Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to ban Huawei Technologies Co from Britain's 5G network on Tuesday, angering China but delighting US President Donald Trump by signalling that the world's biggest telecoms equipment maker is no longer welcome in the West. Trump has repeatedly asked London to ban Huawei which Washington calls an agent of the Chinese Communist state. Huawei denies it spies for China and has said the United States wants to frustrate its growth because no US company could offer the same range of technology at a competitive price. Following is the approach to Huawei that has been taken by a number of other countries: