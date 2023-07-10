In Pictures: Celebrities at Wimbledon 2023
One of the world’s most prestigious tennis tournaments, Wimbledon Open attracts thousands of fans from around the globe each year. Famous personalities from all over the world throng to the UK to enjoy the game of tennis. Here we list some notable figures who're spotted at the court enjoying their favourite stars competing at Wimbledon.
Football legend David Beckham came with his mother Sandra during the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club in Wimbledon, London. Credit: Reuters Photo
Former tennis player Billie Jean King reacts to the crowd from the royal box on centre court before the start of play on the seventh day of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club in Wimbledon, London. Credit: Reuters Photo
Catherine, Princess of Wales sits in the royal box on centre court ahead of a presentation to honour eight-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club in Wimbledon, London. Credit: Reuters Photo
Long distance runner Eilish McColgan greets those in attendance at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships. Credit: Reuters Photo
British astronaut Tim Peake in the royal box on centre court before the start of game at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships. Credit: Reuters Photo
Singer Ellie Goulding was also seen in the royal box on the seventh day of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships. Credit: Reuters Photo
Actor Roger Allam and his wife Rebecca are seen enjoying a game on the seventh day of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships. Credit: Reuters Photo
TV personality Bear Grylls and his wife Shara attend a game at the 2023 Wimbledon Championship. Credit: Reuters Photo
Former prime minister David Cameron and wife Samantha Cameron were also seen at the 2023 Wimbledon Open. Credit: Reuters Photo
In Pics | Companies that made it big despite rejections
From Google, Netflix to Paytm, here we list famous companies that made it big despite being rejected in early days.
In 1999, Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin attempted to sell their company Google to Excite, a popular search engine at the time. The offer was made for $1 million, but Excite rejected the acquisition proposal. This turned out to be a significant miss for Excite as Google went on to become one of the most successful and influential companies in the world. Today, Larry and Brin each worth about $100 billion. Credit: Twitter/@StockMKTN
Netflix had approached Blockbuster, a dominant player in the video rental industry, with a proposal to acquire it for $50 million in 2000. Blockbuster declined the offer, perceiving it as a niche market that wouldn't pose a significant threat to their business. Netflix later shifted its business model to focus on DVD rentals by mail and eventually transitioned into a streaming service, revolutionising the way people consume media. Credit: Reuters Photo
MySpace, a dominant social networking platform, was interested in acquiring Facebook in 2005. Founder Mark Zuckerberg asked for $75 million, which Myspace felt was too high. Ultimately, Facebook's success led to its own dominance in the social media landscape, while MySpace experienced a decline in popularity. Credit: Reuters Photo
Canva, the popular graphic design platform, had indeed approached investors to raise funds but it didn't get a positive feedback from over hundreds of investors. Today, Canva is said to be worth over $30 billion. Credit: Twitter/@canva
In their early days, Airbnb faced challenges in raising funds as no prominent investors showed interest. At that time, they were seeking $150,000 in exchange for 10 per cent of Airbnb but could find no investors. Later, the company attracted significant investment and completed multiple successful funding rounds, allowing the company to grow and expand its operations globally. Today, a 10 per cent stake in Airbnb is worth more than $8 billion. Credit: Twitter/@AirbnbHelp
Paytm, an Indian digital payment and ecommerce platform, faced challenges in raising funds in its earlier days. However, the company shot to fame post-demonetisation with its payments app that made digital transactions ubiquitous. Paytm's gross merchandise value (GMV) is reported to be US $110 billion for the fiscal year 2021–22. Credit: IANS Photo
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - July 10, 2023
ARIES: (Mar 21 - Apr 20): Doubts about current goals or alliances might in fact help you to slow down long enough to make important adjustments, and getting back on track is the focus now. Group activities will promote new love relationships. Lucky Colour: Mustard Lucky Number: 4
TAURUS: (Apr 21 - May 21): Today you will pick up where you left off with someone from your past. Dealing with personal, family, and home matters that have reached difficult proportions is essential. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 2
