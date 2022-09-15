In Pics | World's tallest railway bridge over Chenab river between clouds
Stunning pictures of the world's tallest railway bridge over river Chenab have been widely circulated on social media. Read some more information about the project by the Ministry of Railways below.
The Ministry of Railways took to social media to share stunning pictures of the world's highest railway bridge over river Chenab which is part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link project. Credit: Twitter/ @RailMinIndia
These photos of the Chenab Railway Bridge show the under-construction Chenab rail bridge in a sea of clouds. Credit: Twitter/ @RailMinIndia
This project by the Indian Railways can fit the entire Eiffel Tower (330 metres tall). The stunning photos were widely shared by all over social media. Credit: Twitter/ @RailMinIndia
The steel arch of the bridge, which is the world's highest railway bridge, was completed in April 2021. Credit: Twitter/ @RailMinIndia
