In Pics | Top 5 Family Travel Destinations in 2023
Here we take a look at the top five most commonly searched family travel domestic destinations in 2023. These places were curated by the digital travel platform Agoda after the findings of its Family Travel Trend Survey, which surveyed over 14,000 family travellers from 12 markets around the world.
Goa is the most favorite destination among Indian tourists looking to travel domestically. Known for its pristine beaches, the incredible coastline of more than 100 km offers beautiful views and serenity where tourists enjoy and explore the nature's beauty. Credit: Getty Images
New Delhi-NCR was the second most searched destination. Delh has many historical monuments and tourist attractions as well as lively marketplaces and great street food. Credit: PTI Photo
Third on the list is the commercial capital of India, Mumbai which is also the hub of Bollywood. From beaches, historical and religious sites to celebrity houses, Mumbai offers something for everyone. Credit: DH Pool Photo
Pondicherry which is well-known for its serene aesthetics emerged as the fourth most common searched domestic destination. Credit: Twitter/@connect2saikat
One of the safest cities in India, Jaipur which has some of the best architecture along with wide roads, less traffic and is clean was ranked fifth on Agoda's Family Travel Trend Survey. Credit: Getty Images
News in Pics, March 4, 2023: Best photos from around the world
A volunteer releases olive ridley sea turtle hatchlings into the sea during the World Wildlife Day, at Lhoknga beach in Indonesia's Aceh province. Credit: AFP Photo
Over 100 teenagers left school early to join the demonstration, which marched across the Brooklyn Bridge to Borough Hall, where speakers and bands delivered a message about the urgent need to address global warming. Students from all over the world have been taking part in climate-related actions to demand that businesses, industries, and governments do more to combat climate change. Credit: Spencer Platt/Getty Images/AFP
A Ukrainian serviceman speaks with his wife through a smart-phone in a shelter in the town of Bakhmut, in the Donetsk region. Credit: AFP Photo
Afghan women wait to receive food aid from the Afghanistan Disaster Management, in Herat. Credit: AFP Photo
Women play 'Holi' ahead of the festival of colours, in Nadia. Credit: PTI Photo
Today's Horoscope - March 4, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries | You can ask questions and demand answers - you have a right to know. You will have the opportunity to spend time with family from whom you've been separated or somehow alienated. It can bring healing and closure of painful past issues. Lucky Colour: Olive-green. Lucky Number: 6
Taurus | A day of hyperactivity. It is wise to keep your counsel, and not get involved in arguments. A period of vindication when you will reap the just rewards of what you have so painstakingly sown in the past. Lucky Colour: Brick-red. Lucky Number: 9
Gemini | Be careful not to push your luck or take too much for granted when dealing on either a personal or professional level today. You are irritable today, and surprise others with a temper tantrum Watch out. Try not to go over the top. Lucky Colour: Sunflower- yellow. Lucky Number: 4
Cancer | You may feel that you are walking a tight-rope, waiting for things to happen, however, this is only a temporary phase. Be patient and learn to go with the flow. Perhaps even a small sacrifice may be necessary, to achieve a greater whole. Lucky Colour: Steel-grey. Lucky Number: 1
Leo | Old contacts or connections may return and a renewal of affection or healing about past matters happens. Old ghosts may be laid to rest. Old contacts could well spell trouble in business as well. Lucky Colour: Cobalt-Blue. Lucky Number: 7
Virgo | Emotional matters may not be easy for you to handle. You are able to manage your emotions, but sometimes it is wise to just chill, and not take everything to heart. Being too emotional doesn’t cut it, today. A day to sort out your personal papers. Lucky Colour: Apple-red. Lucky Number: 3
Libra | Be professional, and you will advance much more quickly. Your irritability will lead to family squabbles. In matters of property and legal issues, analyse and evaluate things thoroughly before rushing on impulse. Lucky Colour: Vanilla-White. Lucky Number: 8
