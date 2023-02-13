In Pics | Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani's starry reception in Mumbai
Bollywood couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani hosted their wedding reception in Mumbai for their colleagues from showbiz. The wedding saw who's who from B-town gracing the event. Celebrities like Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, and Ranveer Singh attended the reception held at St Regis Hotel in south Mumbai.
Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani's starry Mumbai reception
Sidharth wore a black suit and a shimmery black jacket, while Advani sizzled in a black-and-white gown with a stellar emerald-diamond layered necklace. Credit: AFP Photo
Celebrity couple Ajay Devgn and Kajol Devgn pose together for a photo on their arrival. Credit: PTI Photo
Actress Alia Bhatt came with her mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor at the reception. Credit: PTI Photo
Jackky Bhagnani came with his ladylove Rakul Preet Singh. Credit: PTI Photo
Celeb couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza arrived in a colour coordinated outfits. Credit: PTI Photo
Entrepreneur Akash Ambani and his wife Shloka pose together on their arrival. Credit: PTI Photo
Bollywood livewire Ranveer Singh gestures as he arrives for the Sid-Kiara's wedding reception. Credit: AFP Photo
Varun Dhawan poses with his wife Natasha during the wedding reception of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani in Mumbai. Credit: AFP Photo
Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife Tahira Kashyap attend Sid-Kiara's wedding reception. Credit: AFP Photo
Kriti Sanon looked no less than a goddess in a golden saree. Credit: AFP Photo
Actor Vidya Balan and producer Siddharth Roy Kapur wore black outfits. Credit: AFP Photo
Priyanka Alva Oberoi and Vivek Oberoi attended Sidharth and Kiara's wedding reception in Mumbai. Credit: AFP Photo
Filmmaker Karan Johar arrived with his bestie Kareena Kapoor Khan. Credit: AFP Photo
Actress Shilpa Shetty dazzled everyone with her stunning look in a shimmery saree. Credit: AFP Photo
Kareena Kapoor Khan made heads turn in a pink designer saree. Credit: AFP Photo
Ishaan Khatter looked dapper in black. Credit: AFP Photo
Abhishek Bachchan poses for the photographers as he arrives for Sid-Kiara's wedding reception. Credit: AFP Photo
Kriti Sanon graced the wedding in a golden saree. Credit: AFP Photo
Disha Patani made heads turn at the reception. Credit: AFP Photo
Filmmaker Rohit Shetty graces Sidharth and Kiara's wedding reception. Credit: AFP Photo
Bhumi Pednekar donned a beautiful golden lehenga for the reception. Credit: AFP Photo
Vicky Kaushal looked dapper in suit at Sidharth and Kiara's wedding reception in Mumbai. Credit: AFP Photo
SRK's wife and producer-interior designer Gauri Khan graced Sid-Kiara's wedding reception. Credit: AFP Photo
