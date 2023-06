Cyclone Biparjoy is expected to make landfall in India's Gujarat and Pakistan's Karachi with a maximum sustained wind speed of 125-135 km per hour, gusting up to 150 km per hour. Gujarat is gearing up to brace for the cyclone's impact, and the government is taking the necessary precautions to minimise damage. Meanwhile, the IMD has said that beginning June 14, regions in Gujarat may experience moderate to heavy rainfall in most places.