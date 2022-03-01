In Pics | Ukraine's fightback against Russia continues
Ukraine's fightback against the Russian invasion continued, with several Russian vehicles destroyed in Kharkiv and other parts of eastern Ukraine. Residents who stayed back joined the Ukraine Territorial Defence forces and also prepared molotov cocktails to defend their cities. Have a look at some of the visuals here.
Ukrainian soldiers on Monday continued their fightback against the Russian invasion, reclaiming and securing a number of cities, including Kharkiv. Credit: AFP Photo
Armed Russian vehicles — like this GAZ Tigr — were charred and destroyed in Kharkiv and a number of other cities. Credit: AFP Photo
More volunteers also joined the Ukraine Territorial Defence forces, some of whom received new weapons, in Kyiv. Credit: Reuters Photo
A Ukrainian service member holds his Kalashnikov assault rifle in front of the national emblem, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in central Zhytomyr, Ukraine. Credit: Reuters Photo
Local residents in the city of Zhytomyr continued to prepare molotov cocktails as Russia's inasion of Ukraine continued. Credit: Reuters Photo
Police in Kyiv, meanwhile, continued checks on cars leaving the capital city for persons they suspected to be enemies. Credit: AFP Photo
Emotions run high as students evacuated from Ukraine reunite with families in India — See Pics
Emotions run high as the anxious wait of many parents to reunite with their loved ones ended in joy at the airports after the Indian government successfully brought their children safely back home from the war-hit Ukraine.
Emotions run high as students evacuated from Ukraine reunite with families in India — See Pics
The anxious wait of many parents to reunite with their children ended in joy at the airports after the Indian government successfully brought their loved ones safely back home from the war-hit Ukraine. Credit: PTI Photo
Parents who had sent their children for higher studies to Ukraine were eager to hold their kids in arms as the news of the Russian invasion sent shockwaves to many. Credit: AFP Photo
The evacuees reunited with their families at the airport after days of anguish and fear. Credit: AFP Photo
Staff at airports witnessed an array of emotions as parents gave their children a grand welcome with flowers, cards and warm hugs upon their arrival. Credit: PTI Photo
Relatives of students evacuated from Ukraine in a special flight wait with flowers for their arrival outside the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. Credit: AFP Photo
Tears rolled out as parents saw their children coming out from the exit gate of the airport. Credit: PTI Photo
A student hugs her family member on her arrival at the Birsa Munda International Airport in Ranchi. Credit: PTI Photo
Meanwhile, the Indian government is trying its best to bring back all the Indians from the war-hit Ukraine. Credit: Reuters Photo
So far, over 1,000 Indian nationals have been safely evacuated. The country has have further ramped up the efforts to evacuate the remaining nationals stuck in Ukraine. In this photo, students are seen happily posing for the photographers after returning safely to India. Credit: PTI Photo
An Indian student celebrates her birthday with relatives upon her arrival from crisis-hit Ukraine at the airport in Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo
Family members receive a relative evacuated from Ukraine on a special flight. They welcomed them with a garland at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. Credit: AFP Photo
Indian student evacuated from war-torn Ukraine reunites with her family members on her arrival at Birsa Munda International Airport in Ranchi. Credit: PTI Photo
Students from war-torn nation arrive at the Jai Prakash Narayan airport in Patna. Credit: PTI Photo
A student hugs her family members on her arrival in Shimla. Credit: PTI Photo
News in Pics, March 2: Best shots from around the world
US President Joe Biden will tout Western unity against Russia's invasion of Ukraine in a State of the Union speech where the dangerous crisis will overshadow domestic politics. Credit: Reuters Photo
Russia bombed a TV tower in Ukraine's capital and rained rockets on the city of Kharkiv as Moscow intensified its bombardment of Ukrainian urban areas in a shift of tactics after its six-day invasion stalled. Credit: Reuters Photo
Sri Lankan Tamils celebrate Maha Shivaratri festival in Colombo. Credit: Reuters Photo
A member of the Inga indigenous community is seen during a ceremony at the Bolivar square in Bogota, on March 3, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo
Riot police stand guard as protesters against Covid-19 vaccine manadates and restrictions gather near parliament grounds in Wellington. Credit: AFP Photo
Parades returned to the streets of New Orleans for the 2022 Carnival season after being cancelled last year due to the Covid pandemic. Credit: Reuters Photo
Members of Indian Youth Congress light candles to pay homage to Naveen Shekharappa, an Indian medical student who died due to Russian shelling in Ukraine's Kharkiv, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
Former Miss Ukraine Anastasiia Lenna takes up arms to inspire people
A former Ukraine beauty queen Anastasiia Lenna has decided to take up arms to inspire and aware the people of the country against the Russian invasion. She took to her social media to post a few photos of herself with weapons.
Former Miss Ukraine takes up arms against Russian invaders
Former Miss Ukraine Anastasiia Lenna has taken up arms to inspire the people of Ukraine against the Russian invasion. Credit: Instagram/anastasiia.lenna
Lenna took to her social media to post a few photos of herself with a weapon. Credit: Instagram/anastasiia.lenna
Ukrainian soldiers and citizen have been fighting with the Russian army for over a week now to defend the nation. Credit: Reuters Photo
Anastasiia Lenna had participated in the Miss Ukraine beauty pageant and won the title in 2015. Credit: Instagram/anastasiia.lenna
Reportedly, Lenna was working as a public relations manager in Turkey. She now continues to inspire and aware people of Ukraine through her social media posts. Credit: Instagram/anastasiia.lenna
This is not the first time Lenna has been pictured with a gun. Previously, she had shared photos of her training with weapons in wooded arenas and indoor training grounds. Credit: Instagram/anastasiia.lenna
Lenna is one of the hundreds of volunteers who came forward to defend the nation in the hour of need. Credit: Instagram/anastasiia.lenna