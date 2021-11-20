In Pics | Top 5 highest run scorers of T20Is tournament
UPDATED : Nov 21 2021, 22:14 IST
Cricket news | News | Sports News | cricket tournament | T20 International | T20I | T20I series | Virat Kohli | Rohit Sharma | Martin Guptill | Aaron Finch |
Martin Guptill to Paul Sterling, here we take a look at the top five highest run scorers of T20 Internationals.
New Zealand cricketer Martin Guptill tops the list with 3,248 runs. Guptill achieved the feat during his knock of 31 in the second T20 match against India on November 19, 2021. Credit: AFP Photo
India's run-machine Virat Kohli ranks second in the list with 3227 runs. Credit: AP Photo
Team India's new captain Rohit Sharma has secured third position with 3086 runs. Credit: AFP Photo
Australia's Aaron Finch sits at fourth place with 2608 runs. Credit: AFP Photo
Ireland's key player Paul Stirling rounds off the fifth position with 2570 runs. Credit: Instagram/paul.stirling18167
In Pics | From Salman Khan to Ranveer Singh: Bollywood stars shine bright at IFFI 2021
UPDATED : Nov 21 2021, 16:30 IST
IFFI | bollywood | Salman Khan | Ranveer Singh | Entertainment News | DH Entertainment |
The International Film Festival of India 2021 kicked off in Goa on November 20 much to the delight of movie buffs. Some of the most popular names from the film fraternity made their presence felt during the inauguration. Here are the top photos from the event.
In Pics | From Salman Khan to Ranveer Singh: Bollywood stars shine bright at IFFI 2021. Credit: Twitter/@IFFIGoa
Salman Khan | Bollywood's 'Bhai' set the stage of fire with his unmissable swag and dashing looks. The mass hero--who has been an integral part of the industry for over three decades-- will soon be seen in 'Antim', slated to hit the screens on November 25 | Credit: Twitter/ @IFFIGoa
Raashi Khanna | The 'Madras Cafe' star, who is widely regarded as one of the most bankable stars in Telugu cinema, impressed the audience with her effortless dance moves. Credit: Twitter/@IFFIGoa
Shraddha Kapoor | 'Aarohi' looked stunning as she delivered an energetic performance during the opening ceremony. The star, who began her career in 2010 with 'Teen Patti', was last seen in the actioner Baaghi 3. She has a film with director Luv Ranjan in her kitty. Credit: Instagram/pibindia
Karan Johar | The popular filmmaker shared the stage with Union Minister Anurag Thakur during the opening ceremony. He is working on his latest movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The 'My Name is Khan' helmer was to begin work on 'Takht' but the film has been put on hold. Credit: IANS Photo
Riteish Deshmukh | The underrated actor, who has been part of popular movies such as 'Housefull' and 'Ek Villain', looked charming in a 'desi' avatar. The star has maintained a relatively low profile of late to focus on his personal life. Credit: Instagram/pibindia
Mouni Roy | Mouni, who rose to fame with her work in the TV show 'Naagin', left fans asking for more when she delivered a lively performance during the event. Credit: Instagram/pibindia
Hema Malini | The 'Sholay' actor looked her usual charming self during the ceremony. Credit: PTI Photo
Khushbu | The actor-turned-politician, who was last seen in the Rajinikanth-starrer 'Annaatthe', made her presence felt during the event. Credit: PTI Photos
Ranveer Singh | Ranveer was at his quirkiest best as he electrified the audience with his infectious energy level. Bollywood's resident livewire has often garnered attention with his hatke fashion choices and this particular instance was no different. Instagram/pibindia
Swachh Survekshan 2021: Here are top 10 cleanest cities in India
UPDATED : Nov 21 2021, 22:12 IST
India News | News | Indore | New Delhi | Surat | Vijayawada | Navi Mumbai | Pune | Swaccha Sarvekshan 2021 | Swachh Survekshan 2021 | Swachh Bharat Mission | Swachh Bharat | swachh sarvekshan |
Check out the list of the top 10 cleanest cities according to the Swachh Survekshan 2021.
