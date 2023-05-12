In Pics | Twitter CEO over the years
Elon Musk took to Twitter to share the news of him deciding on a new CEO for the micro-blogging site. He said "Excited to announce that I've hired a new CEO for X/Twitter. She will be starting in ~6 weeks! My role will transition to being exec chair & CTO, overseeing product, software & sysops.!" As he decides to step down from the position, we take a look at the personalities who have held the position of CEO at one of the world's biggest social media companies.
- 1 /7
In Pics | Twitter CEO over the years
- 2 /7
Elon Musk's run as Twitter CEO will soon come to an end as he decides to step down from the post for someone else. He will handover the CEO post in about six weeks, Musk said in a tweet. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /7
Software engineer and businessman Parag Agrawal was appointed as the CEO of Twitter in Novemver 2021. However, his stint ended in October 2022 after Twitter takeover by billionaire Elon Musk. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /7
In October 2015, he became CEO of Twitter while also remaining as Square’s CEO. During his second stint with Twitter, the company faced growing criticism about its efforts to limit access to objectionable content. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 5 /7
Dick Costolo held the CEO position from 2010 to 2015. He stepped down in June 2015 owing to pressure from investors frustrated by the company's slow growth. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 6 /7
Evan Williams co-founder of Twitter served as CEO of Twitter from 2008 to 2010. Credit: Twitter/@FastCompany
- 7 /7
Jack Dorsey co-founded Twitter in 2006 and served as the CEO of Twitter until October 2008. Credit: AFP Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
In Pics | Gym Buffs of television industry
In the television industry, these celebrities not only captivate us with their outstanding performances but also manage to inspire the masses with their dedication to fitness. They have transformed themselves into huge fitness freaks, giving others a run for their money with their chiselled bodies that could only have been attained by a commitment to a healthy lifestyle and discipline. Here are some of the fittest stars in the Hindi TV industry with enviable gym bodies.
- 1 /6
In Pics | Gym Buffs of television industry
- 2 /6
Asim Riaz: A promising star in the entertainment industry, Asim Riaz rose to fame after participating in Bigg Boss. He managed to catch everyone's attention not only through his magnetic presence but also through his impressive dedication to fitness. His muscular physique is a testament of his focused mindset when it comes to maintaining a good gym body. Credit: Instagram/@asimriaz77.official
- 3 /6
Gautam Gulati: A face anybody would recognise for his diverse acting abilities, Gautam underwent a significant transformation on his fitness journey. He has taken charge of his health by embarking on a rigorous fitness regime which has helped him sculpt a well-defined physique. His massive fan following keeps increasing not only due to his talent, but also his passion for maintaining a ripped body by regularly hitting the gym. Credit: Instagram/@welcometogauthamcity
- 4 /6
Karan Wahi: Known for his charming face and a charismatic personality, Karan Wahi has rightfully established himself as a fitness freak in the entertainment industry. He approaches his fitness lifestyle with finesse, which gives him an incredible physique. He believes in leading a balanced lifestyle by focusing on one's emotional and physical well-being. Credit: Instagram/@karanwahi
- 5 /6
Pratik Sehajpal: A multifaceted talent, Pratik has been making waves with his impressive body of work. From his success in the realm of music videos to captivating audiences on various OTT platforms, he is also widely adored for his robust physique. Credit: Instagram/@pratiksehajpal
- 6 /6
Gautam Vig: He's one of the most popular faces in TV industry. His fame further rose with his participation in Bigg Boss. Apart from acting he is known for his impressive looks and envious physique. Credit: Instagram/@gautamvigim
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Mother's Day: Take your mom to these amazing homestays, maker her feel special
With Mother's Day falling on the weekend, what better way to celebrate the most important woman in your life than by treating her to a relaxing and memorable getaway? From quaint cottages nestled in the hills to stunning beachfront villas, here we list some ultra-luxurious homestays that will satiate every mom's taste.
- 1 /10
Mother's Day: Take your mom to these amazing homestays, maker her feel special
- 2 /10
Harrier Crest - Lonavala, Maharashtra: This veg-only, 2-bedroom cottage is the ideal place for mothers and kids to unwind and relax. Designed in a modern minimalist style, with European or Swiss chalet vibes; this villa is a dream for a quiet getaway. With a close proximity to Lonavala’s popular tourist spots such as Bushi Dam, Lion’s Point, and Aamby Valley, there are a lot of ways you can spend some quality time together. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 3 /10
Anugraha, Kerala: Located in the 'God's Own Country' Kerala, this two-bedroom villa along the Meenachil River in Kottayam offers the opportunity to explore the charming village. The villa is a restored heritage home owned by Manju Sara Rajan. Credit: Instagram/@anugrahakerala
- 4 /10
Ekam, Chail: Ekam (Walnut Suite) is a luxurious pet-friendly suite in Chail that promises to be the perfect escape from the hustle and bustle of city life. Nestled in a tranquil environment surrounded by pine and deodar forests, Ekam offers a serene getaway that is perfect for nature lovers. This former summer retreat of the Maharaja of Patiala boasts of breathtaking views and luxurious amenities that will leave you wanting for more. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 5 /10
House of Hive ~ Queen Bee, Nainital: Escape to the tranquil hills of Nainital and experience the ultimate luxury getaway at House of Hive! This 150-year-old British-era lodge has been beautifully restored to its old charm and glory, offering guests a perfect blend of history and modern comfort. With its close proximity to Nainital Lake and Pantnagar Airport, it's easy to reach, but far enough away to offer a serene escape. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 6 /10
