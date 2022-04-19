In Pics | Protein-rich foods to eat for breakfast
UPDATED : Apr 19 2022, 23:05 IST
breakfast | health | lifestyle | Food |
Here is a list of easy to prepare Indian and continental foods that are loaded with protein. Protein is an important component of an individual's diet as it keeps you active and helps you in maintaining a healthy weight. It also saves you from many health hazards, especially in the later years of your life.
Protein-rich foods to eat for breakfast
Paranthas: Easy to make and everyone’s favourite, parathas with a cup of tea can make any morning perfect. Credit: DH Photo
Dosa: Dosa and Idli have been one of the best and most versatile Indian cuisines, especially for breakfast. Credit: Special arrangement
Scrambled Eggs or Paneer: When you need something fast, yet uncompromising on nutrition, paneer and eggs can come to your rescue. Credit: DH Photo
Continental protein treat: Continental breakfast with eggs, bread, and a few veggies is anytime good. The best part is that you have complete control over the spiciness of this simple yet nutritious concoction. Credit: Getty Images
Cheela/Chilla: Another popular recipe that is an all-weather protein-rich and weight friendly breakfast. Usually made with besan and served with pudina or tomato chutney, cheela can make your mornings tasty and nutritious at the same time. Credit: Instagram/mymasalabox
Protein-rich smoothies & shakes: If you are a fan of drinks (not alcohol) with your meals, this is one way to include healthy stuff with your breakfast. Oatmeal, oranges and almond milk together is one combination to try. Use honey or dates as per your taste for sweeteners. Another combination you can try is black raspberry and curd with honey as a sweetener. Credit: Getty Images
Sprouts are healthy and nutritious to eat daily as they are a good source of fibre. Credit: Getty Images
See all the pictures from Millind Gaba & Pria Beniwal's big fat wedding
UPDATED : Apr 19 2022, 16:26 IST
Entertainment News | Entertainment | Bollywood news | music artiste | Celebrity |
Singer and 'Bigg Boss OTT' contestant Millind Gaba married his girlfriend Pria Beniwal in a gala ceremony in Delhi.
See all the pictures from Millind Gaba & Pria Beniwal's big fat wedding
Singer and 'Bigg Boss OTT' contestant Millind Gaba married his long time girlfriend Pria Beniwal in a gala ceremony in New Delhi. Credit: Dipak Studios
The wedding gala was attended by who's who from the national capital. Credit: Dipak Studios
The 'Yaar Mod Do' singer also took to his social media accounts to share first pictures from his wedding ceremony. Credit: Dipak Studios
Millind was seen donning a golden sherwani while Pria looked stunning in a heavily embroidered lehenga. Credit: Dipak Studios
Youtuber Harsh Beniwal with his sister Pria at the wedding. Credit: Dipak Studios
Social media is brimming with dreamy wedding pictures of Millind and Pria. Credit: Dipak Studios
Pria Beniwal grooved to some foot-tapping numbers at her wedding ceremony. Credit: Dipak Studios
Singer Millind Gaba and Pria Beniwal during their wedding. Credit: Dipak Studios
Harsh Beniwal and his sister Pria Beniwal pose for a happy picture. Credit: Dipak Studios
Singer Millind Gaba made a royal entry at his wedding. Credit: Dipak Studios
Pria Beniwal looks stunning as a bride. Credit: Dipak Studios
Millind Gaba plants a kiss on Pria Beniwal's forehead during their wedding. Credit: Dipak Studios
Singer Millind Gaba during his wedding. Credit: Dipak Studios
A candid picture of Pria Beniwal and Millind Gaba from their wedding. Credit: Dipak Studios
The wedding was graced by several celebrities including Vilen, Akshara Singh and Shefali Bagga among others. Credit: Dipak Studios
News in Pics, April 19, 2022: Best pics from around the world
UPDATED : Apr 19 2022, 06:13 ISTUkraine | United States | Gaza Strip | Easter | South Africa |
Flames and smoke rise during Israeli airstrikes in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. Credit: AFP Photo
An activist from Extinction Rebellion is arrested by NYPD officers after blocking a street in lower Manhattan during a protest in New York City. Credit: AFP Photo
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki and an Easter Bunny arrive for the daily briefing in the Brady Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC. Credit: AFP Photo
A view shows a lamp pole in the shape of a pigeon located in Freedom Square near a block of flats heavily damaged during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol. Credit: Reuters photo
A runner rest his head on a railing after finishing the race during the 126th Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts. Credit: AFP Photo
A search and rescue team member looks for bodies with the help of a dog, following torrential rains that triggered floods and mudslides, in Umbumbulu, near Durban, South Africa. Credit: Reuters photo
Customers dine at a restaurant as the indoor mask mandate is reinstated to prevent the spread of the Covid-19, in Philadelphia. Credit: Reuters photo
Today's Horoscope - April 19, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
UPDATED : Apr 19 2022, 00:47 ISTHoroscope | Zodiac | Aries Horoscope | Taurus Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope | Leo Horoscope | Virgo Horoscope | Libra Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Capricorn Horoscope | Aquarius Horoscope | Pisces Horoscope |
Today's Horoscope - April 19, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries: A party puts you in the limelight. Don’t get entangled in work you wish to keep secret. Cash flow seems better, so if you want to splurge and buy that special item, go for it. Don’t ignore emotional issues that could be causing problems. Lucky Colour: Scarlet. Lucky Number: 8
Taurus: A family member gets a promotion or award today. A stroke of good fortune comes in your way of career. Creative endeavours, romance and recreation are the features for the day. Lucky Colour: Indigo. Lucky Number: 3.
