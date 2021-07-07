In Pics| Women MPs who got inducted into PM Modi's new Council of Ministers
UPDATED : Jul 08 2021, 11:07 IST
Meenakshi Lekhi | Cabinet Reshuffle | Anupriya Patel | politics |
Here's a look at women MPs who were inducted into PM Modi's new Council of Ministers after a major cabinet expansion-cum-reshuffle drive.
(Image Credit: PIB)
- 1 /8
In Pics| Women MPs who got inducted into PM Modi's new Council of Ministers
- 2 /8
Anupriya Singh Patel.
- 3 /8
Shobha Karandlaje.
- 4 /8
Darshan Vikram Jardosh.
- 5 /8
Meenakshi Lekhi.
- 6 /8
Annpurna Devi.
- 7 /8
Pratima Bhoumik.
- 8 /8
Bharti Pravin Pawar.
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
News in Pics, July 8: Best photos from around the world
UPDATED : Jul 08 2021, 05:33 ISTCoronavirus | Covid-19 | Cabinet Reshuffle | Euro 2020 | Dubai | France |
- 1 /7
England fed off the energy of a passionate Wembley crowd to beat Denmark 2-1 in the Euro 2020 semi-finals on Wednesday and now stand just 90 minutes away from ending their 55-year trophy drought. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 2 /7
Men play Chinese chess game at a hawker centre in Chinatown district in Singapore as Covid-19 cases drop in Singapore. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /7
A Tokyo Olympic torch relay participant (C) rides in a traditional boat on the Arakawa River in Nagatoro, Saitama Prefecture, eastern Japan. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 4 /7
People wait to receive a shot of Russia's Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre at Gostiny Dvor in Moscow. Russia reported 737 coronavirus deaths on July 6, a national record of pandemic-related fatalities over a 24-period, as the country battles a new surge in cases. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /7
French Health Minister Olivier Veran (4th L) chairs a meeting with Health sector representatives as the government is working on a draft law to force health workers to be vaccinated against Covid-19. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /7
A customer looks on as she gets a microchip, containing personal data, attached to one of her nails at Lanour Beauty Lounge in Dubai. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 7 /7
President Ram Nath Kovind, First Lady Savita Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in a group photograph with the newly sworn-in Council of Ministers, at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi. Credit: Reuters Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Today's Horoscope - July 8, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
UPDATED : Jul 08 2021, 00:48 ISTHoroscope 2021 | Horoscope | Pisces Horoscope | Aquarius Horoscope | Capricorn Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope | Libra Horoscope | Virgo Horoscope | Leo Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope | Taurus Horoscope | Aries Horoscope |
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - July 8, 2021
- 2 /13
Romance and all pleasurable leisure activities seem a long time ago for you. A good time to take a break, unwind and take a firm stand in matters of the heart. A little retail therapy will put you in a fine mood. Colour: Mango | Number: 6
- 3 /13
Changes at home possible and a relationship puts a heavy strain on you today. An older loved one's health cautioned. Things have a way of falling into place when the time is right.Colour: Purple | Number: 2
- 4 /13
A lack of concentration could get you into serious trouble. It is very important for you to stay focused today. Expect a lot of changes in the organizational hierarchy- a transfer is quite likely. Colour: Yellow | Number: 3
- 5 /13
There may be changes in business plans today. Some will make a major purchase for the home. Watch out for the office sneak. Take advantage of the opportunities that present themselves. Put your efforts into being creative. Colour: Maroon | Number: 5
- 6 /13
With your ruling planet not in a favourable position, communication could slow down. It is important to communicate with a loved one. Start a health regime today, as you have been highly stressed and overworked. Lucky Colour: Mustard | Number: 8
- 7 /13
Be on your best behaviour. . This is a great day for a family outing or just a drive. Be careful not to take too much for granted when dealing on either a personal or professional level. Colour: Fuchsia | Number: 4
- 8 /13
Your energy will be high; however, if not channelled suitably, temper tantrums may erupt. You'll find it easy to charm members of the opposite sex today. Colour: Lilac | Number: 9
- 9 /13
Your ability to organize and get everyone together will enhance your popularity and bring admirers. Things have been moving so quickly that you need to do something physical to release your tension. Colour: Cream | Number: 7
- 10 /13
Property investments will pay off. Look into challenging situations that will test your mettle and abilities. You will have a great deal of insight when dealing with others. Colour: Sky-blue | Number: 2
- 11 /13
A response from that special one indicated. An old issue which you thought resolved may crop up now. Career wise a new opportunity opens up. Time to decide if lateral growth is just as good as a promotion.Colour: Ash | Number: 5
- 12 /13
Your artistic abilities are heightened. At work, a new project comes through. A friend is supportive. Throat infections and allergies indicated. Health needs caution.Colour: Jade | Number: 1
- 13 /13
A lack on concentration could get you into serious trouble. It is very important for you to stay focused today. Expect a lot of changes in the organizational hierarchy- a transfer is quite likely. Colour: Saffron | Number: 3
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
In Pics | Meet the newly-inducted ministers in PM Modi's Cabinet
UPDATED : Jul 08 2021, 09:10 IST
Narendra Modi | Cabinet Reshuffle | Union Cabinet |
As many as 43 leaders took oath in the first Union Cabinet reshuffle and expansion on July 7 after Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to power for a second term in May, 2019. Soon after taking the oath at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the newly inducted ministers had a photo-op with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
(Image Credit: PIB Photos)
- 1 /44
In Pics | Meet the newly-inducted ministers in PM Modi's Cabinet
- 2 /44
Ajay Bhatt will be Minister of State in the Ministry of Defence, and Minister of State in the Ministry of Tourism.
