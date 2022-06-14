In Pics: Top 10 highest paid stars in Kannada cinema in 2022
From Rocking Star Yash to Upendra, here we take a look at the top 10 highest-paid actors in the Kannada film industry in 2022.
Rocking Star Yash, who is basking in glory for his impeccable acting in the KGF series, is the highest-paid actor in the Kannada film industry. He got Rs 30 crore as his salary for his last release 'KGF Chapter 2'. However, post the success of KGF, the reports suggest that he has hiked his fee and demands 85 crore apart from profit sharing. Credit: Instagram/thenameisyash
One of the most bankable stars in the Kannada film industry, Darshan Thoogudeep charges reportedly anywhere between Rs 15 crore to 20 crore per movie. Credit: Instagram/darshanthoogudeepashrinivas
Actor Sudeep, who has given blockbusters movies in Kannada, gets nearly Rs 16 crore per film. Credit: Instagram/kichchasudeepa
Kannada superstar Shivarajkumar gets somewhere between Rs 4.5 to 6 crore per movie. Credit: DH Pool Photo
Actor Upendra is not far behind Shivarajkumar, he gets Rs 5.5 crore as his remuneration. Credit: DH Photo
Known for movies like Ulidavaru Kandanthe (2014), Kirik Party (2016) and Avane Srimannarayana (2019), actor Rakshit Shetty quotes the figure of Rs 4.8 crore per assignment. Credit: Instagram/rakshitshetty
Nikhil Gowda Kumaraswamy, son of politician H D Kumaraswamy, has acted in several Kannada and Telugu films and charges around Rs 4 crore per movie. Credit: Instagram/nikhilgowda_jaguar
Golden Star Ganesh, who became the talk of Sandalwood after his movie Mungaru Male, gets nearly Rs 2.8 crore per movie. Credit: Instagram/goldenstar_ganesh
'Duniya' Vijay who started his career as a junior artist in the sandalwood industry has carved a niche place for himself in the industry. The actor gets somewhere between Rs 2 crore to Rs 2.6 crore per film. Credit: Instagram/duniyavijayofficial
Comedy king Sharan is getting paid Rs 1.5 crore to 2 crore per movie. Credit: Instagram/realsharaan
In Pics | World's 10 most expensive cities to live in 2022 Credit: Getty Images
Hong Kong has topped the charts for the third consecutive year and remains the most expensive city in the world the annual list of the Global mobility company, ECA International. Credit: AP Photo
New York has emerged as the second most expensive city in the world. The cost of living for a single person touching approx. Rs 1.08 lakh without rent. Credit: Reuters Photo
Switzerland's second-most populous city, Geneva, beat out its bigger neighbour Zurich and is the third most expensive city in the world, according to the annual list of the world's most expensive cities to live in published by ECA International. Credit: Getty Images
London, United Kingdom was the fourth most expensive city in the world according to the list. Credit: Reuters Photo
Japan's largest industrial commercial and the finance hub, Tokyo is the fifth most expensive city in the world. Credit: AFP Photo
Having a population of 4.3 million, Israel's Tel Aviv is the sixth most expensive city in the world. Credit: AFP Photo
The most populated city in the Alpine nation of Switzerland, Zurich, was ranked seventh on the list. Credit: DH Pool Photo
The financial and commercial core of mainland China, Shanghai, is placed in the eighth position this year. Credit: AFP Photo
Another Chinese city, Guangzhou, which is known for its remarkably high cost of living, ranks ninth on the list. Credit: AFP Photo
The South Korean capital, Seoul, finishes off the top ten list of the world's most expensive cities to live in in 2022. Credit: Reuters Photo
Lunar eclipse 2022: Best photos of Strawberry Moon
The 'Strawberry Moon' rises behind the 17th century Santa Marija Tower on Comino, the Maltese archipelago, Malta, Europe. Credit: Reuters Photo
The 'Strawberry Moon' is seen rising behind the skyline of Frankfurt, Germany. Credit: Reuters Photo
The full moon, also known as Strawberry Moon, rises behind a statue in Rome, Italy. Credit: AFP Photo
People pose for a picture as they gather to watch a full moon, the 'Strawberry supermoon', as it rises in Miami Beach, Florida. Credit: AFP Photo
The 'Strawberry Moon' rises behind the old town district in Dresden, Germany. Credit: Reuters Photo
The 'Strawberry Moon' is seen behind the Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church in Berlin, Germany. Credit: Reuters Photo
The 'Strawberry Moon' rises beside the Rock of Cashel, in Cashel, Ireland. Credit: Reuters Photo
The full moon rises as the June 2022 'Strawberry Supermoon' in Singapore. Credit: AFP Photo
The 'Strawberry supermoon', rises over a cross on the Church of St John, the Baptist in Skopje, Macedonia. Credit: AFP Photo
People gather to watch a full moon, the 'Strawberry supermoon', in Miami Beach, Florida. Credit: AFP Photo
Workers restore cobblestone in a street in San Telmo neighborhood, Buenos Aires. Credit: AFP Photo
Full moon is pictured next to the illuminated Kapaleeswarar temple on occasion of Vaikasi Visagam celebration in Chennai. Credit: AFP photo
Aerial view of holy cave shrine of Amarnath during 'Pratham Pooja' in Anantnag district. Credit: PTI Photo
A boy works at a brick kiln on the outskirts of Kandahar. Credit: AFP Photo
Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees jogs off of the field at the end of the sixth inning of the game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium. Credit: AFP Photo
In Pics | 10 Most Popular Male Hindi Film Stars (2022)
Akshay Kumar - The Khiladi of Bollywood has successfully surpassed the Khans and now he is ruling the hearts of everyone by topping the charts of most popular male actors in Hindi cinema according to Ormax Media. Credit: DH Pool Photo
Shah Rukh Khan - The Badshah of Bollywood who has action-packed movies lined up in 2022-2023 like Siddharth Anand's 'Pathan', Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki', Atlee's 'Jawan' has secured the second spot on the list. Credit: AFP Photo
Salman Khan - Bollywood superstar Salman Khan who has featured in various blockbusters ranks third on the list. Credit: AFP Photo
Hrithik Roshan - From playing historical characters on screen to posing as the perfect lover boy, Hrithik has proved that he can pull off any role with ease. The Greek God of Bollywood has earned the fourth spot on the list. Credit: DH Pool Photo
Ranveer Singh - The livewire of Bollywood Ranveer is hugely popular in the virtual world and on the silver screen. He is the fifth most popular male actor in Hindi cinema according to Ormax Media. Credit: AFP Photo
Aamir Khan - Mr Perfectionist in Bollywood, who is gearing up for the release of 'Laal Singh Chaddha', stood sixth on the list. Credit: AFP Photo
Ranbir Kapoor - One of the most good-looking actors in Bollywood, Ranbir, secured the seventh position on the list. Credit: DH Pool Photo
Kartik Aaryan - Kartik, who is basking in the glory of 'Bhool Bhulaiya 2', is one of the hottest topics of discussion in the country. This budding superstar has grabbed the eighth rank on Ormax Media's 10 most popular male actors' list. Credit: DH Pool Photo
Ajay Devgn - The Singham of Bollywood Ajay Devgn features ninth on the list. Credit: DH Pool Photo
Ayushmann Khurrana - The versatile actor of Hindi cinema, Ayushmann is known for his selection of unique and hard-hitting scripts. This self-made star has carved a niche place for himself in Bollywood and rounds off the 10 most popular male stars list. Credit: AFP Photo