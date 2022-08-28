As Ahmedabad's famous tourist destination Sabarmati riverfront completes a decade, another attraction has been added to the tourist hotspot. A new pedestrian bridge has been built between Ellis Bridge and Sardar Bridge. This iconic bridge, having an eye-catching design and LED lighting, is nearly 300 meters long and 14 meters wide in the middle. The bridge was named after BJP stalwart and former prime minister Atal Bihar Vajpayee and was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 27 during his two-day visit to Gujarat.