Actor-model Harnaaz Sandhu made history as she was crowned Miss Universe 2021 at a glittering event held at the Universe Dome in Eilat, Israel. The 21-year-old from Punjab beat contestants from 80 countries to bring home the title after 21 years. Only two Indians before Sandhu have won the title of Miss Universe – actors Sushmita Sen in 1994 and Lara Dutta in 2000.