Amaya, Kannur: A 300-year-old heritage homestay nestled in the verdant greenery of Kerala, this is the perfect destination to celebrate Mother's Day in style. The estate boasts 5 luxurious bedrooms, a traditional Kerala-style spa, and a stepping pond, all painstakingly restored to their original glory. With its rich history and cultural significance, this estate has witnessed innumerable historic events, including an attack by Tipu Sultan. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 7 /10
Coorg Toody Farms, Coorg: Escape the hustle and bustle of the city and retreat to SaffronStays Coorg Toddy Farms, nestled in the heart of India's coffee capital. This hidden gem is a 3-bedroom, elderly-friendly home located on an 8.5-acre estate, surrounded by acres of trees and greenery, and overlooking the glistening Harangi Backwaters. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 8 /10
SanvinaFarms, Karjat: SanvinaFarm is a luxurious private pool villa nestled in the majestic mountains of Karjat, just a short distance from Mumbai. With its unique location near the dam and surrounded by the Sahyadris on three sides, this villa offers a breathtaking backdrop to indulge in a variety of outdoor activities. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 9 /10
Yahvi Waters By Kosha Villas - Pawna, Maharashtra: If you are looking for some Mother’s Day quality time amidst nature, this 2-bedroom rustic villa with an infinity pool is perfect for you. Experience farm-to-table dining, enjoy an outdoor barbeque, take a stroll, or treat yourself to a relaxing massage session. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 10 /10
Praana Experience, Karnataka: Situated in the village of Dombe in Karnataka,this three-bedroom homestay was built with views of the sea. While you’re here, enjoy walks in the village, bird-watch from the observatory in the property or in the forest nearby, and dig into delicious Udupi food by the in-house chef. Credit: Instagram/@praanaexperience
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
News in Pics, May 12, 2023: Best photos from around the world
- 1 /6
Migrants wait for asylum hearings at the US-Mexico border on May. credit: AFP Photo
- 2 /6
A Palestinian girl looks at the rubble of a building, following an Israeli air strike, in Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip. credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /6
A couple enters Red Square in central Moscow . Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /6
The French national flag waves under the Arc de Triomphe at sunset, in Paris. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /6
Black smokes billows from a building set ablaze by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party activists and supporters of former Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran. credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /6
US President Joe Biden boards Marine One as he departs from the Wall St. Landing Zone en route to John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City. Credit: AFP Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Today's Horoscope - May 12, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope - May 12, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 2 /13
ARIES: (Mar 21 - Apr 20): Checking into a relaxation resort could give unexpected results! Your partner inspires you. You will have a great deal of insight when dealing with others. Social get-together will bring you in contact with intelligent new friends. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 3
- 3 /13
TAURUS: (Apr 21 - May 21): Time and energy devoted to work and financial matters You may have a heavy workload today. Property investments will pay off. Look into challenging situations that will test your mettle and abilities. Lucky Colour: brown Lucky Number: 6
- 4 /13
GEMINI: (May 22 - Jun 21): A party puts you in the limelight .Don’t get entangled in work you wish to keep secret. Your temper could be short if someone criticizes your efforts. Your health may be compromised due to a sedentary lifestyle. Lucky Colour: lilac Lucky Number: 8
- 5 /13
CANCER: (Jun 22 - Jul 22): Financial issues may get sorted out today. Speculations to be avoided. Children cause worry. A lack of support recently has made you review the way you see a certain person in your life. You're beginning to think you've got unrealistic goals, but that's not true. What you want is closer to reality than you think. Lucky Colour: Bronze Lucky Number: 5
- 6 /13
LEO: (Jul 23 -Aug 21): you need to voice your opinions today, without ruffling any feathers. Push for career growth. You feel more at ease with the difficult decisions you have made and you no longer feel the need to be judged. Your high energy, original ideas, and excellent memory will aid your accomplishments Lucky Colour: Lavender Lucky number: 4
- 7 /13
VIRGO: (Aug 22 - Sept 23):Your energy levels improve and you don’t feel as if you are swimming against the tide. You may have a heavy workload today, but you'll be pleased with your success. Sign contracts and deals. Lucky Colour: indigo Lucky number: 7
- 8 /13
LIBRA: (Sept 24 - Oct 23): You've done a really good job of hearing all of the criticism which has been directed at recent decisions you've made. But you are paying too much attention to what other people are saying and not enough to how you feel. Lucky Colour :Tan Lucky Number: 3
- 9 /13
SCORPIO: (Oct 24 - Nov 22):Your judgement has not been your best friend as it's led you to make decisions which may not have been in your best interests. People you meet today can help you to reverse their effects. A project you've been working on for a long time concludes successfully. Lucky Colour: Jade Lucky Number: 2
- 10 /13
SAGITTARIUS: (Nov23 - Dec 22): Your emotions work overtime and you may end up accusing your close ones of things they have not done. Slow down or you will end up ruining a relationship. Be prepared to accept the positive contributions and influences of others in your life. Lucky Colour: Opal Lucky Number : 9
- 11 /13
CAPRICORN: (Dec23 - Jan 20): What you feel you need is a good dose of fun and laughter. Take some time out and be aware that everything will go your way. you need to keep an eye on your words and actions, as you may say or do things that follow you about for a while afterwards. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 8
- 12 /13
AQUARIUS: (Jan 21 - Feb 19): Litigations related to career and property or even problems with health could mar your optimistic outlook on life. You should develop patience and even humanity if you need to succeed. People in authority will enforce new rules and regulations on you. Lucky Colour: Olive Lucky Number : 5
- 13 /13
PISCES: (Feb 20- Mar 20): Delicate financial interests need to be managed with kid gloves. Promotion or opportunity for advancement will come for some. New ventures, lifestyle activities or creative projects bring changes at home. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 6