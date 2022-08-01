In Pics | Sunny Leone to Ranveer Singh, actors who've endorsed condoms
Here we take a look at the celebrities who shed their inhibitions and featured in condom commercials that created quite a buzz.
- 1 /7
In Pics| Sunny Leone to Ranveer Singh, actors who've endorsed condoms
- 2 /7
Bollywood live-wire Ranveer Singh was one of the mainstream actors who has been the face of a condom brand. The actor was appointed as brand ambassador for Durex in 2019. Credit: Durex
- 3 /7
Adult star turned actor Sunny Leone had associated with a condom brand. She was seen playing basketball with a man in the commercial. Credit: Manforce
- 4 /7
Celebrity couple Bipasha Basu Grover and Karan Singh Grover shot a racy ad for a condom brand in 2017. The couple's commercial grabbed national headlines with many criticising the couple. Credit: Playguard
- 5 /7
Actor Sameera Reddy stirred a storm when she was featured in a bold condom advertisement alongside actor Shiney Ahuja. Credit: Instagram/reddysameera
- 6 /7
Actor Pooja Bedi was well ahead of the time and was one of the stars who are considered a sex symbol in showbiz. While many stars hesitate to be in a condom commercial even today, Pooja shot for a commercial nearly three decades back in 1991 with Marc Robinson. Credit: Instagram/poojabediofficial
- 7 /7
'Major' actor Sobhita Dhulipala was seen endorsing a condom brand alongside Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh. The advert got mixed reactions from the audience. Credit: Instagram/sobhitad
West Bengal cabinet expansion: 9 new ministers sworn-in
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday, August 3, carried out a major reshuffle of her cabinet as nine people including Babul Supriyo, former BJP central minister, were sworn in. This cabinet reshuffle, the first since the TMC returned to power for the third consecutive term last year, came when the party is facing a crisis over the arrest of senior minister Partha Chatterjee by the ED over the school jobs scam.
- 1 /6
West Bengal cabinet expansion: 9 new ministers sworn-in
- 2 /6
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee carried out a major reshuffle of her cabinet with nine people including Babul Supriyo, were sworn in. Credit: PTI Photo
- 3 /6
Of the nine, five were administered oath as cabinet ministers, two as ministers of state and two others as ministers of state - independent charge by Governor La Ganesan. Credit: PTI Photo
- 4 /6
The cabinet reshuffle, the first since the TMC returned to power for the third consecutive term last year, came when the party is facing a crisis over the arrest of senior minister Partha Chatterjee by the ED over the school jobs scam. Credit: PTI Photo
- 5 /6
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and other cabinet ministers were present at the programme. According to TMC insiders, with the inclusion of eight new faces and the likely omission of four others from the ministry, this is the biggest reshuffle since the party came to power for the first time in the state in 2011. Credit: PTI Photo
- 6 /6
Banerjee carried out a major overhaul in her party on August 1. She had said that four-five new faces would be inducted into the new cabinet, while a similar number of present cabinet members would be utilised for party work. Finally, the numbers inducted were far higher than earlier expected. Of them, Babul Supriyo, Udayan Guha, Partha Bhowmick, Snehasis Chakraborty and Pradip Mazumdar were sworn in as cabinet ministers. Credit: PTI Photo
Bengaluru Rains: Incessant rainfall causes traffic jams, flood houses
Incessant rains lashed Bengaluru on Tuesday, August 2, waterlogging roads, inundating houses and disrupting normal life. Bengaluru's RR Nagar recorded the maximum rainfall of 38 mm, while parts of Nayandahalli, Uttarahalli, Vidyapeeth, Gottigere, Nagarabhhavi, Kengeri, Gali Anjaneya Temple and Sampangirama Nagar received moderate rainfall throughout the day.
