As the world continues to vaccinate more people against Covid-19 with the antiviral vaccine, many countries, and even a continent is severely lagging behind. A Statista infographic shows that while China has vaccinated its population with 32.7 per cent of the world's vaccine doses, the African continent, which forms 17.2 per cent of the world's population has only managed to administer 2.7 per cent of the world's vaccines. Here's a look at how other nations and continents have fared as of October 25, in pictures.