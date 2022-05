Take a look at the top 10 best cities in the world to work from home, according to a study released by mobile access technology company Kisi. The list was compiled from the Journal of Public Economics and World Bank. The data was taken from 51 US metro areas and 49 major global cities with more than 130 data points on the basis of rates of overwork, access to healthcare, and safety metrics to gauge the work intensity, rights and the well-being of inhabitants.