Swachh Survekshan 2021: Here are top 10 cleanest cities in India
Madhya Pradesh's Indore was adjudged India's cleanest city for the fifth time in a row in the central government's annual cleanliness survey. Credit: MHA
The 'Diamond City of India' Surat ranked second in the list. Credit: www.surat.nic.in
Vijayawada bagged the third position. Credit: www.krishna.ap.gov.in
Navi Mumbai stood fourth in the list. Credit: AFP Photo
Pune ranks fifth in the list. Credit: Getty Images
Raipur sits in the sixth position. Credit: www.raipur.gov.in
Bhopal ranks seventh in the list. Credit: PTI Photo
Vadodara bagged the eight spot. Credit: Facebook/@VADODARAMUNICIPALCORPORATION
GVMC Vishakhapatnam bagged the ninth position. Credit: www.incredibleindia.org
Ahmedabad is the tenth city in the cleanest cities of India list. Credit: PTI Photo
News in Pics, Nov 21: Best pics from around the world
UPDATED : Nov 21 2021, 07:51 ISTCovid-19 | Coronavirus | Lewis Hamilton | spain | Volcano | United States | Black Lives Matter | Tennis | Daniil Medvedev |
Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton celebrates after the qualifying session ahead of the Qatari Formula One Grand Prix at the Losail International Circuit, on the outskirts of the capital city of Doha. Credit: AFP Photo
Demonstrators march in the center of Zagreb to protest against Covid-19 measures such as obligatory certificates for public sector. Credit: AFP Photo
A member of the UME monitors gas emissions in an ash-covered area of Las Manchas, following the eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano on the Canary island of La Palma. Credit: AFP Photo
Demonstrators take part in a rally held by Austria's far-right Freedom Party FPOe against the measures taken to curb the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, at Maria Theresien Platz square in Vienna, Austria. Credit: AFP Photo
A woman reacts, in anger, to the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict outside the courthouse in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Rittenhouse, the American teenager who shot dead two men during protests and riots against police brutality in Wisconsin last year, was acquitted of all charges on Friday. Credit: AFP Photo
Residents sit amid debris of their burnt houses after a fire broke out in a slum area in Karachi. Credit: AFP Photo
Russia's Daniil Medvedev returns a shot to Norway's Casper Ruud during their semi-final match of the ATP Finals at the Pala Alpitour venue in Turin. Credit: AFP Photo
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - November 21, 2021
UPDATED : Nov 20 2021, 23:28 ISTAries Horoscope | Taurus Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope | Leo Horoscope | Virgo Horoscope | Libra Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Capricorn Horoscope | Aquarius Horoscope | Pisces Horoscope | Zodiac | Horoscope |
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - November 21, 2021
Aries | Someone at work is causing trouble - avoid confrontations. Dreams have a way of turning real today. Come to your own conclusions rather than taking another's opinion. | Lucky Colour: Jade | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Taurus | Your sensitive touch will take you through sticky patches at work today. Finances budgetary. You may be too harsh with loved ones; but remember there are always two sides to an Issue. | Lucky Colour: Lilac | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Gemini | Checking into a relaxation resort could give unexpected results! Your partner inspires you. You will have a great deal of insight when dealing with others. Social get-together will bring you in contact with intelligent new friends. | Lucky Colour: Cream | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Cancer | A romantic infatuation from your past may surface You may have major blow ups with someone you love. You have been trying to please everyone, which has left you with little energy to please yourself. | Lucky Colour: White | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Leo | Potential for discord at work today. You will get your due, but go about it tactfully without hurting egos. Communication is the key to making what's occurring work in your favour. | Lucky Colour: Red | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
Virgo | You will be uncertain of your feelings You're forcing issues which, deep down inside, should be better left to unravel on its own.. Use today to think things through. | Lucky Colour: Coffee | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
Libra | Unexpected delays at work frustrate you, but a new friendship develops promisingly. Your sharp intelligence notices certain discrepancies, but discretion is the better part of valour, so stay warned. | Lucky Colour: Opal | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Scorpio | Your sensitive touch will take you through sticky patches at work today. Things at home may be somewhat rocky. Learn your facts before any reprisals or making any moves. | Lucky Colour: Pearl | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Sagittarius | The stress you've been under starts to lift as a close one gives in. Get rid of what and who is no longer working in your life. You are confused by the mixed signals from a colleague. Keep your thoughts to yourself. | Lucky Colour: Jade | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Capricorn | Fast-moving Mercury puts emphasis on communication today – take time to communicate to your feelings. Don't feel as if you have to cope with everything on your own. You have more support than you realise. | Lucky Colour: Blue | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Aquarius | Domestic matters take your time and attention. You may be invited to a special affair. You are open to new ideas, commitments. You have a flair for doing the right thing. | Lucky Colour: Orange | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Pisces | Changes regarding your image will bring you greater confidence. Minor health problems may flare up. Be ready to explain your actions to your partner who seems to be in confrontational mode. | Lucky Colour: Yellow .| Lucky Numbers: 9 | Credit: Pixabay