GEMINI: (May 22 - Jun 21): You will manage to complete an important project. Your family may feel upset with your plans. This is an excellent time to see what has been tripping you up and for taking steps to make the necessary adjustments to bring back more balance to your life. Lucky Colour: yellow Lucky Number: 3
CANCER: (Jun 22 - Jul 22): do not make any decisions in haste. Self-deception about relationships is a problem. You will be up and down emotionally. Relaxing and trusting that things will be okay if you take some needed rest can be difficult for you these days, but very necessary. Lucky Colour: Lilac Lucky Number: 6
LEO: (Jul 23 -Aug 21): Try not to let relatives or friends cause any friction with your partner. Stay mellow. This is a good time to clearly see what may have been preventing you from achieving your goals Lucky Colour: Amber Lucky Number: 5
VIRGO: (Aug 22 - Sept 23): Much is happening in romance- a lucky phase when the opposite sex will find you very attractive. Financial gain is possible. If you may have recently been dealing with self-doubt and fear of making changes, this is an ideal time to face fears of moving forward. Lucky Colour: Tan Lucky Number: 8
LIBRA: (Sept 24 - Oct 23): the stars stir up your sociable side today. You're in the mood for excitement and change as you mix with creative friends and hip colleagues. You will need to be extra patient with stressed family members, as dramas increase and domestic harmony is hard to find. Lucky Colour: Teal Lucky Number: 9
SCORPIO: (Oct 24 - Nov 22): Don’t be too dogmatic in your ideas. If you close your mind, you will inevitably shut out some people who could enrich your life in ways you don't yet understand. You need balance in your life. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 6
SAGITTARIUS: (Nov23 - Dec 22): Your confidence is strong and love is favoured. This is a great day to right any wrongs and to say how you really feel about all that has transpired. You may be tempted to reveal secrets which are not yours to give away. Lucky Colour: pink Lucky Number: 1
CAPRICORN: (Dec23 - Jan 20): Listen to other people’s ideas and try to change your perspective about a situation. Use your basic courage to resolve a situation and bring harmony to a relationship. Accept the power of your emotional energy and use that constructively Lucky Colour: Crimson Lucky Number: 7
AQUARIUS: (Jan 21 - Feb 19): You need to resolve or release painful feelings from the past and live more in the present to achieve an inner balance. Also make a proper assessment of an issue that has been bothering you and decide if you are being too judgmental. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 8
PISCES: (Feb 20- Mar 20): A good day to change residence, or even take up a new job. A prize or even an award you have not earned may come to you. Though there will be a constant flow of money, major expenses may also crop up. Lucky Colour: Plum Lucky Number: 4
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - July 9, 2023
ARIES: (Mar 21 - Apr 20): Doubts about current goals or alliances might in fact help you to slow down long enough to make important adjustments, and getting back on track is the focus now. Group activities will promote new love relationships. Lucky Colour: Mustard Lucky Number: 4
TAURUS: (Apr 21 - May 21): Today you will pick up where you left off with someone from your past. Dealing with personal, family, and home matters that have reached difficult proportions is essential. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 1
GEMINI: (May 22 - Jun 21): You will manage to complete an important project . Your family may feel upset with your plans. This is an excellent time to see what has been tripping you up and for taking steps to make the necessary adjustments to bring back more balance to your life. Lucky Colour: yellow Lucky Number:3
CANCER: (Jun 22 - Jul 22): Partnerships and cooperative alliances emphasised. A time to negotiate contracts. A change to your routine may make you feel uncomfortable at first, but go with the flow and show how good you can be at adapting to new situations. Lucky Colour: Honey Lucky Number: 8
LEO: (Jul 23 -Aug 21): Your expressive way of dealing gives you the upper hand today. You’ve become bored with your usual routine and you’ll be going to great lengths to make life more exciting. Sports and social activities will put your attributes to good use. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 5
VIRGO: (Aug 22 - Sept 23): You may feel the need to make personal changes to a relationship. Your energy will be high; however, if not channelled suitably, temper tantrums may erupt. You'll find it easy to charm members of the opposite sex today. Lucky Colour: mustard Lucky Number: 2
LIBRA: (Sept 24 - Oct 23): ): A day of hyperactivity. It is wise to keep your counsel, and not get involved in arguments. A period of vindication when you will reap the just rewards of what you have so painstakingly sown in the past. Lucky Colour: Sea-green Lucky Number: 6
