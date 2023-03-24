In Pics | Politicians disqualified after conviction by court
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been disqualified as a Member of Lok Sabha from the date of his conviction in the criminal defamation case over his 'Modi surname' remark. Rahul joins an ignominious list of members of Parliament and assemblies who faced similar action in the past. Here's a look at other disqualified lawmakers.
Rahul Gandhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was disqualified as a Lok Sabha member after he was convicted in the criminal defamation case over his alleged 'Modi surname' remark. Credit: PTI Photo
Lalu Prasad Yadav: The Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav was convicted in a fodder scam and was disqualified from Lok Sabha in 2013. He was an MP from Saran in Bihar. Credit: PTI Photo
J. Jayalalithaa: In September 2014, late TN Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa was disqualified from the Tamil Nadu Assembly after she was convicted in a disproportionate assets case. Credit: PTI Photo
PP Mohammed Faizal: Lakshadweep MP PP Mohammed Faisal of the Nationalist Congress Party stood automatically disqualified after he was sentenced to 10 years in jail in January 2023 in connection with an attempt to murder case. Credit: Twitter/@@SuryahSG
Azam Khan: Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan was disqualified from the Uttar Pradesh Assembly in October 2022 after a court sentenced him to three years in jail in a 2019 hate speech case. He represented Rampur Sadar in the Assembly. Credit: PTI Photo
Kuldeep Singh Sengar: Kuldeep Singh Sengar was disqualified from the Uttar Pradesh Assembly in February 2020 following his conviction in a rape case. Credit: PTI Photo
