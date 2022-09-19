In Pics | World leaders in UK for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral
UPDATED : Sep 19 2022, 11:52 IST
Queen Elizabeth II | Joe Biden | Droupadi Murmu | Emmanuel Macron | United Kingdom | Britain | UK | World news |
World leaders arrived in London to offer condolences on behalf of their countries and bid final goodbyes to the longest-reigning British monarch, Queen Elizabeth II. The 96-year-old Queen died on September 8 in Scotland. President Droupadi Murmu, US President Joe Biden, and President of France Emmanuel Macron were among those who visited Westminster Hall in the British Parliament complex, where the Queen was lying in state until early Monday morning.
- 1 /13
In Pics | World leaders in UK for the Queen’s funeral
- 2 /13
President Droupadi Murmu pays her respects at Westminster Hall in London where Queen Elizabeth II was lying-in-state until early Monday morning. Credit: PTI Photo
- 3 /13
US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden pay their respects as they view the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II inside Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster in London. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /13
French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron arrive to pay their respects to the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II inside Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster in London. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /13
President of the Kurdistan region in Iraq Nechirvan Barzani pays his respects to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II's coffin inside Westminster Hall, in London, Britain. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 6 /13
Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan pays his respects to Queen Elizabeth II at the Palace of Westminster in London. Credit: AFP Photo
- 7 /13
British Prime Minister Liz Truss and her husband Hugh O'Leary observe a minute's silence at 10 Downing Street ahead of Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral in London, Britain. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 8 /13
House of Lords member Gerry Grimstone stands at Westminster Hall to pay his respects to the coffin of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II in London, Britain. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 9 /13
South Africa's Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor and President Cyril Ramaphosa pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Hall in London, England. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 10 /13
Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard and Rosalinda Bueso Asfura pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Hall in London, England. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 11 /13
Chad's Minister of Petroleum and Energy, Djerassem Le Bemadjiel pays his respects as he passes the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II inside Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster in London. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 12 /13
Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina pays her respects to Queen Elizabeth II at the Palace of Westminster in London. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 13 /13
Israel President Isaac Herzog arrives at Buckingham Palace to pay his last respects to Queen Elizabeth II's coffin inside Westminster Hall at the Palace of Westminster. Credit: AFP Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
News in Pics, September 19, 2022: Best photos from the world
UPDATED : Sep 19 2022, 07:55 ISTTaliban | Afghanistan | World news | World Politics | India News | Queen Elizabeth II | Business News |
- 1 /5
People queue outside the Houses of Parliament to pay their respects to Britain's Queen Elizabeth during her lying-in-state at Westminster Hall. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 2 /5
A signboard believed to have been damaged due to strong winds rests over a toppled scooter in Fukuoka on Kyushu. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /5
Raging waters flow along the Sendai River in the wake of Typhoon Nanmadol in Isa, Kagoshima prefecture. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /5
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav addressing SP legislators in Lucknow. Credit: PTI Photo
- 5 /5
Supporters of Ahmad Massoud, leader of the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan and the leading Afghan fighter against the Taliban. Credit: AFP Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - September 19, 2022
UPDATED : Sep 18 2022, 22:06 ISTAries Horoscope | Taurus Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope | Leo Horoscope | Virgo Horoscope | Libra Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Capricorn Horoscope | Aquarius Horoscope | Pisces Horoscope | Horoscope 2022 | Horoscope |
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - September 19, 2022
- 2 /13
Aries | Don't be quick to blame another today. You played a role in the misunderstanding, so take responsibility. Take a stand and take control. The future will be a great deal better if you focus your time and energy on your specific needs. | Lucky Colour: Mauve | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
- 3 /13
Taurus | A time for investments or speculations. Much pleasure from children and leisure activities. A friend or loved one interferes unnecessarily with your affairs today. | Lucky Colour: Lilac | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
- 4 /13
Gemini | A difficult friend or colleague will thaw soon. A romantic partner can be demanding and aggressive. Property investments should payoff. Be careful of trusting others with important information. | Lucky Colour: Chrome | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
- 5 /13
Cancer | Avoid being gullible! If you blindly follow someone's advice, then you could find yourself led up the garden path to trouble. If something looks too good to be true, then it probably is. | Lucky Colour: Turquoise | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
- 6 /13
Leo | A partner or close friend might disapprove of your decisions today, especially decisions related to family or your home. Your partner or close one feels that you might be overreaching. | Lucky Colour: Honey | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
- 7 /13
Virgo | Disharmony at home stressful. Avoid making unrealistic promises. Romantic relationships should stabilize. Dramatic actions tonight can change your life. You may be given a position of leadership or responsibility today. | Lucky Colour: Lavender | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
- 8 /13
Libra | Good time for public relations and sales. Focus your excitement and enthusiasm on a specific task. Trips and new places you may visit now will open new doors for you. No longer is your life predictable. Look out for exciting new things in romance and love. | Lucky Colour: Platinum | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
