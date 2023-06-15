The state of Tamil Nadu under the leadership of MK Stalin became the latest Indian state to withdraw general consent to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on June 14, 2023. The move came moments after the arrest of Electricity and Prohibition and Excise Minister V Senthil Balaji by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case. From Mizoram to Chattisgarh, here we take a look at the Indian states which have withdrawn general consent to CBI.