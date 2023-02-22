In Pics | Things to know about Delhi's new Mayor
In the fourth attempt, Aam Aadmi Party leader Shelly Oberoi was elected Mayor of Delhi. Shelly Oberoi registered victory by securing 150 votes in the Mayoral election. As AAP breaks the streak of BJP's fifteen years in the MCD, here are some facts about Shelly Oberoi, an AAP activist, who would be heading the Municipal Corporation of Delhi as Mayor.
Shelly Oberoi started her political journey at the age of 28 as an AAP activist in 2013. Credit: Instagram/@dr.shellyoberoi
Not many know that before embarking on a political journey, Shelly has taught the students of several universities like DU, NMIMS, IP and IGNOU. Credit: Instagram/@dr.shellyoberoi
She has also worked as an Assistant Professor at the University of Delhi, and a lifetime member of the Indian Commerce Association (ICA). Credit: Instagram/@dr.shellyoberoi
Shelly holds a PhD in Management Studies from IGNOU's School of Management Studies. Credit: Instagram/@dr.shellyoberoi
Shelly had registered victory from former Delhi BJP Chief Adesh Gupta's home turf in the recent MCD polls. Credit: Instagram/@dr.shellyoberoi
Shelly, a first-time councillor, emerged victorious from a place where BJP turf has a stronghold in her first attempt. She secured 150 votes while BJP's nominee Rekha Gupta got 116 votes in the Mayoral election. Credit: Instagram/@dr.shellyoberoi
With her win, Shelly became the first mayor of the reunified MCD. Credit: PTI Photo
Ronaldo celebrates Saudi Foundation Day in traditional thobe dress; See pics
Citizens and residents of Saudi Arabia celebrated foundation day with great zeal on February 22, 2023. Football club Al Nassr organised an event to mark Founding Day which saw the football stars celebrating the day. Cristiano Ronaldo, who recently moved to the Saudi Arabian top division club Al-Nassr FC, participated in the Saudi Foundation Day celebrations in traditional dress, Thobe. The pictures from the event went viral on social media with netizens widely sharing their icon's pictures having a gala time at the event.
Al-Nassr Football Club players and officials are seen celebrating Saudi Arabia's Founding Day in Riyadh. Credit: Reuters Photo
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates Saudi Arabia's Founding Day wearing local traditional clothes at Al-Nassr Football Club in Riyadh. Credit: Reuters Photo
Dressed in traditional attire, Cristiano Ronaldo is seen holding a sword during Saudi Arabia's Founding Day celebrations. Credit: Reuters Photo
Cristiano Ronaldo and his colleagues celebrate Saudi Arabia's Founding Day wearing local traditional clothes. Credit: Reuters Photo
Cristiano Ronaldo is seen enjoying a drink during Saudi Arabia's Founding Day celebrations at Al-Nassr Football Club in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Credit: Reuters Photo
Ronaldo enjoying a wisecrack with his friend during Saudi Arabia's Founding Day celebrations at Al-Nassr Football Club in Riyadh. Credit: Instagram/@TeamCRonaldo
News in Pics, February 23, 2023: Best photos from around the world
US President Joe Biden boards Air Force One before departing Warsaw Chopin Airport in Warsaw on February 22, 2023. Credit: AFP Photo
People gather near a monument to the founder of the Soviet Union Vladimir Lenin as they arrive for a patriotic concert dedicated to the upcoming Defender of the Fatherland Day at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow on February 22, 2023. Credit: AFP Photo
Austria's Chiara Kreuzer competes in the Women’s Ski Jumping Normal Hill HS100 qualification of the FIS Nordic World Ski Championships in Planica on February 22, 2023. Credit: AFP Photo
A wounded Ukrainian serviceman and his girlfriend walk past national flags each of which symbolizing the dead serviceman set at Independence Square in Kyiv on February 22, 2023, two days before the first anniversary of the Russian invasion to Ukraine. Credit: AFP Photo
A volunteer helps fight a forest fire in El Patagual, Chile, on February 21, 2023. Credit: AFP Photo
A Palestinian runs for cover from an Israeli military vehicle during a raid in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, on February 22, 2023. Credit: AFP Photo
People walk along a road near India Gate amid heavy smog in New Delhi on February 22, 2023. Credit: AFP Photo
People stand on a road near the rubble of collapsed buildings, a day after a 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck the region, in the coastal city of Samandag on February 21, 2023. Credit: AFP Photo
In Pics | AAP's Shelly Oberoi elected Delhi Mayor, party workers celebrate
Aam Aadmi Party workers celebrated as their candidate Shelly Oberoi was elected as the new Mayor of Delhi. She secured 150 votes while BJP's nominee Rekha Gupta got 116 votes in the Mayoral election which was held on Wednesday after three failed attempts previously.(February 22).
In Pics | AAP's Shelly Oberoi elected Delhi Mayor, party workers celebrate Credit: PTI Photo
AAP's Shelly Oberoi defeated BJP's Rekha Gupta by a margin of 34 votes to become the Mayor of Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
Oberoi received 150 votes while Gupta managed to get 116 votes out of the total 266 votes polled. Credit: PTI Photo
After three failed attempts by the municipal body to hold the election the Delhi Mayoral elections were held on Wednesday (February 22). Credit: PTI Photo
AAP's Shelly Oberoi being congratulated by party MP N D Gupta on her victory in the Mayoral election, at the Civic Centre in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
AAP Councillors during the election of Mayor and Deputy Mayor of MCD, at the Civic Centre in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
Ambari Utsav: CM Bommai launches European-style travel buses
Starting February 24, you will be able to travel on European-style air-conditioned sleeper buses from Bengaluru to cities in Karnataka and other states, provided you are ready to pay a little extra. The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) launched fifteen new Volvo BS VI 9600 multi-axle 'Ambari Utsav' AC sleeper buses with key features that provide utmost comfort and safety to the passengers.
Ambari Utsav: CM Bommai launches European-style travel buses. Credit: PTI Photo
The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) launched its newest luxury sleeper bus Volvo BS VI 9600 multi-axle 'Ambaari Utsav' AC sleeper buses on February 21. Credit: DH Photo/ BK Janardhan
The bus comes with a lot of features that provide utmost comfort and safety to the passengers. Credit: DH Photo/ BK Janardhan
The buses will start operating from Friday (February 24) and will ply on inter-state routes like Bengaluru-Mumbai, Mangaluru-Pune, Bengaluru-Secunderabad, Bengaluru-Hyderabad and Bengaluru- Ernakulam. Credit: DH Photo/ BK Janardhan
With the Ambari Utsav buses, the state-run transport corporation aims to compete with private players that have come to dominate long-haul bus travel from Bengaluru with their sleek, modern and comfortable buses. Credit: DH Pool Photo
The name for KSRTC’s newest luxury bus travel was picked through a public contest. Credit: DH Photo/ BK Janardhan
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai launched Ambari Utsav buses with the tagline 'Celebration of Journey'. Credit: DH Photo/ BK Janardhan