikes.
A Palestinian carries his belongings as he moves to a safer place.
Palestinians flee Gaza as Israeli bombardment continues.
Palestinians ride on a donkey-drawn cart as they flee their homes.
Meanwhile, Israel has massed troops along the border and called up 9,000 reservists as fighting intensifies with the Islamic militant group Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip.
Palestinians women and their children flee to a safer location after heavy air and artillery strikes by Israel.
A Palestinian family moves to a safe place.
Members of a Palestinian family prepare to ride a carriage.
A Palestinian boy pulls a cart carrying his brother and their belongings as they move to a safe place.
Members of a Palestinian family atop a carriage as they flee Gaza.
