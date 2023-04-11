Congress leader Sachin Pilot began his daylong fast in Shaheed Samark in Jaipur despite his party terming it 'anti-party activity'. Pilot launched the fast alleging that the Congress government in Rajasthan, led by CM Ashok Gehlot, didn't act against alleged corruption by former CM Vasundhara Raje's government. With this, Pilot has opened a front against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, with whom he has been at loggerheads ever since the Congress formed the government in the desert state in December 2018.