In Pics | Richa Chadha & Ali Fazal's wedding reception
The wedding reception of Bollywood actors Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha was a star-studded affair which was attended by several high-profile celebrities. Richa and Ali hosted a lavish reception for their friends from the cinema industry on October 4 at a plush hotel in Mumbai. Celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Manoj Bajpayee, Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu were among those who graced the reception party. Here are some pictures from the star-studded gala.
Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha wore designer outfits for the reception. While the bride Richa wore a colourful handcrafted gown from Anamika Khanna, Ali was seen in an Indo-Western suit designed by Kaushik Velendra. Credit: AFP Photo
Hrithik Roshan attended the reception with his apparent lady love Saba Azad. Credit: AFP Photo
Vicky Kaushal poses for the cameras as he arrives for Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's wedding reception. Credit: AFP Photo
Taapsee Pannu looked stunning in an icy blue ethnic dress. Credit: AFP Photo
Manoj Bajpayee aced his all-black look at Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's wedding reception. Credit: AFP Photo
Hrithik Roshan looked dapper in a suit. Credit: AFP Photo
Vicky Kaushal at the Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's wedding reception. Credit: AFP Photo
The couple distributed gifts for the media who had come to cover their wedding reception. Credit: AFP Photo
Divya Dutta also graced the wedding reception. Credit: Special Arrangement
Esha Gupta wowed all in a pink saree which she paired with complimenting jewellery. Credit: Special Arrangement
Kalki Koechlin looked stunning in a pastel green saree that had a chikankari design all over it. Credit: Special Arrangement
Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda made a stylish entry at the reception. Credit: Special Arrangement
Sanya Malhotra made heads turn in a thigh-high slit black dress. Credit: Special Arrangement
Swara Bhasker graced the event in a lehenga choli. Credit: Special Arrangement
Tabu poses with Vishal Bhardwaj at Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's wedding reception in Mumbai. Credit: Special Arrangement
News in Pics, Oct 5, 2022: Best photos from the world
A BM-21 'Grad' multiple rocket launcher fires at Russian positions in Kharkiv region on October 4, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo
This handout photo taken on October 4, 2022 and provided by the South Korean Defence Ministry in Seoul shows a South Korean Air Force F-15K dropping two joint direct attack munition (JDAM) bombs against a target at the Jikdo shooting field in the Yellow Sea. Credit: AFP Photo
People grieve for victims of the stampede at Kanjuruhan stadium in Malang, East Java on October 4, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo
Migrants from sub-Saharan Africa sit in a makeshift boat that was being used to clandestinely make its way towards the Italian coast, as they are found by Tunisian authorities about 50 nautical miles in the Mediterranean sea off the coast of Tunisia's central city of Sfax on October 4, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo
This photograph taken at dusk on October 3, 2022, shows the Saint-Pierre bridge on the Garonne river and the landmark Dome de La Grave (L) in Toulouse, southern France. Credit: AFP Photo
An aerial picture taken on October 3, 2022 shows a dump truck dumping its load during emergency repairs to restore road access in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Matlacha, Florida. Credit: AFP Photo
Demonstrators fill the streets during a protest to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry, in the Petion-Ville area of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, October 3, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo
Handout picture released by Imagen Chile showing flowers in bloom in the Atacama Desert near Copiapo, Chile. Credit: AFP Photo
Today's Horoscope - October 5, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries: Emotional situations take a toll on you today. The disappointments or frustrations you feel may not be justified. Your quiet anger can be intimidating, so speak out today. Family relationships highlighted. Lucky Colour: Blue. Lucky Number: 9.
Taurus: The elders in your family demand your time, and you seem to run out of patience. All is well, so just chill. Nobody questions your intelligence, but you need to be less erratic in your close relationships. Lucky Colour: Scarlet. Lucky Number: 5.
Gemini: Insincere gestures of friendliness may be misleading. Avoid long journeys. A lack of support recently has made you review the way you see a certain person in your life. Lucky Colour: Mustard. Lucky Number: 8.
Cancer: Avoid any confrontations with colleagues. Keep a low profile this weekend. You've sorted out so much in your life recently, Have fun with friends and accept new social offers. Lucky Colour: Amber. Lucky Number: 3.
Leo: Your boss is generous with his praise, and not all your colleagues are happy. Don't wait for opportunities to find you today, but get out and discover them for yourself. A special outing adds a new zip into a relationship today. Lucky Colour: Cream. Lucky Number: 2.
Virgo: Your ego could be bruised today. Avoid conflict with male colleagues/associates. A junket is possible. Your obviously unique way of doing things has caught the eye of someone in a higher position at work. Lucky Colour: Maroon. Lucky Number: 6.
