In Pictures: India Under Lockdown - July 13
India saw yet another record single-day jump of 28,701 Covid-19 cases, pushing its tally to 8,78,254 on Monday, while the death toll climbed to 23,174 with 500 people succumbing to the infection, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The number of recoveries stands at 5,53,470, while there are 3,01,609 active cases of coronavirus infection present in the country and one person has migrated the updated data. As new lockdown restrictions emerge across nation, let's take a look at what India looks like under lockdown, in pictures:
- 1 /7
A loaded truck which overturned on the Sion Panvel Highway amid rains, near Turbhe in Navi Mumbai. Credits: PTI Photo
- 2 /7
The usually crowded premises of the Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple wearing a deserted look due to COVID-19 lockdown in Thiruvananthapuram. Credits: PTI Photo
- 3 /7
A worker sanitizes Durgiana Temple premises during the complete lockdown on weekend imposed by the state government as a preventive measure against the coronavirus. Credits: PTI Photo
- 4 /7
A security official stands guard on a blocked road after the authorities announced to re-impose lockdown from July 13 due to surge in COVID-19 cases, at Lal Chowk in Srinagar. Credits: PTI Photo
- 5 /7
Boys play cricket on a street during an intensified lockdown as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus disease, in Chennai. Credits: PTI Photo
- 6 /7
A member of All Bengal Amitabh Bachchan Fans' Association offers tilak on his statue while worshiping for his speedy recovery after he tested positive with coronavirus. Credits: PTI Photo
- 7 /7
A rickshaw puller waits for passengers on Heritage street near Golden Temple, during the complete lockdown on weekend imposed by the state government as a preventive measure against the coronavirus. Credits: PTI Photo
News in Pics, July 13: Best pics from across the world
- 1 /6
People line up before opening hours outside the Apple store in Sanlitun after an outbreak of the coronavirus disease in Beijing (Photo Reuters)
- 2 /6
A girl takes a photo of a portrait of Queen Elizabeth at Parliament House in Canberra (Reuters Photo)
- 3 /6
Women and a kid wearing face masks are seen on a street, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease Beijing (Reuters Photo)
- 4 /6
Lydia Hassebroek carries balloons for her birthday party in Brooklyn as New York slowly reopens during the continued outbreak of the coronavirus disease (Reuters Photo)
- 5 /6
Kanwariyas walk down a road during their pilgrimage in the auspicious month of Shravan, in Nagaon district of Assam (PTI Photo)
- 6 /6
A man shifts his cattle to safer place from a flooded area in Kamrup district of Assam (PTI Photo)
In Pics | With over 6 lakh people affected so far, Assam flood situation worsens
The Assam floods have so far hit 20 districts of the state, affecting 6.02 lakh people and claiming over 65 lives. The flood-hit districts include Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Charaideo, Biswanath, Udalguri, Baksa, Nalbari, Barpeta, Chirang, Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, Goalpara, Morigaon, Nagaon, Golaghat and Tinsukia. As the flood rampage continues, here's how embankments, roads, bridges, culverts and other infrastructure have been damaged at various places:
- 1 /9
In Pics | With over 6 lakh people affected so far, Assam flood situation worsens. Credit: PTI Photo
- 2 /9
A flood affected family takes shelter at a shop at Manahkuchi near Hajo in Kamrup district of Assam, Sunday, July 12, 2020. Credit: PTI Photo
- 3 /9
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel carry a sick woman during a rescue operation in a flood affected area due to monsoon rains, in Pathsala of Barpeta district, some 105 kms from Guwahati, the capital city of India’s northeastern state of Assam on July 12, 2020. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /9
Villagers wade through a waterlogged street after their house submerged in floodwater during heavy rain, at Pathsala in Barpeta district, Sunday, July 12, 2020. Credit: PTI Photo
- 5 /9
Villagers cross a flooded area by a boat, at Sildubi village in Morigaon district of Assam, Sunday, July, 2020. Credit: PTI Photo
- 6 /9
A view of a flooded dentist's room at a hospital at Pathsala in Barpeta district of Assam, Sunday, July 12, 2020. Credit: PTI Photo
- 7 /9
Villagers take shelter on a higher land after the low-lying areas at Phulbagan were flooded, in Dibrugarh district, Saturday, July 11, 2020. Credit: PTI Photo
- 8 /9
woman crosses a flooded area on a makeshift raft, at Bura Buri Village in Morigaon district, Saturday, July 4, 2020. Credit: PTI Photo
- 9 /9
Villagers cross a flooded area on a boat, at Buraburi village in Morigaon district, Wednesday, July 1, 2020. Credit: PTI Photo
Museum no more: Turkey set to turn Byzantine structure Hagia Sophia back into a mosque
A top Turkish court ruled on Friday that the Byzantine-era Hagia Sophia, which has served as a museum in Istanbul since 1935, would be handed over to Turkey's religious affairs directorate and reopened for Muslim worship.
Here are some things to know about the structure
- 1 /7
The Council of State, Turkey's highest administrative court, unanimously cancelled a 1934 cabinet decision and said Hagia Sophia was registered as a mosque in its property deeds. AFP
- 2 /7
It was added to the list of UNESCO world heritage sites in 1985 but following Friday's decision, it reverts from being a museum to being a mosque. Reuters
- 3 /7
Until now it has been the principal tourist attraction in Turkey, hosting millions of tourists every year -- 3.8 million visitors in 2019. AFP
- 4 /7
There has been more religious activity inside the museum in recent years -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan recited the first verse of the Koran in 2018. Reuters
- 5 /7
As early as 1994 when he was running for mayor of Istanbul, Erdogan promised to open the building to Muslim worshippers. AFP
- 6 /7
The edifice was first built as an Orthodox Christian church between 532 and 537 AD under emperor Justinian I and is considered the most important Byzantine structure. AFP
- 7 /7
The UN's cultural agency UNESCO earlier warned Turkey against converting Hagia Sophia into a mosque, urging dialogue before any decision was taken. AFP
In Pictures: India Under Lockdown - July 12
India added a record 28,637 cases of coronavirus infection on Sunday pushing the country's Covid-19 tally to 8.5 lakhs while the death toll climbed to 22,704. According to the Union Health Ministry data. The number of recoveries stands at 5,15,385, while there are over 2.9 lakhs active cases of coronavirus infection present in the country, the updated data. As the nation strives to flatten the curve and lift the economy, let's take a look at what India looks like under lockdown, in pictures:
- 1 /8
Autorickshaws parked along a road during the 'Sunday lockdown' announced by the State Government to curb the spread of coronavirus. Credits: PTI Photo
- 2 /8
An elderly woman looks outside from a window of her house during Unlock 2.0 in Kolkata. Credits: PTI Photo
- 3 /8
A police man guards outside a sealed locality after surge in Covid-19 cases, during Unlock 2.0 in Kolkata. Credits: PTI Photo
- 4 /8
Civic authority workers spray sanitiser on the main door of the residence of Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan as he tested positive for Covid-19 in Mumbai. Credits: AFP Photo
- 5 /8
Fans of Bollywood mega star Amitabh Bachchan perform a 'havan' for his speedy recovery from Covid-19, in Kolkata. Credits: PTI Photo
- 6 /8
A cyclist waits to cross an inundated low-lying part of a road after heavy overnight rains, near Chandigarh. Credits: PTI Photo
- 7 /8
A vehicle de-boards a boat at a Ganga ghat in Patna (PTI Photo)
- 8 /8