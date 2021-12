Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the leading CEOs of companies across banking, infrastructure, automobiles, telecom, consumer goods, textile, renewables, hospitality, technology healthcare, space and electronics, for inputs for the next year's Budget. The upcoming Budget would reportedly focus on accelerating growth hit by the Covid-19 pandemic. FM Nirmala Sitharaman is due to present the Budget on February 1 for the next fiscal year that starts on April 1, 2022.