SCORPIO: (Oct 24 - Nov 22): A new friendship can be lasting and supportive. And don’t be surprised if an old friend turns out to be something more! It is advisable to be your creative, romantic self and avoid ego conflicts. lucky Colour: Indigo lucky Number: 7
SAGITTARIUS: (Nov23 - Dec 22):Trust your gut-feeling and avoid being overly rational. You may be involved in a deceptive situation and all may not be as it seems, but success is eventually yours. Secretive or clandestine relationships, if you are having one – could have a happy ending! lucky Colour: Opal lucky Number: 9
CAPRICORN: (Dec23 - Jan 20): Domestic matters take your time and attention. You may be invited to a special affair. You are open to new ideas, commitments. You have a flair for doing the right thing. lucky Colour: violet lucky Number: 2
AQUARIUS: (Jan 21 - Feb 19): Avoid confrontations with an emotional friend. : A family member may be moody. Splurge on that special gift today. The day could reveal important information about so-called friends. A boss or an authority figure is impressed with you. Lukcy Colour: Tan Lucky Number: 3
PISCES: (Feb 20 – Mar 20): With your ruling planet not in a favourable position, communication could slow down. It is important to communicate with a loved one. Start a health regime today, as you have been highly stressed and overworked. Lucky Colour: Mango Lucky Number: 5
In Pics | Memorable moments from Sourav Ganguly's career
Legendary cricketer Sourav Ganguly, who is considered to be one of the greatest Indian captains of all time, turned 51 on Saturday and wishes have poured in from across the cricketing community with BCCI and its office bearers, former teammates, and current cricketers wishing 'Dada' on his birthday.
After making his international debut in an ODI match against the West Indies in the 1992 Benson and Hedges World Series, Ganguly served the country for 16 glorious years.
The left-hander batter went on to be recognised as one of the greatest batters to have come out of India, particularly in ODIs. He scored 7212 runs in 113 Tests at an average of 42.17 with 16 centuries. In ODI cricket, Ganguly played 311 matches, scoring 11,363 runs at an average of 41.02 with 22 centuries.
Here we list some of the most memorable moments from his career.
Tussle with Kohli | During his tenure as BCCI president, Ganguly feuded with the then captain Virat Kohli, pertaining to the latter's ouster from the skipper post. The feud was pertaining to Ganguly's claim that BCCI members had asked Kohli against stepping down, a claim which was later refuted by the ex-skipper. This put Ganguly in bad light. Their rift was further intensified during an IPL match of the recently concluded edition, when both players did not shake hands after a match.
Rift with Greg Chappell | Former Australian cricketer Greg Chappell's stint as India head coach will partly be remembered for his rift with Ganguly, who was the skipper back then. After taking over the coaching job in 2005, Chappell and Ganguly had a series of rifts, which ultimately resulted in Ganguly losing his captain post, as well as his place on the national side for a brief time. Credit: Getty Images/Wikimedia Commons
Taking India to the World Cup finals in 2003 | Under Ganguly's leadership, the Indian side managed to reached the finals of the 2003 edition of the World Cup, a feat that was previously achieved 20 years back, when the Kapil Dev-led side was crowned champions in England. Ganguly and his men however could not recreate the magic, as the side faced a 125-run defeat in the hands of the Aussies. Credit: Twitter/@CricketopiaCom
Test Debut with a ton | Ganguly made his Test debut for the national side in 1996 against England. His debut was indeed memorable as the then 24-year-old smashed a remarkable 131 off 301 balls against the English side. The match however ended as a draw. He went on to score another century in the second Test as well, and became the third batter in history to make a century in each of his first two innings. Credit: Twitter Screengrab/@ICC
Comeback against Proteas | After a Test in Karachi against arch-rivals Pakistan in 2006, when he managed to put up a score of just 34, people were quick to write him off as a 'finished player'. But a determined 'Dada' silenced his doubters in a Test against South Africa, when he smashed a 51 off 101 balls. India went on to win the Test by 123 runs. Credit: Twitter Screengrab/@cricketworldcup
Celebration in Lord's | Perhaps the most remembered and iconic moment in Sourav Ganguly's career! The 2002 NatWest tri-series final saw the Indian side beat England by 2 wickets. Sent in to bat first, the English side posted a total of 325 for the men in blue. What came next was a remarkable and historic victory for the visitors. And what came after is a moment itched in the memories of millions of cricket fans nationwide, when a shirtless Ganguly was seen celebrating his side's victory from the prestigious Lord's stadium's dressing room. Credit: Facebook Screengrab/Lord's Cricket Ground