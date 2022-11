Actresses dating businessmen is not new in showbiz. There are several actresses in the film industry who have chosen businessmen as their life partners. Juhi Chawla, Asin, Sameera Reddy and Kajal Aggarwal are among those who fell in love with successful businessman. The latest to join the list is Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar, who is rumoured to be dating Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath.