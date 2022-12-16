In Pics | Political Bigwigs & Armymen pay tribute on Vijay Diwas 2022
UPDATED : Dec 17 2022, 10:41 IST
Vijay Diwas | India News | News | India | Pakistan | Indian Army |
Political bigwigs and Armymen paid their rich tributes to the brave Indian Armed Forces on the proud occassion of 'Vijay Diwas' whose valour led to victory in the war against Pakistan.
The day is celebrated every year on December 16 to honour the victory of the Indian armed forces over Pakistan in the 1971 Bangladesh liberation war.
Vijay Diwas 2022: Political Bigwigs & Army men pay tribute. Credit: PTI Photo
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Army Chief General Manoj Pande, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari and Vice Chief of Indian Navy Vice Admiral SN Ghormade paid tribute at the National War Memorial in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangaswamy paid tribute to the martyrs of 1971 Indo-Pakistan war on the occasion of Vijay Diwas, in Puducherry. Credit: PTI Photo
Bangladesh’s Lt Col (Retd) Quazi Sajjad Ali Zahir arrived to lay a wreath at Vijay Smarak during Vijay Diwas 2022 celebrations at Kolkata's Fort William. Credit: PTI Photo
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami paid his tribute at the Gandhi Park Martyrs Memorial in Dehradun. Credit: PTI Photo
Lt Gen Nav K Khanduri, GOC-in-C Western Command made an address during Vijay Diwas 2022 celebrations at Balidan Stambh, in Jammu and Kashmir. Credit: PTI Photo
Lt Gen Nav K Khanduri, GOC-in-C Western Command paid tribute at Balidan Stambh during Vijay Diwas celebrations, in Jammu and Kashmir. Credit: PTI Photo
Major General of Bangladesh Army Md Mahbubur Rashid laid a wreath at Vijay Smarak during Vijay Diwas 2022 celebrations at Fort William, in Kolkata. Credit: PTI Photo
Lt Gen RP Kalita, GOC-in-C, Eastern Command paid his tribute at the Vijay Smarak during Vijay Diwas 2022 celebrations at Fort William, in Kolkata. Credit: PTI Photo
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan also laid a wreath at War Memorial, Pangode, on the occasion in Thiruvananthapuram. Credit: PTI Photo
Bangladesh Assistant High Commission officials paid trinutes and laid wreath at the portrait of former Bangladesh president Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, in Agartala. Credit: PTI Photo
Major General Atul Rawat paid tribute at the Dharamsala War memorial. Credit: PTI Photo
Indian Army, NCC, Jal Police, local boat clubs members with decorated boats that had banners and the national flags took part in a boat race during the Vijay Diwas celebrations, at Sangam in Prayagraj. Credit: PTI Photo
Indian Army officials participated in an event to celebrate Vijay Diwas at the headquarters of eastern command of Indian army Fort William in Kolkata. Credit: AFP Photo
NCP President Sharad Pawar addressed at the Vijay Diwas celebrations, in Karad. Credit: PTI Photo
