Chief Ministers of Congress-ruled states Ashok Gehlot (Rajasthan), Bhupesh Baghel (Chhattisgarh) and Sukhvinder Singh Sukku (Himachal Pradesh) and several top party leaders attended new Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's swearing-in ceremony in Bengaluru.

Reportedly, 27 leaders from 17 opposition parties attended the oath-taking ceremony, which included some top names like Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar among others.