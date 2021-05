Mumbai Police’s Twitter account is all about creating awareness with its own twist. Understanding the taste of the Y-gen, they come regularly come with memes that take everyone by surprise. From referring to trending topics, vernacular puns and funny memes, they make important information unforgettable and entertaining with their heart-warming videos and messages. Here we take a look at some of the tweets that made netizens ROFL.

(Image Credit: Twitter/@MumbaiPolice)