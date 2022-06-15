In Pics | World's 10 most expensive cities to live in 2022
UPDATED : Jun 15 2022, 16:38 IST
Here we list 10 of the most expensive cities in the world where living comes at a high cost according to the annual list released by the Global mobility company, ECA International.
Hong Kong has topped the charts for the third consecutive year and remains the most expensive city in the world the annual list of the Global mobility company, ECA International. Credit: AP Photo
New York has emerged as the second most expensive city in the world. The cost of living for a single person touching approx. Rs 1.08 lakh without rent. Credit: Reuters Photo
Switzerland's second-most populous city, Geneva, beat out its bigger neighbour Zurich and is the third most expensive city in the world, according to the annual list of the world's most expensive cities to live in published by ECA International. Credit: Getty Images
London, United Kingdom was the fourth most expensive city in the world according to the list. Credit: Reuters Photo
Japan's largest industrial commercial and the finance hub, Tokyo is the fifth most expensive city in the world. Credit: AFP Photo
Having a population of 4.3 million, Israel's Tel Aviv is the sixth most expensive city in the world. Credit: AFP Photo
The most populated city in the Alpine nation of Switzerland, Zurich, was ranked seventh on the list. Credit: DH Pool Photo
The financial and commercial core of mainland China, Shanghai, is placed in the eighth position this year. Credit: AFP Photo
Another Chinese city, Guangzhou, which is known for its remarkably high cost of living, ranks ninth on the list. Credit: AFP Photo
The South Korean capital, Seoul, finishes off the top ten list of the world's most expensive cities to live in in 2022. Credit: Reuters Photo
Lunar eclipse 2022: Best photos of Strawberry Moon
UPDATED : Jun 15 2022, 15:14 IST
News | Lunar eclipse | World news |
Moon watchers across the globe experienced some heavenly wonder as they witnessed a summer supermoon on June 14 night. It was one of the celestial events of 2022 where the moon was seen in red colour at various places. This celestial phenomenon is known as a supermoon because of its proximity to Earth, and it is also labelled as the 'Strawberry Moon' because it is the full moon at strawberry harvest time. Here are some best pictures of the celestial event.
Lunar eclipse 2022: Best photos of Strawberry Moon
The 'Strawberry Moon' rises behind the 17th century Santa Marija Tower on Comino, the Maltese archipelago, Malta, Europe. Credit: Reuters Photo
The 'Strawberry Moon' is seen rising behind the skyline of Frankfurt, Germany. Credit: Reuters Photo
The full moon, also known as Strawberry Moon, rises behind a statue in Rome, Italy. Credit: AFP Photo
People pose for a picture as they gather to watch a full moon, the 'Strawberry supermoon', as it rises in Miami Beach, Florida. Credit: AFP Photo
The 'Strawberry Moon' rises behind the old town district in Dresden, Germany. Credit: Reuters Photo
The 'Strawberry Moon' is seen behind the Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church in Berlin, Germany. Credit: Reuters Photo
The 'Strawberry Moon' rises beside the Rock of Cashel, in Cashel, Ireland. Credit: Reuters Photo
The full moon rises as the June 2022 'Strawberry Supermoon' in Singapore. Credit: AFP Photo
The 'Strawberry supermoon', rises over a cross on the Church of St John, the Baptist in Skopje, Macedonia. Credit: AFP Photo
People gather to watch a full moon, the 'Strawberry supermoon', in Miami Beach, Florida. Credit: AFP Photo
News in Pics, June 15, 2022: Best photos from the world
UPDATED : Jun 15 2022, 07:25 ISTWorld news | World Politics | Afghanistan | India News | Indian Politics |
Workers restore cobblestone in a street in San Telmo neighborhood, Buenos Aires. Credit: AFP Photo
Full moon is pictured next to the illuminated Kapaleeswarar temple on occasion of Vaikasi Visagam celebration in Chennai. Credit: AFP photo
Aerial view of holy cave shrine of Amarnath during 'Pratham Pooja' in Anantnag district. Credit: PTI Photo
A boy works at a brick kiln on the outskirts of Kandahar. Credit: AFP Photo
Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees jogs off of the field at the end of the sixth inning of the game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium. Credit: AFP Photo
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - June 15, 2022
UPDATED : Jun 14 2022, 22:28 ISTAries Horoscope | Taurus Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope | Leo Horoscope | Virgo Horoscope | Libra Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Aquarius Horoscope | Pisces Horoscope | Capricorn Horoscope | Horoscope 2022 |
