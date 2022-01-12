As India logged 1,68,063 new Covid-19 cases, including 4,461 cases of the Omicron variant on Tuesday, Covid-19 curbs across the country have gotten stricter.

The active cases rose to 8,21,446, the highest in 208 days, while the death toll climbed to 4,84,213 with 277 fresh fatalities. Here is a look at the states that have Covid-19 positivity rate above 10 per cent, as of Tuesday.