Gemini: Sudden romantic encounters could lead to serious repercussions. Try not to over-exert and compromise on your health. Stretch the truth, and you may get blamed for something you didn't do. Lucky Colour: Yellow. Lucky Number: 2.
Cancer: a perfect day for love and romance. Your efforts can bring you recognition, but beware the office sneak. A change to your routine may make you feel uncomfortable at first, but go with the flow and show how good you can be at adapting to new situations. Lucky Colour: Peach. Lucky Number: 5.
Leo: Holiday plans need caution as unexpected expenses crop up. Try not to over-exert and compromise on your health. Don't betray other's secrets, or you will only find your personal issues out in the open. Lucky Colour: White. Lucky Number: 6.
Virgo: A friend needs your advice and support. However do not confuse it with romantic love. Some of you could be considering delegating work, as pressures for you to perform are strong. Lucky Colour: Honey. Lucky Number: 4.
Libra: Your obviously unique way of doing things has caught the eye of someone in a higher position. Don't take offence at comments made by co-workers. An older loved one may be having problems. Lucky Colour: Tan. Lucky Number: 7.
Scorpio: A new work offer is not all it seems, so find out the details before you sign. Work and personal matters may clash today, but stay calm till the mists have cleared. You will be able to talk about emotional problems with your partner. Lucky Colour: Beige. Lucky Number: 9.
Sagittarius: It is time to go through your possessions and get rid of what's not needed. If you have loose ends hanging about in your life, remove them. This is a moving-on time with much sorting to do and the need for changes knocking at the door. Lucky Colour: Lemon. Lucky Number: 3.
Capricorn: It is better to let things take their own course instead of forcing issues. Not a spectacular time for finance and investments. It is more a case of sowing seeds and letting them germinate, which they certainly will. Lucky Colour: Apricot. Lucky Number: 2.
Aquarius: Health should pose no problems except for weight gain and high cholesterol levels. Respiratory and sinus problems need to be taken care of. Money matters do not show much rise. Careless spending patterns could land you in a financial fix. Lucky Colour: Amber. Lucky Number 1.
Pisces: Much can be gained by being patient and exercising restraint at the domestic level. Ego clashes must be avoided. New associates and partners need closer scrutiny. Speculation not viable. Lucky Colour: Peach. Lucky Number: 8.
In Pics| Bollywood divas and their stunning bridal looks!
UPDATED : Apr 19 2022, 16:26 IST
Entertainment News | Entertainment | Bollywood news | alia bhatt | Deepika Padukone | Katrina Kaif |
Take a look at these Bollywood brides in their elegant bridal looks!
Bollywood divas and their stunning bridal looks!
Alia Bhatt is the latest Bollywood star to get dressed by ace designer Sabyasachi for her wedding. Alia stole everyone's heart in a sublime ivory Sabyasachi saree with minimal make-up and heavy conventional jewellery. Credit: Instagram/aliaabhatt
Katrina Kaif, who married actor Vicky Kaushal on December 9, 2021, wore a red Sabyasachi lehenga. In a homage to the groom's Punjabi roots, Kaif's veil was custom-trimmed with handmade Kiran in hand-beaten silver electroplated in gold. Credit: Instagram/katrinakaif
Deepika Padukone wore a gold and crimson Kanjeevaram saree for her Konkani themed wedding ceremony, pairing it up with a Sabyasachi silk dupatta. Her day 2 search for Anand Karaj (Sikh wedding ceremony) was equally breathtaking. The crimson lehenga, full of an embroidered veil and Gotta Patti work looked beautiful on her. Credit: Instagram/deepikapadukone
Anushka Sharma, who started the trend of pink pastel bridal lehengas, opted for Sabyasachi’s creation for her wedding ceremony and it had flower motifs throughout. Credit: Instagram/virat.kohli
Priyanka Chopra perfectly blended her bridal attires and sported completely different looks ranging from a dreamy Ralph Lauren robe to a conventional crimson Sabyasachi lehenga. Credit: Instagram/priyankachopra
Bollywood fashionista Sonam Kapoor looked ethereal in a crimson and gold Anuradha Vakil lehenga and heavy ethnic jewellery. Credit: Instagram/sonamkapoor
Dia Mirza introduced the sustainable style to the forefront carrying a crimson Benarasi saree by Uncooked Mango paired with an easy crimson dupatta draped over her head. Credit: Instagram/diamirzaofficial
Bipasha Basu opted for a crimson Sabyasachi lehenga and went for a look with heavy bridal make-up. Credit: Instagram/bipashabasu
Actor Mouni Roy was a vision in a crimson Sabyasachi lehenga, and diamond jewels accentuated with emeralds. Credit: Instagram/imouniroy