In Pics: Top 10 highest paid stars in Telugu cinema
UPDATED : May 08 2021, 15:00 IST
Here we take a look at the top 10 highest-paid actors in the Telugu film industry.
In Pics: Top 10 highest paid stars in Telugu cinema
There is no stopping for Prabas post the realase of Baahubali. He is reportedly getting Rs 100 cr per film. Credit: Instagram/actorprabhas
Power star Pawan Kalyan was paid Rs 55 cr for his last film 'Vakeel Saab'. 'Credit: Instagram/pawankalyan.k
Telugu star Mahesh Babu gets nearly Rs 50 crore per film. Credit: Instagram/urstrulymahesh
Megastar Chiranjeevi gets somewhere between Rs 45 to 50 crore per assignment. Credit: Instagram/chiranjeevikonidela
Apart from profit share, Jr NTR charges Rs 30 crore for a film. Credit: Instagram/jrntr
Ram Charan charges Rs 35 crore per film. Credit: Instagram/alwaysramcharan
Apart from sharing a part of box-office collection, stylish star Allu Arjun gets nearly Rs 25 crore per project. Credit: Instagram/alluarjunonline
'Arjun Reddy' fame Vijay Deverakonda is charging Rs 10 cr per film. Credit: Instagram/thedeverakonda
Actor Nani is also getting paid Rs 10 crore per film. Credit: Instagram/nameisnani
Naga Chaitanya reportedly charges Rs 8 cr per film. Credit: Instagram/chayakkineni
In Pics: Beautiful and popular star wives of South Indian stars
UPDATED : May 08 2021, 14:57 IST
While their men continue to charm and woo the audience with their power-packed acting, these women stood strong and support them in every up and down. Apart from just being a ‘star-wife’ these ladies are influential, talented and have their own style. Here we take a look at the most famous and powerful star wives, who are not just ordinary.
Beautiful and popular star wives of South Indian stars
Former model and actress, Sneha Reddy is married to Telugu cinema’s stylish star Allu Arjun. She enjoys great stardom on social media. Credit: Instagram/alluarjunonline
Mother of two and the beloved queen of superstar Mahesh Babu, Namrata quit her acting career to balance family life. Credit: Instagram/namratashirodkar
Whenever we think of star wives, Samantha's name is sure to come up. Credit: Instagram/samantharuthprabhuoffl
Nani’s wife is a perfect homemaker. Her social media is filled with love-filled family photos.. Credit: Instagram/anjuyelavarthy
Niece of former CM chief minister, Chandrababu Naidu, Lakshmi Pranathi, is the wife of one of Telugu cinema’s most loved actors, Jr NTR. Credit: Instagram/jrntr
This super-talented woman is not just the star wife of Ram Charan, but is an entrepreneur and editor. Credit: Instagram/upasanakaminenikonidela
Rana Dagubatti's wife, Miheeka Bajaj is a well-known entreprenuer, who runs an interior decor and event business called ‘Dew Drop Design Studio’. Credit: Instagram/samantharuthprabhuoffl
In Pics | Adorable childhood pictures of your favourite celebrities
UPDATED : May 08 2021, 12:01 IST
Take a look at some of your favourite celebrities' pictures from their childhood.