Libra: You confront an issue that is hidden, or forgotten, from the past. Emotions are heightened today. Do not attach much importance to what you are being told. Avoid making any major decisions until tomorrow. Lucky Colour: Plum. Lucky Number: 4.
Scorpio: Your judgement has not been at its best, you have tried to make decisions that may not have been in your best interests. People you meet today can help you to reverse their effects. Lucky Colour: Lavender. Lucky Number: 5.
Sagittarius: Find a quiet spot where you can work diligently and stay out of the way. Don't overspend on luxury items. You start to look at your problems from a better perspective due to the support from your family. Lucky Colour: Mustard. Lucky Number: 1.
Capricorn: You need to resolve or release painful feelings from the past and live more in the present to achieve an inner balance. An advantageous business proposal could be signed. You must try to remain healthy by being on a diet and exercise. Lucky Colour: Ash. Lucky Number: 8.
Aquarius: Success is possible if you carefully handle issues – both personal and professional deftly, without blowing up. A harmonious partnership happens and can mature into a fruitful liaison for the future. Domestic life could be enhanced by changes. Lucky Colour: Mango. Lucky Number: 6.
Pisces: Your judgement goes askew, and you will have to rely on a partner for realistic ideas. Develop your sense of fair play. With your ruling planet not in a favourable position, communication could slow down. It is important to communicate with a loved one. Lucky Colour: Jade. Lucky Number: 7.
In Pics | First logos of world famous brands
Here we list the first logos of popular brands like Apple, Instagram, Twitter, Microsoft and more. Many might be unable to recognize their original logos, which aren't that easy to identify of compared it with the contemporary ones.
Amazon: The company's first logo was created in 1995 and it was a literal version of the brand name: an ocean blue background with the letter “A” forming a trapezoid. There was also this curve that represented the Amazon River crossing the letter 'A'. Credit: Amazon
Google: The first logo of Google was made in 1996. The idea was to name a company 'Googol', and the word itself means 10 raised to the 100th power. This Google logo, with suitable colours and symbolic implications, reflected the company’s core ideals and comfort brought by search technologies. Credit: Google
Instagram: The original Instagram logo was a knock-off Polaroid camera with a rainbow in it. The logo was designed by the company's co-founder Kevin Systrom. Credit: Instagram
Microsoft: The budding computer company's first logo was a more simple and stylish emblem, with the words “Microsoft” written in one line. Credit: Microsoft
Netflix: Netflix's first logo when it launched in August 1997. Credit: Netflix
Twitter: The first official Twitter logo was designed by Linda Gavin, who had just one day to create it before the official launch, in 2006. The logo was very basic and saw a simple wordmark featuring a unique rounded typeface, with the letters in small caps and no spacing between them. Credit: Twitter
Apple: The first logo of Apple was an ornate emblem loosely based on Newton’s revolutionary discovery of gravitation along with the company name (Apple Computer Co.). Credit: Apple
Canon: This might come as surprise for many, Canon's original logo featured Kwannon, the goddess of mercy that was revered by the Buddhists. Credit: Cannon
Navaratri 2022: From Yogi Adityanath to Nitish Kumar, politicians who performed Durga Ashtami Puja
Maha Ashtami, also known as Ashtami or Durga Ashtami, is considered to be one of the most auspicious days of Navratri and Durga Puja festivities. The day saw several politicians offering special pujas, visiting shrines and Durga Pandals and paying obeisance to the goddess. Here are some pictures of politicians celebrating Maha Ashtami during the ongoing Navaratri festivities.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath performs 'Kanya Pujan' on the occasion of 'Maha Navami' in Gorakhpur. Credit: PTI Photo
Jammu and Kashmir Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha visited Mata Vaishno Devi and offered a puja on the occasion of 'Maha Ashtami'. Credit: PTI Photo
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar offered prayers on the occasion of 'Maha Ashtami' during the 'Navratri' festival in Patna. Credit: PTI Photo
Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav performs 'Maha Ashtami puja' of Durga Puja festival, in Patna. Credit: PTI Photo
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath performs 'Kanya Pujan' on the occasion of 'Maha Navami' during 'Navratri' festival in Gorakhpur. Credit: PTI Photo
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi offered prayers at the Chamundeshwari Temple amid the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Mysuru. Credit: AICC
Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav visited a Durga Puja pandal in Patna and paid obeisance. Credit: PTI Photo
Actor-turned-politician Nusrat Jahan and her husband Nikhil Jain participated in 'Pushpanjali' offering rituals on 'Maha Ashtami' during the ongoing Durga Puja festival in Kolkata. Credit: PTI Photo