- 3 /44
Ajay Kumar will be Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs.
- 4 /44
Annpurna Devi will be Minister of State in the Ministry of Education.
- 5 /44
Anupriya Singh Patel is Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.
- 6 /44
Anurag Thakur will oversee the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, along with Youth Affairs.
- 7 /44
Ashwini Vaishnaw will be the Minister of Railways as well as Minister of IT and Communication.
- 8 /44
Bhagwanth Khuba will be Minister of State in the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, and Minister of State in the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers.
- 9 /44
Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad will be Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance.
- 10 /44
Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma will be Minister of State for MSMEs.
- 11 /44
Bharati Pravin Pawar will be Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
- 12 /44
Bhupender Yadav will be Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and Minister of Labour and Employment.
- 13 /44
Bishweswar Tudu will be Minister of State in the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, and Minister of State in the Ministry of Jal Shakti.
- 14 /44
B L Verma Minister of State in the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region, and Minister of State in the Ministry of Cooperation.
- 15 /44
Rajeev Chandrasekhar will be Minister of State in the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, and Minister of State in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.
- 16 /44
Devusinh Chauhan will be Minister of State in the Ministry of Communications.
- 17 /44
Darshana Vikram Jardosh will be Minister of State in the Ministry of Textiles, and Minister of State in the Ministry of Railways.
- 18 /44
Hardeep Singh Puri gets Urban Development, Housing and Petroleum ministries.
- 19 /44
John Barla will be Minister of State in the Ministry of Minority Affairs.
- 20 /44
Jyotiraditya Scindia will replace Hardeep Singh Puri as the Civil Aviation Minister.
- 21 /44
Kapil Moreshwar Patil will be Minister of State in the Ministry of Panchayati Raj.
- 22 /44
Kaushal Kishore will be Minister of State in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.
- 23 /44
Kiren Rijiju will be Minister of Law and Justice.
- 24 /44
G Kishan Reddy will be Minister of Culture, Minister of Tourism, and Minister of Development of North Eastern Region.
- 25 /44
L Murugan will be Minister of State in the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, and Minister of State in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.
- 26 /44
Mansukh Mandaviya will head the Ministry of Health and Chemicals and Fertilisers Ministry.
- 27 /44
Meenakashi Lekhi will be Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs, and Minister of State in the Ministry of Culture.
- 28 /44
Munjapara Mahendrabhai will be Minister of State in the Ministry of Women and Child Development, and Minister of State in the Ministry of AYUSH.
- 29 /44
Narayan Tatu Rane will be Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.
- 30 /44
A Narayanaswamy will be Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.
- 31 /44
Nisith Pramanik will be Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs, and Minister of State in the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.
- 32 /44
Pankaj Chaowdhary will be Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance.
- 33 /44
Pashupati Kumar Paras will be Minister of Food Processing Industries.
- 34 /44
Pratima Bhoumik will be Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.
- 35 /44
Parshottam Rupala will be Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying.
- 36 /44
Raj Kumar Singh will be Minister of Power and Minister of New and Renewable Energy.
- 37 /44
Rajkumar Ranjan Singh will be Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs, and Minister of State in the Ministry of Education.
- 38 /44
Ramchandra Prasad Singh takes over as Minister of Steel.
- 39 /44
Sarbananda Sonowal will be Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and Minister of AYUSH.
- 40 /44
S P Singh Baghel will be Minister of State in the Ministry of Law and Justice.
- 41 /44
Shantanu Thakur will be Minister of State in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.
- 42 /44
Shobha Karandlaje will be Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.
- 43 /44
Subhas Sarkar will be Minister of State in the Ministry of Education.
- 44 /44
Virendra Kumar will be the Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment.
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Cabinet reboot: Ministers who got promoted to Cabinet rank - In Pics
UPDATED : Jul 07 2021, 21:15 IST
Cabinet | Cabinet Minister | Cabinet Ministers | Kiren Rijiju | Hardeep Singh Puri | Mansukh Mandaviya | Parshottam Rupala | G Kishan Reddy | Anurag Thakur | Narendra Modi | Modi Government | Cabinet Reshuffle |
Here we take a look at the ministers who were promoted to Cabinet ranks during a major Cabinet expansion-cum-reshuffle drive in Prime Minister Modi’s government.
- 1 /8
Cabinet Reboot: These ministers are promoted to Cabinet rank
- 2 /8
Minister of State in the Finance Ministry, Anurag Thakur, took oath as a Cabinet minister. Credit: PTI Photo
- 3 /8
MoS for Home, G Kishan Reddy got a promotion. Credit: PTI Photo
- 4 /8
Hardeep Singh Puri, who was the Minister of State (independent charge) for Civil Aviation and Housing and Urban Affairs, has also been elevated. Credit: PTI Photo
- 5 /8
Independent charge for Youth Affairs and Sports, Kiren Rijiju also got a Cabinet rank. Credit: PTI Photo
- 6 /8
Shipping and Ports Minister with independent charge, Mansukh Mandaviya has also been promoted. Credit: PTI Photo
- 7 /8
MoS for Agriculture, Parshottam Rupala also got a promotion. Credit: PTI Photo
- 8 /8
Power Minister RK Singh got elevated as Union Cabinet minister. Credit: Twitter/ @RajKSinghIndia