Adorable childhood pictures of your favourite celebrities
Arjun Kapoor showered love for his cousins by sharing this childhood picture. Credit: Instagram/arjunkapoor
Reminiscing old days, Priyanka Chopra Jonas dug out a childhood picture of herself that sees her dressed in an oversized Indian army uniform. Credit: Instagram/priyankachopra
Actor Ranveer Singh penned down a sweetest birthday wish for his wife Deepika Padukone on her turned 35. He also shared Deepika’s toddler photo with his fans. Credit: Instagram/ranveersingh
Farhan Akhtar marked father’s day with a special childhood picture. Credit: Instagram/faroutakhtar
Digging out pictures from her childhood days, Sonam shared an adorable picture of Janhvi and herself. Credit: Instagram/sonamkapoor
Check out this adorable picture of young Karisma with her mom Babita. Credit: Instagram/therealkarismakapoor
Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt shared a heartfelt note for his mother on social media along with this photo. Credit: Instagram/duttsanjay
News in pics, May 8: Best photos from around the world
Demonstrators gather outside the Attorney General's Office during a protest demanding government action to tackle poverty, police violence and inequalities in the health and education systems, in Bogota, Colombia. Credit: Reuters Photo
Relatives of victms hold candles as people protest against police violence outside Jacarezinho slum, after a police operation which resulted in 25 deaths, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Credit: Reuters Photo
Members of Syria's pro-government Liwaa al-Quds gesture during a march marking the yearly al-Quds (Jerusalem) day, at the al-Nayrab camp for Palestinian refugees east of Syria's northern city of Aleppo. Credit: AFP Photo
Israeli security forces deploy next to the Dome of the Rock mosque amid clashes with Palestinian protesters at the al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem. Credit: AFP Photo
Asylum seeking migrants from Central America are separated into groups, including unaccompanied minors, after dozens crossed the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico. Credit: Reuters Photo
An employee checks medical oxygen cylinders for the Covid-19 coronavirus patients at Kalinga oxygen refilling centre in Moradabad. Credit: AFP Photo
A view of the Maqam Echahid, a concrete monument commemorating the Algerian war for independence, in Algiers. - Algeria on May 8 honours thousands killed by French forces in 1945. Credit: AFP Photo
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - May 8, 2021
UPDATED : May 07 2021, 23:33 IST
Today's Horoscope - May 8, 2021
Aries | You have been going through a time of change, but a better perspective prevails .Don’t interfere in other people's affairs, being diplomatic is the key, as discretion is the better part of valour | Lucky Colour: Maroon | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Taurus | Your relationships start to improve, so you should no longer feel anxious about being confronted by certain people. Business transactions favoured. You may contact relatives. News or information you receive will be highly satisfying | Lucky Colour: Brown | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Gemini | Money may be hard to get your hands on today so try to have a back-up plan. Things at home may be somewhat rocky. Learn your facts before any reprisals or making any moves | Lucky Colour: Lilac | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Cancer | You will need to be extra patient with stressed family members, as dramas increase and domestic harmony is hard to find. It is better to let things take their own course instead of forcing issues | Lucky Colour: Linen | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Leo | Don’t be too dogmatic in your ideas. If you close your mind, you will inevitably shut out some people who could enrich your life in ways you don't yet understand. You need balance in your life | Lucky Colour: Mango | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Virgo | Separate fact from fantasy, otherwise you could end up in a real mess. And don't assume you know what a colleague or loved one is thinking - you may be way off the mark | Lucky Colour: Green | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Libra | Parents or an older relative takes up your time. Open your heart and watch a romance unfold and bloom. A great day to mingle with people you would like to impress | Lucky Colour: Peach | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Scorpio | Make money using your ingenuity and creative talent. Real estate investments could be to your advantage today. Watch for problems with vehicles or communications equipment | Lucky Colour: Navy blue | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
Sagittarius | Try not to over exert today. You must not lead on another one with unless you mean it. Don't be too quick to judge partners or those you work with | Lucky Colour: Coral | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
Capricorn | Controversial subjects should be avoided at all costs. .Be discreet and avoid secret assignations. Get help to finish a project if you need it. Control your emotions and everything will fall into place | Lucky Colour: Silver | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Aquarius | Dynamite developments in business possible. An affair is getting out of hand, and you know it! Your keen intelligence will make your colleagues feel threatened | Lucky Colour: Saffron | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Pisces | Meetings and short trips could be successful. Good news about a sibling. Your ideas may be good, but they aren't necessarily right for everyone. Keep your thoughts to yourself | Lucky Colour: Indigo | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay