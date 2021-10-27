In Pics | These are the 7 fastest cars in the world in 2021
Here we take a look at the seven fastest cars in the World.
In Pics | These are the 7 fastest cars in the world in 2021
Hennessey Venom GT| The Hennessey Venom F5 hypercar made its global public debut in Florida on May 2021. The 100% bespoke, $2.1m Hennessey hypercar boasts 1,817 hp from its 6.6-liter twin-turbocharged ‘Fury’ V8 engine and promises an exhilarating driving experience alongside its 311+ mph top speed target. Credit: www.venomgt.com
Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+| The Chiron Super Sport 300+ bodywork has been extended and aerodynamically optimized for extremely high-speed performance. The perfect balance between low drag and downforce improves performance and stability, even at speeds over 420 km/h. The iconic W16 8.0-liter engine now delivers an output of 1.176 kW/1.600 HP, exceeding the Chiron by 100 HP. Credit: www.bugatti.com
Hennessey Venom F5 | Venom F5 is an all-new hypercar designed and built from the ground up with one goal in mind: To be the absolute fastest road car on earth. A completely new design, chassis and carbon fiber body focused on aerodynamics to achieve the lowest possible drag. The car exudes determination, purpose & drama from every direction with sculpted aerodynamic ducting and sharp, powerful lines to give the car a real sense of speed and intent, even while stationary. Credit: www.hennesseyspecialvehic
Bugatti Bolide| A track-only hyper sports car featuring the W16 engine derived from series production combined with a minimal body for maximum downforce. The Bolide offers an unprecedented and ultimate BUGATTI driving experience: reduced, raw, authentic. Credit: www.bugatti.com
Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut| It is the fastest Koenigsegg ever made and the company will never endeavor to make a faster series-production road car – ever. The Jesko Absolut has a drag coefficient value of only 0.278 Cd. The low drag in combination with a frontal area of 1.88 m2 in combination with a power level of minimum 1600 bhp, make the Jesko Absolut destined to achieve higher, more extraordinary speeds than any Koenigsegg or any other fully homologated car before it. Credit: www.koenigsegg.com
SSC Tuatara| Performance is the centrepiece of a hypercar. The Tuatara brings an unprecedented amount of power and performance to the road, driven by a bespoke V8 engine and robotized manual transmission that offers an experience unlike any other. Credit: www.sscnorthamerica.com
Devel Sixteen| Devel Sixteen is born with extreme performance & unimaginable outstanding power of ten super cars. A distinctive design of this new generation brings you the ultimate breakthrough feeling of a jet fighter with a power surpassing any car in the world. The all-new production model of Devel 16 has a super lightweight, high-strength Carbon fiber body. The 81 mm Quad Turbo 12.3 Litre V16 engine generates massive power- 5007 Horsepower and 3757 lb-ft of torque. Credit: Instagram/devel_sixteen