- 1 /8
Bengaluru Rains: Incessant rainfall causes traffic jams, flood houses Credit: IANS Photo
- 2 /8
A fresh spell of rain lashed Bengaluru city flooding some low-lying areas and disrupting the traffic on August 02. Credit: Pushkar V/DH Photo
- 3 /8
Disrupting normal life, the incessant spell inundated roads and houses. RR Nagar in Bengaluru recorded the maximum rainfall of 38 mm. Credit: Pushkar V/DH Photo
- 4 /8
Roads and streets were flooded due to moderate rainfall throughout the day. Credit: Pushkar V/DH Photo
- 5 /8
People faced severe hardships in reaching their destinations due to waterlogging and traffic snarls. Credit: Pushkar V/DH Photo
- 6 /8
Battered by floods again, residents of the low-lying area in Horamavu are upset with the administration due to their idleness. Credit: Pushkar V/DH Photo
- 7 /8
The city of Kolar was ravaged by continuous rains and the downpour has hit many houses. Credit: DH Photo
- 8 /8
A local gestures as he stands in his flooded house in Bengaluru amid the incessant rains. Credit: Pushkar V/DH Photo
News in Pics, August 3: Best photos from around world
- 1 /5
Soldiers of Pakistan army rescue people from the flood affected Rajanpur district, in the Punjab province of Pakistan, on August 2, 2022. - Fierce monsoon rains and deadly flooding have hit Pakistan hard this year particularly in Balochistan province, bordering Iran and Afghanistan. At least 478 people have died so far, including 136 in Balochistan. Credit: AFP Photo
- 2 /5
Demonstrators hold signs during a gathering in support of U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's expected visit, in Taipei, Taiwan August 2, 2022. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 3 /5
Indian players celebrate after winning the Lawn Bowls Women's Fours final match against South Africa, at the Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG), in Birmingham, UK, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. Indian team won the match 17-10. Credit: PTI Photo
- 4 /5
Rajya Sabha members Harbhajan Singh and PT Usha at Parliament House during ongoing Monsoon Session, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Aug 2, 2022. Credit: PTI Photo
- 5 /5
Pedestrians walk past a destroyed store in the city of Okhtyrka, Sumy region on August 1, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. - As towns and villages across Ukraine’s eastern countryside fell to the swift Russian invasion on February 24, Okhtyrka, a city of 48,000 on the Vorskla River, in Sumy region, resisted occupation. Credit: AFP Photo
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - August 3, 2022
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - August 3, 2022
- 2 /13
Aries | The stress you've been under starts to lift as a close one gives in. Get rid of what and who is no longer working in your life. Taking a break from the family issue dragging you down brings new answers | Colour: Chrome | Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
- 3 /13
Taurus | Some really intense recent experiences have made it hard for you to know what you want now as everything has changed. You've sorted out so much in your life recently, have fun with friends and accept new social offers | Colour: Green | Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
- 4 /13
Gemini | Make sure that you are not judging new faces on the standards which others kept to in your past. A setback in your career could actually turn out to be a blessing in disguise as it gives you the chance to look at other options | Colour: Honey | Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
- 5 /13
Cancer | It is time to go through your possessions and get rid of what's not needed. If you have loose ends hanging about in your life, remove them. This is a moving-on time with much sorting to do and the need for changes knocking at the door| Colour: Lemon | Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
- 6 /13
Leo | By allowing things to flow outside your expectations you may add in a new dimension that hadn't occurred to you till now. Watch out for new romances because some of them may not be what you expect | Colour: Peach | Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
- 7 /13
Virgo | You need to calm your curiosity and the need for stimulation. Be aware of relationship issues, as one may turn out to be not doing so well and you have to reassess there. Be honest with yourself and others and you'll be fine| Colour: White | Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
- 8 /13
Libra | You are irritable today and surprise others with a temper tantrum. Watch out. Try not to go over the top. A male member in the family needs your time and attention. Children are exacting and nerves are frayed at home | Colour: Gold | Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
- 9 /13
Scorpio | You are intelligent and discerning but sometimes it is good to listen to your heart and not your head. Patience on your part is very important – Rome was not built in a day nor is romance | Colour: Blue | Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
- 10 /13
Sagittarius | There will be communications, interruptions, changes of schedule, and people to deal with. You can get a start on things or push a project through. Loved ones may need support | Colour: Grey | Numbers: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
- 11 /13
Capricorn | Relationships will come under the spotlight and you should not worry so much about what others might think. Don't leave things to the last minute, but work on tying up all loose ends as it will lessen the stress on you. It will help improve your working routine| Colour: Ivory | Number: 7 |Credit: Pixabay
- 12 /13
Aquarius | Events today will give you a reason to smile. You feel more confident now about where you are heading. Accept invites to parties and gatherings, as they will put you in the path of important people and help you network| Colour: Amber | Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
- 13 /13
Pisces | A new avenue is opening up at work which will provide the base for much pleasure in the future. Trips and new places you may visit now will open new doors for you. No longer is your life predictable. Look out for exciting new things in romance and love | Colour: Mango | Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay