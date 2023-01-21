In Pics | World’s most powerful tourist cities 2022
UPDATED : Jan 23 2023, 18:30 IST
World news | Tourism |
Here we take a look at the top ten powerful tourist cities of 2022 in the world, according to the list released by World Travel and Tourism Council (WWTC).
Tenth place was taken by China's Guangzhou city. Credit: Pexels/@Irina Iriser
London, the capital and largest city of England and the United Kingdom, came ninth on the list. Credit: Pexels/@Chris Schippers
Mexico has some amazing spicy cuisines, festive drinks, and the best beach destinations in the world and is the eighth most powerful city for tourism. Credit: Instagram/@mexico.explores
Famous for its neon-lit skyscrapers and historic temples, Japan's Tokyo is the seventh most powerful tourist city in the world. Credit: Ben Cheung/Pexels
New York was ranked sixth on the World Travel & Tourism Council's list of the world’s most powerful city for tourism. Credit: Quintin Gellar/Pexels
Las Vegas, known for gambling and nightlife, stood fifth on the list. It was the only city in the top 10 list to retain the same position as its previous one. Credit: Paul IJsendoorn/Pexels
China's Shanghai was the second city to secure a spot in the top ten list of world’s most powerful cities for tourism from the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC). It stood fourth on the list. Credit: Pexels/Wolfram K
The United States' Orlando, which is home to more than a dozen theme parks, was ranked third on the WTTC list. Credit: Craig Adderley/Pexels
Despite remining shut to nearly all the tourist in 2022, China's capital Beijing reportedly brought a significant tourism revenue and was positioned second on the list. Credit: Zhang Kaiyv/Pexels
Paris which is regarded as the world's most romantic city and a heaven for foodies and fashion lovers has topped the list of World's most powerful tourist cities. Credit: Chris Molloy/Pexels
Athiya Shetty & K L Rahul: A timeline of their relationship
UPDATED : Jan 23 2023, 16:27 IST
Entertainment News | K L Rahul | Athiya Shetty |
Actress Athiya Shetty is reportedly set to tie the knot with her beau K L Rahul on January 23 at Suniel Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala. While there is much anticipation around the wedding festivities, here we look back at their relationship timeline.
Athiya Shetty & K L Rahul: A timeline of their relationship
Cricketer K L Rahul reportedly started dating actor Athiya Shetty after they were set up by one of their common friends in 2019. Credit: Instagram/@rahulkl
However, the couple grabbed all attention with their trip to Thailand. The couple had reportedly visited Thailand to ring in New Year 2020 along with their friends. Credit: Instagram/@rahulkl
Since then, the couple kept their fans curious about their relationship with birthday wishes to enjoying regular outings. Credit: Instagram/@rahulkl
With each passing day the buzz around their relationship kept increasing as more pictures of them made it to social media. Credit: Instagram/@athiyashetty
However, Rahul and Athiya remained tight-lipped about their relationship. Credit: Instagram/@rahulkl
Athiya slowly started travelling with Rahul on India’s overseas tours. Credit: Instagram/@anushkasharma
The couple came together for the first time for an endorsement in 2021. The lovebirds were seen endorsing the luxury eyewear brand NUMI Paris. Credit: Instagram/@rahulkl
Rahul announced to the world about his lady love, by wishing her on her 29th birthday. He made his relationship 'insta-official' in 2021. Credit: Instagram/@rahulkl
Since then, they have been dropping subtle hints about their relationship via adorable social media posts. Credit: Instagram/@rahulkl
After making their relationship official, Rahul and Athiya made their first public appearance together at the 'Tadap' screening in December 2021. Credit: Special Arrangement
In Pics | World’s most powerful passports in 2023
UPDATED : Jan 23 2023, 16:35 IST
Passport | World news | India News | Visa |
Here we look at the ten most powerful passports in the world, according to the Henley Passport Index. The list is compiled on the basis of access to most visa-free travel to the destinations its holders can have.
In Pics | World’s most powerful passports (2023)
10. Passports of Lithuania and Slovakia, with visa-free access to 183 destinations, stood at the tenth place on the list. Credit: Instagram/@simooonas
9. With Visa-free access to 184 destinations, Hungary and Poland settled at the ninth place in the list released by the Henley Passport Index. Credit: Instagram/@aanulayy
Eighth position was secured by passport holders of Australia, Canada, Greece and Malta having Visa-free access to 185 destinations. Credit: iStock Photo
7. Seventh on the list is the passports are the ones from Belgium, New Zealand, Norway, Switzerland United States and Czech Republic. These passports offer access to 186 places visa free. Credit: Getty Images
6. France, Ireland, Portugal and United Kingdom secured the sixth position with visa-free access to 187 countries. Credit: Pexels/@visafotocom
5. Passports of Austria, Denmark, Netherlands and Sweden feature at the fifth spot on the list. These allow visa-free access to 188 destinations. Credit: Pexels/@Nataliya Vaitkevich
4. With access to 189 destinations, passports of Finland, Italy and Luxembourg stood at fourth place on the list. Credit: Pexels/@nappy
3. The third most powerful, according to the Henley Passport Index, are the passports of Germany and Spain with access to 190 destinations. Credit: Getty Images
2. Passports of Singapore and South Korea share the second spot with access to 192 destinations. Credit: Reuters Photo
1. Japan's passport continues to retain the top spot with visa-free access to 193 countries. Credit: Instagram/@akishikama
In the 2023 Henley Passport Index, India stood at the 85th position with visa-free access to 59 countries. Credit: DH Pool Photo
News In Pics, Jan 23, 2023: Best photos from the world
UPDATED : Jan 23 2023, 04:25 ISTSebastien Ogier | China | Chinese new year | Stefanos Tsitsipas | Emmanuel Macron |
Performers take part in a parade celebrating the Chinese Lunar New Year of the Rabbit, in central Milan, Italy. Credit: AFP Photo
French driver Sebastien Ogier shows the number nine with his fingers, holding his trophy as he celebrates his victory after winning the 91st WRC Monte-Carlo Rally. Credit: AFP Photo
A performer takes part in a parade celebrating the Chinese Lunar New Year of the Rabbit, in central Milan, Italy. Credit: AFP Photo
Norway's Ragnhild Mowinckel competes in the Women's Super G event as part of the FIS Alpine World Ski Championships in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italian Alps. Credit: AFP Photo
France's President Emmanuel Macron (R) shakes hands with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (L) during a ceremony to mark the 60th anniversary of the signing of the Elysee Treaty. Credit: AFP Photo
Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas celebrates after victory against Italy's Jannik Sinner during their men's singles match on day seven of the Australian Open tennis tournament. Credit: AFP Photo
Today's Horoscope - January 23, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
UPDATED : Jan 23 2023, 00:45 ISTVirgo Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope | Leo Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope | Capricorn Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope | Aquarius Horoscope | Taurus Horoscope | Aries Horoscope | Pisces Horoscope | Libra Horoscope |
Today's Horoscope - January 23, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries | Outdoor activities or a fitness regimen looks inviting, so enroll in the nearest gym or yoga class! You are shying away from making a commitment, but your special one knows how you feel, so make a declaration. Lucky colour: Copper. Lucky number: 8.
Taurus | Litigation matters must be handled diplomatically and tactfully. It would be a good idea to delegate work to those who are better equipped than you to deal with sensitive matters. Lucky colour: Mustard. Lucky number: 2.
Gemini | You have made a travel plan today, and it may lead to a new business venture. Children are demanding of your time and attention today. A sudden offer makes you confused, but could be suitable for you in the long run. Lucky colour: Brown. Lucky number: 5.
Cancer | A perfect day for love and romance. Your efforts can bring you recognition, but beware the office sneak. A change to your routine may make you feel uncomfortable at first, but go with the flow and show how good you can be at adapting to new situations. Lucky colour: Purple. Lucky number: 3.
Leo | Holiday plans need caution as unexpected expenses crop up. Try not to over-exert and compromise on your health. Don’t betray others' secrets, or you will only find your personal issues out in the open. Lucky colour: Magenta. Lucky number: 2.
Virgo | A friend needs your advice and support. However do not confuse it with romantic love. Some of you could be considering delegating work, as pressures for you to perform are strong. Lucky colour: Honey. Lucky number: 6.
Libra | Female members of your family may play on your emotions A colleague or business partner could prove troublesome. Avoid conflicts — they will not bring good outcomes. New associates and partners need closer scrutiny. Speculation not viable. Lucky colour: Scarlet. Lucky number: 8.
Scorpio | Being aggressive with colleagues is not the answer. Your partner proves troublesome today. Avoid confrontations. You will find many reasons for frustration with family and co-workers. Lucky colour: Yellow. Lucky number: 4.
Sagittarius | In-laws prove troublesome. Travel could prove profitable, and a chance encounter could bring someone special. Do not rush into long range financial commitments. Lucky colour: Coffee. Lucky number: 7.
Capricorn | Trips and new places you may visit now will open new doors for you. No longer is your life predictable. Look out for exciting new things in romance and love. You appear not to have enough hours in the day to do all that you want to do. Lucky colour: Ivory. Lucky number: 9.
Aquarius | Your judgement has not been your best friend as its led you to make decisions which may not have been in your best interests. People you meet today can help you to reverse their effects. Lucky colour: Mango. Lucky number: 3.
Pisces | Stand up for yourself before you end up falling over due to stress. Remember your strengths and draw on them. Careful what you say about other people's lives, you could end up giving away information you shouldn’t. Lucky colour: Mauve. Lucky number: 6.