In Pics | Top 10 richest women in the world
Here we take a look at the top ten wealthiest women in the world in 2023, according to the Forbes Billionaires List 2023 (as of June 05, 2023):
In Pics | Top 10 richest women in the world
Rank 10 | Chilean mining magnate Iris Fontbona rounds off the top ten list of the richest women in the world with an estimated net worth of $23.1 billion, according to Forbes World's Billionaires List. Credit: Instagram/iris_fontbona
Rank 9 | American novelist, philanthropist and the former wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos Mackenzie Scott ranks ninth on the list. Following their divorce, she received a significant amount in settlement. Her net worth is estimated to be around $24.4 billion. Credit: Instagram/@mackenziescott2020
Rank 8 | Australian businesswoman and mining magnate Gina Rinehart ranks eighth on the list with net worth estimated to be around $27 billion. Credit: Twitter/@jacksonmoon
Rank 7 | With an estimated net worth of $27.4 billion, German billionaire heiress Susanne Hanna Ursula Klatten is the seventh richest woman in the world. Credit: Twitter/@UniOfBuckingham
Rank 6 | Rafaela Aponte-Diamant, a shipping mogul who runs MSC along with her husband Gianluigi Aponte, ranks sixth on the list with an estimated net worth of around $31.2 billion. Credit: Twitter/@Forbes
Rank 5 | Israeli-American physician Miriam Adelson is the fifth wealthiest women in the world with net worth is estimated to be around $35 billion. She inherited a fortune of almost $35 billion from her late husband, Las Vegas Sands, CEO and chairman Sheldon Adelson. Credit: Twitter/@IHF_Heritage
Rank 4 | Jacqueline Mars, an American heiress and one of the owners of candy company Mars, ranks fourth on the list with an estimated net worth of $38.3 billion. Credit: Twitter/@DanAlexander21
Rank 3 | Alice Walton, daughter of Walmart founder Sam Walton, is the third richest woman in the world. Her net worth is estimated to be around $56.7 billion. Credit: Twitter/@SteveCase
Rank 2 | Julia Koch, widow of late David Koch, who was one of the owners of Koch Industries, ranks second on the list with an estimated net worth of around $59 billion. Credit: David H Koch Foundation
Rank 1 | Francoise Bettencourt Meyers is the richest woman globally and heiress of the L'Oréal empire. Her net worth is estimated to be around $80.5 billion. Credit: Twitter/@Forbes
Gufi Paintal Passes Away: Things to know about Shakuni Mama of BR Chopra’s Mahabharat
Actor Gufi Paintal, best known for playing 'Shakuni mama' in the epic TV serial "Mahabharat", died on Monday due to age-related issues. He was 79. Here we list some interesting things you might like to know about the noted actor.
Gufi Paintal Passes Away: Things to know about Shakuni Mama of BR Chopra’s Mahabharat
Gufi Paintal was an Indian actor and comedian who was best known for his work in the Hindi film and Television industry. Credit: DH Pool Photo
Born on October 4, 1944, in Delhi, Gufi Paintal appeared in numerous films and TV shows, often portraying comedic roles. Credit: Instagram/@gufi.paintal
One of his most notable roles was as Shakuni in the popular television series 'Mahabharat' (1988-1990), produced by BR Chopra. Shakuni was a pivotal character in the epic saga, known for his manipulative nature and role in the Kurukshetra war. Credit: Instagram/@gufi.paintal
Paintal also acted in several Hindi films, including ‘Sholay’ (1975), ‘Bawarchi’ (1972), and ‘Brahmachari’ (1968), among others. Credit: Instagram/@gufi.paintal
He played supporting roles and showcased his talent for comedy in Hindi films and serials. Credit: Instagram/@gufi.paintal
In addition to his acting career, Gufi Paintal directed and produced television shows. Credit: Instagram/@gufi.paintal
Paintal also worked as a dialogue and song writer and contributed to the Indian entertainment industry in various capacities. Credit: Instagram/@gufi.paintal
Overall, Gufi Paintal made significant contributions to the Indian film and television industry, particularly through his comedic performances and memorable characters. Credit: Instagram/@gufi.paintal
World Environment Day 2023 | Things you can do to help protect the Earth
World Environment Day is celebrated annually on June 5 to raise awareness about environmental issues and promote positive action to protect the planet. On this occasion, here are some tips to raise awareness and take action to protect our planet.
World Environment Day 2023 | Things you can do to help protect the Earth
Practice the 3 ‘Rs’ in your daily life. Reduce your consumption of single-use items, reuse products and materials whenever possible, and recycle items that can be recycled. Credit: Vlada Karpovich/Pexels
Use energy-efficient appliances, turn off lights and electronic devices when not in use, and make use of natural light whenever possible to save energy. Additionally, consider switching to renewable energy sources such as solar or wind power for the additional benefits. Credit: Getty Images
Plant more and more trees. Trees are essential for combating climate change as it provides oxygen. Plant trees in your community or actively participate in tree-planting initiatives. Credit: Getty Images
Avoid single-use plastics such as straws, plastic bags, and disposable cutlery. Prefer reusable alternatives like stainless steel straws, cloth bags, and bamboo utensils. Credit: Getty Images
Use public transportation, carpool, walk, or bike whenever possible. If you need to drive, consider carpooling or driving an electric or hybrid vehicle as this will help in reducing transportation emissions. Credit: Getty Images
News in Pics, June 5, 2023: Best photos from around the world
U.S. President Joe Biden departs from the Cafe Milano restaurant in Washington, D.C., U.S., June 4, 2023. Credit: Reuters Photo
A man casts his vote at a polling station during the election day for governor of the State of Mexico, in Toluca, Mexico June 4, 2023. Credit: Reuters Photo
A general view shows the High Court in London, Britain March 27, 2023. Credit: Reuters Photo
A Ukrainian serviceman looks on near the Ukraine-Russia border, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, June 4, 2023. Credit: Reuters Photo
In Pics | Rinku Singh shares stunning pics from Maldives vacation
Maldives is a popular and luxurious destination and is known for its pristine beaches and luxury resorts. Adding to the list of celebrities whose vacation pictures have gone viral, cricketer Rinku Singh's picture holidaying in the tropical paradise has become hot amongst his fans. The pictures from Rinku's Maldives vacation have taken the internet ablaze.
In Pics | Rinku Singh shares stunning pics from Maldives vacation
Cricketer Rinku Singh treated his fans with pictures of him from his exotic trip in the Maldives. Credit: Instagram/@rinkukumar12
The star cricketer shared a series of shirtless pictures amid the picturesque background. Credit: Instagram/@rinkukumar12
These pictures from his vacation went viral on social media with his fans adn supporters lauding his effort and rise. Credit: Instagram/@rinkukumar12