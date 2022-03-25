In Pics | Yogi takes oath as UP CM for 2nd term in presence of political biggies
From Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Yogi Adityanath's oath-taking ceremony saw political heavyweights attending the event organised at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.
On Marsh 25, monk-turned-politician Yogi Adityanath took oath for his second consecutive term as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and other political heavyweights. Credit: PTI Photo
Political bigwigs greet UP CM Yogi and PM Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo
Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel administered the oath to Adityanath. The BJP-led alliance had won 273 of 403 seats in the just-concluded Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. While the BJP got 255 seats, its allies Nishad Party and the Apna Dal (S) bagged 18. Credit: PTI Photo
Prime Minister Narendra Modi exchanges greetings with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP National president J P Nadda. Credit: PTI Photo
Yogi scripted history and became the first CM in over three-and-a-half decades to return to power in the state after completing a full five-year term. Credit: PTI Photo
He was an unexpected pick by the BJP for the chief minister’s post after the party scored a landslide win in the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. Credit: PTI Photo
Born as Ajay Singh Bisht in Pauri Garhwal’s Panchur (now Uttarakhand), on June 5, 1972, Adityanath left home in 1990 to join the campaign to build the Ram temple in Ayodhya. He also became a disciple of Mahant Avaidyanath of the Gorakhnath temple in Gorakhpur. Credit: PTI Photo
Adityanath went to school in his native village and later completed his bachelor's degree in Mathematics from Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University. Credit: PTI Photo
Yogi entered politics under the direction of his guru in 1998 and at 28 became the youngest Lok Sabha member, winning from Gorakhpur. He went on to represent the parliamentary seat four more times till he became the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh on March 19, 2017. Credit: PTI Photo
Yogi's government brought an ordinance and later a bill against religious conversion through force or deceit, a move that also seemed to target interfaith marriages. Credit: PTI Photo
