In Pics | R'Bonney Gabriel from USA crowned Miss Universe 2022
Miss USA 2022, R’Bonney Gabriel was crowned Miss Universe during the 71st Miss Universe pageant on January 15. Miss Venezuela and Miss Dominican Republic emerged as runner-ups. India’s Divita Rai made it to the top 16 but she couldn't succeed. Here are some pictures from the beauty contest.
In Pics | R'Bonney Gabriel from USA wins the crown for Miss Universe 2022
USA's R'Bonney Gabriel has been crowned Miss Universe in the 71st edition of the pageant which was held in New Orleans, Louisiana on January 14, 2023. Credit: AFP Photo
Gabriel was crowned by India's Harnaaz Sandhu, who won the pageant in December 2021. Credit: Reuters Photo
Miss Venezuela Amanda Dudamel was adjudged the first runner up in the contest. Credit: Reuters Photo
Dominican Republic's Andreina Martinez was the second runner up. Credit: Reuters Photo
Miss Universe 2023 R'Bonney Gabriel was flanked by Miss Venezuela Amanda Dudamel and Miss Dominican Republic Andreina Martinez pose on the stage during the 71st Miss Universe pageant in New Orleans, Louisiana, US. Credit: Reuters Photo
India's Divita Rai made it to the top 16 but she couldn't go further. Credit: AFP Photo
The beauty pageant took place at the Ernest N Morial Convention Center, New Orleans, Louisiana, where women from 84 countries participated for the title. Credit: Reuters Photo
Host Olivia Culpo spoke with Miss US R'Bonney Gabriel during the 71st Miss Universe pageant in New Orleans, Louisiana, US. Credit: Reuters Photo
R'Bonney Gabriel could not control her emotions after winning the 71st Miss Universe competition at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. Credit: AFP Photo
Miss USA R'Bonney Gabriel and Miss Venezuela Amanda Dudamel shared their excitement during the 71st Miss Universe competition at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. Credit: AFP Photo
Miss US R'Bonney Gabriel was overjoyed after getting crowned Miss Universe during the 71st Miss Universe pageant in New Orleans, Louisiana, US. Credit: Reuters Photo