Aries | Pay close attention to your dreams, which can offer valuable insight into your true path of service. This is also an excellent time to launch a new artistic project and break that Writer’s block. | Lucky Colour: Honey | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
Taurus | Some of your new friends may not be that trustworthy. Don't give out any personal information that you don't want spread around. Watch for empty promises that may give you false hope. | Lucky Colour: Beige | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Gemini | Your concern with older family members and those less fortunate than yourself will only add to your attractiveness. You play the sympathy card, never manipulatively, but instinctively and it wins you admirers galore today. | Lucky Colour: Lavender | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Cancer | Do things with your children and avoid situations that make you feel as if you've neglected the ones you love. Overindulgence could lead to problems with digestion. Your partner may be erratic today if you haven't paid enough attention to him or her. | Lucky Colour: Pink | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Leo | Your sense of humour pulls you through a sticky situation, and lightens the mood all round at work. You are prudent with your money, but this is a good day to indulge yourself in retail therapy. | Lucky Colour: Yellow | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Virgo | You do like to keep secrets, but today you need to be more communicative and put your cards on the table. Your relationship is getting all lopsided, with you giving and the other taking. Talk about it and share your concerns | Lucky Colour: Olive | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Libra | You can keep yourself occupied with new learning schedules and training. Thinking outside the box will help you to take a more positive lead. Travel plans come unstuck. | Lucky Colour: Ivory | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Scorpio | Try meditation today. It will help you to focus your energies, and also help you to be more relaxed and tackle situations deftly and easily. A business offer needs more thinking. | Lucky Colour: Purple | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Sagittarius | You need adventure and excitement in your life. Your determination and stamina will make your work look flawless and effortless. You will be appreciated for the competence you exhibit and for taking on responsibilities. | Lucky Colour: Amethyst | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Capricorn | An influential person is playing an important role in your life, but make sure that he/she does not have vested interests and is using you as a pawn in a power struggle | Lucky Colour: Saffron | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Aquarius | Be careful that someone is not telling you tales and leading you down the garden path. This is a great day for a family outing or get-together. Family ties get strengthened .Children give joy. | Lucky Colour: Jade | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Pisces | A delightful event or meeting could brighten your day and set the stage for a very interesting development. You may be taking stock of your professional life. Be careful to balance strategy with personal objectives | Lucky Colour: White | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
In Pics | Top 5 biggest sports leagues in the World
UPDATED : Jun 14 2022, 16:50 IST
Sports News | Indian Premier League | English Premier League | Bundesliga | NFL | Baseball |
Here we take a look at the top 5 most popular sports leagues in the world according to its media valuation.
National Football League (NFL) tops the list with media rights valued at Rs 136 crore per match, according to a 2020 Duff & Phelps comparison. Credit: NFL
Indian Premier League (IPL) - The world's richest cricket league, the Indian Premier League, is the second-most expensive sports tournament on earth. The IPL media rights for TV and digital in the Indian subcontinent for the cycle 2023-2027 were sold for a whopping Rs 107.5 crore per game during a two-day e-auction with this, the 15-year-old cash-rich league has now surpassed the top sports leagues in the world such as Major League Baseball (MBL) and the English Premier League (EPL). Credit: IANS Photo
Premier League (EPL) - With media rights valued at Rs 82 crore per match, the most-watched football league in the world, Premier League ranks third. Credit: Premier League
Major League Baseball (MFL) - Fourth on the list is Major League Baseball with its media rights valued at Rs 75 crore per game. Credit: Major League Baseball
Bundesliga - Germany's top-flight professional football league rounds off the top 5 biggest sports leagues in the world its media rights valued at Rs 30 crore per match. Credit: Bundesliga