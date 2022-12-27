Salman Khan, who turns 57 today, threw a lavish party for his friends and family at his sister Arpita's house in Mumbai. Bollywood celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Sonakshi Sinha, Tabu, Sunil Shetty, Riteish Deshmukh, and Genelia D'Souza attended the party. Who's who from political and business fields were also present at the party. Check out the pictures...