- 9 /13
Scorpio | You will be emotional when dealing with co-workers or employers. Don’t let others cause any friction with your partner. Hassles with your boss are sure to erupt if you speak your mind. Be tolerant, but don't let anyone take you for granted. | Lucky Colour: Pearl | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
- 10 /13
Sagittarius | Children or loved ones may be landing much heavier responsibilities on you than usual. Mars aspecting our sign makes you hasty. It is important to keep cool and analyse the situation. | Lucky Colour: Garnet | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
- 11 /13
Capricorn | Romantic encounters need caution. Children demand your time today. Your hard work will pay dividends now. A lack of support recently has made you review the way you see a certain person in your life. | Lucky Colour: Scarlet | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
- 12 /13
Aquarius | Take the test and you will come out on top. Your intuition will guide you in the right direction, and you will make a difference. News or information you’ve been waiting for could come from a surprising direction | Lucky Colour: Amethyst | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
- 13 /13
Pisces | You may feel challenged at work, but socially this will be a day of popularity. A junket comes through. Leave major issues on the back burner, or better still, let someone else tackle them. | Lucky Colour: Brown | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
News in Pics, September 18, 2022: Best photos from the world
UPDATED : Sep 18 2022, 08:12 ISTQueen Elizabeth II | World news | India News | Ukraine | Tottenham Hotspur | Football News |
- 1 /6
Republican Senate candidate JD Vance and former President Donald Trump speak at a Save America Rally to support Republican candidates running for state and federal offices in the state at the Covelli Centre during on September 17, 2022 in Youngstown. Credit: AFP Photo
- 2 /6
Audience members listen to former President Donald Trump speak at a Save America Rally. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /6
People queue to pay their respects to Britain's Queen Elizabeth, following her death, as she lies in state in Westminster Hall in London. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 4 /6
Volunteers soldiers attend a training outside Kyiv, Ukraine. Credit: AP Photo
- 5 /6
Supporters of Ahmad Massoud (depicted on posters), leader of the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan and the leading Afghan fighter against the Taliban. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /6
Tottenham Hotspur's Eric Dier celebrates scoring their second goal. Credit: Reuters Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - September 18, 2022
UPDATED : Sep 17 2022, 20:43 ISTAries Horoscope | Taurus Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope | Leo Horoscope | Virgo Horoscope | Libra Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Capricorn Horoscope | Aquarius Horoscope | Pisces Horoscope | Horoscope 2022 |
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - September 18, 2022
- 2 /13
Aries | Gambling and speculations of any kind should be avoided today. Your energy is in top gear as you accomplish a lot more than you planned today. Being tactful can be carried to extremes. | Lucky Colour: Indigo | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
- 3 /13
Taurus | An old issue which you thought resolved may crop up now.Don’t interfere in other people's affairs, being diplomatic is the key, as discretion is the better part of valour. Travel may have unforeseen risks or could sap your energy. | Lucky Colour: White | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
- 4 /13
Gemini | You have been going through a time of change, but a better perspective prevails. Children are exacting and nerves are frayed at home, stress levels are mounting in you and impatience will be our worst enemy today. | Lucky Colour: Purple | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
- 5 /13
Cancer | A sudden burst of energy could invoke unnecessary confrontations at work today. It is very important for you to stay focused today. An associate or friend could turn amour and romance could bloom in a big way. | Lucky Colour: Beige | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
- 6 /13
Leo | A friend will broaden your perspective and help you to look at the big picture. A special outing adds a new zip into a relationship today. Your desire for excitement and adventure may be expensive. | Lucky Colour: Orange | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
- 7 /13
Virgo | Confusion regarding other people's money and joint ventures will come to a head. A friend or loved one interferes unnecessarily with your affairs today. Your sensitive touch will take you through sticky patches at work today. | Lucky Colour: Scarlet | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
- 8 /13
Libra | A chance meeting will take you by surprise. Prepare to look at your past experiences in order to make the right decision today. A perfect day for love and romance. Your efforts can bring you recognition, but beware the office sneak. | Lucky Colour: Gold | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
- 9 /13
Scorpio | A close friend will help you overcome all difficulties. You might misunderstand the initiatives of a business partner. You may be dealing with a need to review your communications or to handle excess attention to problem areas and outside interests. | Lucky Colour: Yellow | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
- 10 /13
Sagittarius | A good time to slow down, and make a list of your priorities. You could be questioning recent alliances or choices, and now is the time to get yourself back on track by making important adjustments. | Lucky Colour: Tangerine | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
- 11 /13
Capricorn | You are a hot favourite this day. Try to strike a balance. Loosen the purse-strings, let your hair down and rock! Don't leave things to the last minute, but work on tying up all loose ends, as it will lessen the stress on you. It will help you make for a better working routine. | Lucky Colour: Opal | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
- 12 /13
Aquarius | Make sure you always get the full story on everything you do, every contract you get into and every new person you meet so. Your energy will be high; however, if not channelled suitably, temper tantrums may erupt. | Lucky Colour: Salmon-pin | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
- 13 /13
Pisces | Taking a chance today will yield some interesting results – risk-taking is not something you need to be wary of. You will come across something inspirational. It will really help you refocus. | Lucky Colour: Tomato-red | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay