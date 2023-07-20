In Pics | World's top 10 most powerful passports
Here we list the top ten most powerful passports in the world, according to a report recently released by Henley Passport Index.
In Pics | World's top 10 most powerful passports. Credit: Unsplash Photos
Rank 10 | Estonia and Iceland stand at tenth position with free access to 182 countries. Credit: Unsplash Photos
Rank 9 |The ninth spot was taken by Latvia, Slovakia and Slovenia. They have free access to 183 countries. Credit: Unsplash Photos
Rank 8 | Lithuania and the United States are in the eighth position with free access to 184 countries. Credit: Getty Images
Rank 7 |The seventh position was taken by Greece and Canada. They have free access to 185 countries. Credit: Getty Images
Rank 6 | Sixth on the list are Australia, Hungary and Poland with free access to 186 countries. Credit: Pexels/@Nataliya Vaitkevich
Rank 5 | Malta, Belgium, Czech Republic, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal and Switzerland have access to 187 countries and rank fifth on the list. Credit: Getty Images
Rank 4 | With free access to 188 countries, Ireland, The Netherlands and the United Kingdom rank fourth on the list. Credit: Unsplash Photos
Rank 3 | The third position was secured by Austria, Finland, France, Japan, Luxembourg, South Korea and Sweden. These countries have free access to 189 countries. Credit: Pexels/@nappy
Rank 2 | Germany, Italy and Spain share the second spot with free access to 190 countries. Credit: DH Pool Photo
Rank 1 | Singapore has the most powerful passport as its citizens can travel to as many as 192 countries in the world. Credit: Twitter/@Naija_PR
News In Pics, July 20, 2023: Best photos from the world
Commuters ride past during monsoon rain, in Mumbai, Wednesday, July 19, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo
A man receives ration near the makeshift camps set up for the flood-affected people at Mayur Vihar area, in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 19, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo
Bilal takes care of his pony 'Raju' at Sheshnag during Amarnath Yatra 2023, in Amarnath, J & K, Friday, July 14, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo
A child sits near books kept for drying at a makeshift camp set up for the flood-affected people from the low-lying areas around the swollen Yamuna river, in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 19, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo
Protesters gather near the Swedish embassy in Baghdad hours after the embassy was stormed and set on fire ahead of an expected Koran burning in Stockholm, in Baghdad, Iraq, July 20, 2023. Credit: Reuters Photo
RIP Oommen Chandy: Thousands gather to pay homage to 'leader of masses'
Thousands of people gathered to pay their last respects to Congress stalwart and former Kerala chief minister Oommen Chandy who passed away in Bengaluru on July 18. Several top leaders from Congress paid homage to Chandy in Bengaluru before his mortal remains were taken to Thiruvananthapuram where a massive crowd of party leaders, workers, and supporters gathered at the airport to pay their last respects. His body will be taken by road to his hometown of Puthuppally in the Kottayam district of the state on July 19 and the funeral would be held on July 20.
Congress veteran A K Antony gets emotional while paying his last respects to former Kerala CM and his close friend Oommen Chandy in Thiruvananthapuram. Credit: PTI Photo
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan consoles the former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy's wife Maryamma and son Chandy Oommen. Credit: PTI Photo
Congress Sevadal workers carry the coffin of former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy to an ambulance outside the airport after his body was brought to Thiruvananthapuram from Bengaluru in a special aircraft. Credit: PTI Photo
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pays his last respects to former Kerala chief minister Oommen Chandy in Bengaluru. Credit: Twitter/INCIndia
Mortal remains of former Kerala chief minister Oommen Chandy being taken to Kerala from Bengaluru. Credit: PTI Photo
Supporters of former Kerala chief minister Oommen Chandy gather in Bengaluru to pay their last respects. Credit: PTI Photo
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi offers his condolences to family members of Kerala chief minister Oommen Chandy in Bengaluru. Credit: PTI Photo
Family members of former Kerala chief minister Oommen Chandy mourn his demise. Credit: PTI Photo
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi pays her last respects to former Kerala chief minister Oommen Chandy in Bengaluru. Credit: Twitter/@INCIndia
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi offers his condolences to family members of Kerala chief minister Oommen Chandy in Bengaluru. Credit: PTI Photo
How heavy rains, floods brought life in Delhi to a halt
Delhi and its surrounding areas witnessed the highest rainfall resulting in flooding and water logging. The rainfall paralysed the national capital with reports of deaths and loss of property. It took nearly a week for the water to recede and for the people to resume their daily life. As rescue operations wound down to its final stages, here are some pictures that narrate the impact of rain and flooding in the national capital.
How heavy rains, floods brought life in Delhi to a halt Credit: Reuters Photo
A man carries a bucket as he cleans the mud outside his house after flood water recedes from a residential area in New Delhi. Credit: Reuters Photo
Muddy water bottles photographed inside a shop in New Delhi. Credit: Reuters Photo
A house filled with mud is seen as the flood water started receding from a residential area that was flooded by the overflowing of the river Yamuna following heavy rains in New Delhi. Credit: Reuters Photo
Muddy bags filled with clothes are seen outside a house after flood water receded from a residential area in New Delhi. Credit: Reuters Photo
A woman cleans the mud from the entrance of her house as flood water recedes in Delhi. Credit: Reuters Photo
People clean the mud outside their house after flood water recedes from a residential area that was flooded by the overflowing of the river Yamuna. Credit: Reuters Photo
People clean the mud outside their house as the flood water recedes in New Delhi. Credit: Reuters Photo
A local resident cleans his roadside shop filled with mud. Credit: Reuters Photo
A man cleans his bike as the flood water start to recede. Credit: Reuters Photo
A man walks through a flooded alley at a residential colony, after water rose from the river Yamuna due to heavy monsoon rain, in New Delhi. Credit: Reuters Photo
Life limps back to normalcy in Delhi as water recedes
Daily life started limping back to normalcy in the national capital as the water level started receding in areas that witnessed massive flooding and waterlogging over the last week. People were seen stepping out in large numbers and were seen starting their daily chores like going to offices, opening shops and buying essential commodities. Metro and train services which were hit during the flooding were resumed.
Life limps back to normalcy in Delhi as water recedes. Credit: PTI Photo
There was a sight of relief as parts of the city that have been grappling with waterlogging and flooding gradually began receding slowly. Credit: PTI Photo
People resumed daily chores and and July 19 morning saw congestion at places like ITO barrage, Kalindi Kunj, Rajghat and other flood affected places. Credit: PTI Photo
With the situation deteriorating every passing hour last week, Kejriwal had urged the Centre to intervene and the Delhi Police imposed Section 144 of the CrPC in flood-prone areas to prevent public movement there. Credit: PTI Photo
Shopkeepers during the clean-up of their establishments at Monastery market after the floodwater receded, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
A train runs on the Old Yamuna Bridge after the river's floodwater receded in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
Municipal Corporation of Delhi workers clean the road near the monastery market after Yamuna floodwater receded in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
A flood-hit resident looks at houses submerged in the floodwaters of the swollen Yamuna river near Nizamuddin Bridge, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo