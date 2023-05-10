In Pics | Protest erupts across Pakistan after Imran Khan's arrest
After the arrest of Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan on Tuesday (May 9), Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters have called for protests across Pakistan. Soon after his arrest, reports of PTI supporters staging protests were seen.
- 1 /12
In Pics | Protest erupts across Pakistan after Imran Khan's arrest
- 2 /12
Violent protests across Pakistan erupted over the arrest of Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /12
Several PTI protesters have entered compounds of army commanders in Lahore and Rawalpindi and damaged their properties, according to multiple Pakistan media reports. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 4 /12
Pakistan media reported scenes of absolute chaos at Pakistan Army GHQ. Credit: AP Photo
- 5 /12
Hundreds of police officers have been injured across the country, while in Pakistan's most populous province of Punjab nearly 1,000 people have been arrested and the army ordered to deploy to keep peace. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /12
Some protesters took out their wrath on the military, torching the residence of the corps commander in Lahore and laying siege at the entrance to the army's general headquarters in the garrison city of Rawalpindi. Credit: AP Photo
- 7 /12
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party activists and supporters of former Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan, clash with police during a protest against the arrest of their leader in Peshawar. Credit: AFP Photo
- 8 /12
Protesters blocked some routes leading to Islamabad around noon today but there was a huge security presence across Islamabad, particularly outside the so-called police lines where the special court convened. Credit: AP Photo
- 9 /12
A Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party activist and supporter of former Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan uses a slingshot to throw a stone to police during a protest against the arrest of their leader, in Islamabad. Credit: AFP Photo
- 10 /12
A supporter of former Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan hits a police armoured vehicle with a stick during a protest against the arrest of their leader, in Islamabad. Credit: AFP Photo
- 11 /12
A supporter of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan hurls back a tear gas shell toward police as he and others were protesting against the arrest of their leader, in Peshawar, Pakistan. Credit: AP Photo
- 12 /12
People move past a burnt motorcycle after a protest by the supporters of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan against his arrest, in Peshawar, Pakistan. Credit: Reuters Photo
