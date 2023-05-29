Olympian wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat have been taken to three different locations in the city by the Delhi Police after they were detained while trying to march towards the newly-constructed Parliament building in New Delhi. An eerie silence prevailed on Sunday at the protest site in Jantar Mantar where the wrestlers were protesting for more than a month against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over sexual harassment.