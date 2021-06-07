In Pics: Take summer fashion cues from Sanya Malhotra to wear cool and trendy fashion style
With the summer season here, Sanya Malhotra gives major fashion inspiration for all the young girls with the perfect pop of colours to trendy prints! Let's have a look at some of the most stylish yet casual outfits for a summer day by the Pagglait actress:
(Image Credit: Instagram/sanyamalhotra_)
Musical Imprint: One of the trendiest dresses worn by Sanya Malhotra is this off-white dress with large musical notes printed on it and small slit at the bottom paired with light yellow sandal heels. Imagine wearing this dress for a Karaoke night or a dinner with the gang, you would be the best dressed without doubt.
Chocolate love: Sanya's chocolate-coloured outfit is the bold yet cool look to go to. She is wearing baggy pants with dark and milk chocolate colours in 2 halves and large pockets paired with a monochrome jacket and brown earrings with nude and brown pumps with her hair tied up in a high bun. This is an amazing night time event look.
Barbie pantsuit: Donning a hot pink pantsuit, the Dangal star looks no less than a Barbie in this outfit. This suit stands out with the cut around the waist giving it a super chic look paired with pink chunky heels.
Colour riot: This red co-ord set is one of the best summer outfits for any young girl out there. With a riot of colours on the base of red make it the perfect summer vibe outfit. The high-waisted skirt with a matching blouse and jacket topped with yellow transparent pumps and silver hoops is the look you want to be wearing for any party this summer.
The Cow print pants: Sanya looks uber cool in the very rare cow print on her pants which she has paired with a white sports bra and a neon yellow blazer and black stilletos. This is the go to look for a day out with your girl friends or by yourself, just know you are rocking the fashion game.
Sunshine bright: Sanya looks like a million rays of sunshine in this pleated single piece ankle length dress. The dress has a touch if vintage with a pushed back collar and a wrapped front and a flowy skirt. Sanya matches this bright summer look with light pink sandal heels a middle-parted hair tied up in a low bun. She looks super elegant and adorable in this outfit.
Sara Ali Khan & Amrita Singh are the most gorgeous mother and daughter duo in Bollywood; See Pics
Actress Sara Ali Khan will be seen sharing the screen with her mom and actress and Amrita Singh for the very first time for a brand endorsement.
(Image Credit: Instagram/saraalikhan95)
Actress Sara Ali Khan will be seen sharing the screen with her mom and actress and Amrita Singh for the very first time for a brand endorsement. Sara posted an unseen and adorable image with her mother Amrita Singh in which she is seen giving her a head massage.
Buzz has it that the mother daughter duo will be seen endorsing a hair care brand.
Earlier, Sara Ali Khan was quite popular in the brands’ circuit because of her immense popularity. Now for a special TVC, mother Amrita Singh has been roped in by the brand too.
Sara, who has always lived with her mom, has often expressed in interviews and social media posts on how close she is to her mother. In this photo, Amrita is seen with her children.
5 ridiculously expensive things owned by Jeff Bezos
While Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is making headlines for his dream trip to space next month, we take a look at some of his most expensive possessions here.
Bezos’s dream project, aerospace company Blue Origin. In 2017, Bezos decided to invest $1 billion in this space project which reportedly makes space travel very affordable. Credit: Reuters Photo
In 2016, Jeff Bezos converted a Textile Museum into a mansion in Washington. He reportedly shed $23 mn to buy the property. It suuposedly has 11 bedrooms, 25 bathrooms, five living rooms and two elevators. Credit: George Washington University and The Textile Museum and the Textile Museum
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos acquired the 141-year-old newspaper The Washington Post in 2013 by paying a whopping $230 mn. Credit: Reuters Photo
The world’s richest man, Bezos is the proud owner of a Gulfstream G-650ER, one of the fastest private jets in the world. The superfast private jet costs approx. $65 million. Credit: Gulfstream.com
Not many knows that Jeff Bezos has invested $42 million for a clock that is meant to run for 10,000 years. Credit: AFP Photo
After Segway, Mumbai Police gets ATV to patrol; see pics
Mumbai Police will now be able to patrol beaches more efficiently and speedily thanks to the induction of ten All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) in its fleet on June 7.
Mumbai Police will now be able to patrol beaches more efficiently and speedily thanks to the induction of ten All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) in its fleet on June 7. Credit: AFP Photo
These ATVs were flagged off at the Girgaon Chowpatty in the afternoon by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in the presence of some other ministers and senior police officers. Credit: PTI Photo
The official said the ATVs will be used for patrolling beaches in Mumbai. The petrol engine-powered ATVs are capable of reaching the speed of 50-60 km per hour on sandy surfaces. Credit: PTI Photo
The ATVs will be primarily used for patrolling at the seashore but they will also be deployed in some rescue operations where normal vehicles cannot reach. Credit: AFP
An ATV can carry four persons at a time. Credit: AFP Photo
Earlier, they got self-balancing Segway scooters for patrolling at Worli Seaface. Credit: Twitter/@AnilDeshmukhNCP
News in Pics, June 8: Best photos from around the world
An aerial view shows wooden pontoons equipped to dredge the seabed for deposits of tin ore off the coast of Toboali, on the southern shores of the island of Bangka, Indonesia. Credit: Reuters Photo
Policemen guard the surroundings of the National Electoral Jury (JNE) headquarters in Lima. Credit: AFP Photo
Supporters of Peru's presidential candidate Pedro Castillo hold Peru's national flag while gathering at a roadblock set up by police near the National Office of Electoral Processes, in Lima. Credit: Reuters Photo
US Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a roundtable meeting at an intergenerational innovators and entrepreneurs event, where she will see projects designed by young female engineers, at the Universidad del Valle de Guatemala. Credit: Reuters Photo
Eddie Van Halen designed and stage played Charvel EVH Art Series Electric guitars are seen at a preview of of Julien's Auctions 'Music Icons' auction in Beverly Hills, California. Credit: AFP Photo
People push a car with the image of late Colombian humorist and journalist Jaime Garzon painted on it during a protest demanding government action to tackle poverty, police violence and inequalities in healthcare and education systems, in Bogota, Colombia. Credit: Reuters Photo
Aerial view of a new sector of graves in the General Cemetery of Santiago. Chile's health authorities reported on Monday that the number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic has surpassed 30,000 and announced the extension of border closures until the end of June. Credit: AFP Photo