Scorpio | A romantic infatuation from your past may surface You may have major blow-ups with someone you love. You have been trying to please everyone, which has left you with little energy to please yourself. Lucky Colour: Coffee-brown. Lucky Number: 6
Sagittarius | You will be uncertain of your feelings You’re forcing issues which, deep down inside, should be better left to unravel on its own.. Use today to think things through. Lucky Colour: Rose-red. Lucky Number: 5
Capricorn | You are a hot favourite this day. Try to strike a balance. Loosen the purse-strings, let your hair down and rock! Don’t leave things to the last minute, but work on tying up all loose ends, as it will lessen the stress on you. It will help you make for a better working routine. Lucky Colour: Velvet-black. Lucky Number: 2
Aquarius | Make sure you always get the full story on everything you do, every contract you get into and every new person you meet so. Your energy will be high; however, if not channelled suitably, temper tantrums may erupt. Lucky Colour: Salmon-pink. Lucky Number: 9
Pisces | Taking a chance today will yield some interesting results– risk- taking is not something you need to be wary of. You will come across something inspirational. It will really help you refocus. Colour: Tomato-red. Lucky Number: 4
Holi 2023: Vibrant pictures of Holi celebration from Nandgaon
Ahead of the Holi festival, people in Nandgaon were seen basking in colours as they began celebrating the festival of colours with great zeal. Holi is a popular Hindu festival that is celebrated across the country. Take a look at the pictures...
Nandgaon Holi is celebrated in the Hindu month of Phalgun on full moon day. Credit: AFP Photo
Every year, the festival of colours is celebrated with a great zeal and enthusiasm in Nandgaon. Credit: AFP Photo
Nandgaon is one of the special places to celebrate Holi as it is a part of Braj Bhoomi, the palce where Lord Krishna is said to have spent his childhood. Credit: AFP Photo
This place gets into a festive mood weeks before Holi and thousands of people participate in the festival every year. Credit: PTI Photo
People play with colours ahead of traditional 'Lathmar Holi', in Nandgaon. Credit: PTI Photo
Daubed in colours, people sing songs as they play Holi in Nandgaon, Uttar Pradesh. Credit: PTI Photo
An artist performs as others look on during the Holi festival in Nandgaon. Credit: PTI Photo
People play with colours as they take part in the religious festival of Holi inside a temple at Nandgaon village, in Uttar Pradesh. Credit: Reuters Photo
Holi 2023: A sneak peek into celebs' Holi with these throwback pics
Holi, the festival of colours signifies the victory of good over evil and marks the beginning of Spring in India. Holi is one of the festivals which celebrated with great zeal in the showbiz. Celebrities often share old visuals from their Holi celebration on social media as fans love to get a glimpse of the lives of their favourite stars. So, here are some of the throwback pictures of stars daubed in colours.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas: Even after staying miles away from India, our 'Desi Girl' celebrated the joyous festival in Los Angeles in 2022. Credit: Instagram/@priyankachopra
Vicky kaushal and Katrina Kaif: Bollyood's power couple, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif celebrated their first Holi with their family in Mumbai. Credit: Instagram/@vickykaushal09
Abhishek Bachchan posted this throwback Holi photo with wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya from a time before the pandemic. Credit: Instagram/@bachchan
Kunal Khemu posted a heartwarming photo with his wife Soha Ali Khan and daughter Inaaya with dabs of red gulaal on the faces. Credit: Instagram/@kunalkemmu
Shahid Kapoor could be seen cuddling his wife in a Holi throwback pic posted by Mira Rajput. Credit: Instagram/@mira.kapoor
Karisma loves a fun-filled Holi and her pic dodging a huge splash of water stands as a testament to that. Credit: Instagram/@therealkarismakapoor
Amitabh Bachchan is one of the few actors in the showbiz whose off-screen Holi moments have a huge fan following, just like this black-and-white photograph that surely has a lot of colour to it. Credit: Instagram/@amitabhbachchan
Here's a throwback photo of Sunny Leone celebrating Holi with her husband and three beautiful children. Credit: Instagram/@sunnyleone